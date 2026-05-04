Hutto Public Library Friends

Hosted by

Hutto Public Library Friends

About this event

Loteria Sponsorship

531 Ed Schmidt Blvd suite a130

Hutto, TX 78634, USA

Community Sponsor
$100

3 left!

Verbal recognition during the event

Group social media thank-you post after the event

Cultural Champion
$500

3 left!

Logo included on promotional materials

Verbal recognition during the event

Logo displayed on event signage

Group social media thank-you post after the event

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

3 left!

Logo included on promotional materials

Verbal recognition during the event

Logo displayed on event signage

Featured social media spotlight post

Premium logo placement on event signage

Opportunity to include approved promotional materials at the event

Group social media thank-you post after the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!