Genio Jubiliejinė Loterija | Genys' Anniversary Raffle 2026

A five-night stay for one at the renowned Grand SPA Lietuva, with accommodation at Hotel Lietuva**** PLUS.

This restorative retreat includes:

Daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Initial and follow-up consultations with a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation physician

Dentist consultation

The Universal Wellness Program, featuring five personalized treatments per day

Access to the spa’s mineral water buvette

Unlimited use of the fitness center

Unlimited access to the water park and sauna complex

Following your physician consultation, a customized health improvement plan will be created to support relaxation, recovery, and overall well-being.





An exceptional opportunity to reset, recharge, and experience one of Lithuania’s premier wellness destinations. www.grandspa.lt





Valued at $1,200.

Expires 9/03/2026.

Donated by the City of Druskininkai.