Loteria Sponsorship

About this event
3 left!
Verbal recognition during the event
Group social media thank-you post after the event
3 left!
Logo included on promotional materials
Verbal recognition during the event
Logo displayed on event signage
Group social media thank-you post after the event
3 left!
Logo included on promotional materials
Verbal recognition during the event
Logo displayed on event signage
Featured social media spotlight post
Premium logo placement on event signage
Opportunity to include approved promotional materials at the event
Group social media thank-you post after the event
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