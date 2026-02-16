Genio Jubiliejinė Loterija | Genys' Anniversary Raffle 2026

Hosted by
A commemorative photo book titled Pergalės legenda (The Legend of Victory), capturing thrilling moments from the 2010 World Men’s Basketball Championship in Turkey, where the Lithuanian national team won bronze. Filled with high-quality photos and narratives in both Lithuanian and English, this book showcases intense game action, emotional highlights, and the excitement of competition.
Valued at $35.
White autographed cap signed by Lithuanian adventurer Aurimas Mockus, celebrating his legendary solo ocean-rowing challenge aboard his boat “Kuršis.” Mockus set out to row approximately 12,000 km across the Pacific Ocean from San Diego, California, to Brisbane, Australia, aiming to complete an extraordinary solo ocean crossing. His journey drew international attention as a symbol of endurance, courage, and spirit, and his hat with the “Kuršis” logo captures this bold adventure.
Valued at $70.
Mini Elisa Gold Satellite Short Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother of Pearl by Kendra Scott. This elegant necklace features 14K yellow gold over brass, a delicate ivory mother-of-pearl pendant, and subtle satellite chain detailing. Designed with a lobster clasp and adjustable slider bead, it includes a 15" chain with a 4" extender for the perfect fit. A timeless piece ideal for everyday wear or special occasions.
Valued at $55.
Donated by Kendra Scott at www.kendrascott.com.
A voucher for two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability).
Valued at $160.
Expires 4/19/2027.
Donated by American Conservatory Theater at https://www.act-sf.org.
A five-night stay for one at the renowned Grand SPA Lietuva, with accommodation at Hotel Lietuva**** PLUS.
This restorative retreat includes:
Following your physician consultation, a customized health improvement plan will be created to support relaxation, recovery, and overall well-being.
An exceptional opportunity to reset, recharge, and experience one of Lithuania’s premier wellness destinations. www.grandspa.lt
Valued at $1,200.
Expires 9/03/2026.
Donated by the City of Druskininkai.
Size M black commemorative t-shirt featuring the official Dainų Šventė Cleveland 2025 logo — small print on the front and large print on the back. A special keepsake celebrating the 2025 festival in Cleveland.
Valued at $40.
Size XL black commemorative t-shirt featuring the official Dainų Šventė Cleveland 2025 logo — small print on the front and large print on the back. A special keepsake celebrating the 2025 festival in Cleveland.
Valued at $40.
Official forest green commemorative polo shirt featuring a small embroidered Dainų Šventė Cleveland 2025 – Viena Šeima, Viena Tauta logo on the front. Worn by attendees during the Song Festival performance, this shirt is a meaningful keepsake from the 2025 celebration.
Valued at $45.
Official Dainų Šventė Cleveland 2025 – Viena Šeima, Viena Tauta commemorative program book. This special festival publication includes the full event program and presentations of all participating choirs, performers, and artistic groups. A meaningful historical keepsake from the 2025 Song Festival in Cleveland.
Valued at $30.
Laminated collectible card featuring Lithuanian basketball player Mantas Juzėnas, #6 at Saint Mary's College of California. The card includes his photo, the Lithuanian flag, the “Lithuanian Community Proud” message, and his authentic signature. Slightly smaller than 8.5" x 11", this signed keepsake is a special item for basketball fans and supporters of Lithuanian athletes.
Valued at $45.
Laminated collectible card featuring Lithuanian basketball player Paulius Murauskas, #23 at Saint Mary's College of California. The card includes his photo, the Lithuanian flag, the “Lithuanian Community Proud” message, and his authentic signature. Slightly smaller than 8.5" x 11", this signed keepsake is a great addition for basketball fans and supporters of Lithuanian athletes.
Valued at $50.
Family boarding pass to the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum — a legendary aircraft carrier and National Historic Landmark in Alameda, CA. This pass covers general admission for two adults and two youth (ages 7–17). Explore the historic ship, walk the flight deck, view vintage aircraft, and discover fascinating exhibits on naval aviation and space exploration.
Not valid on July 4th or during special events.
Valued at $80.
Expires 4/18/2027.
Donated by the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum at https://uss-hornet.org.
