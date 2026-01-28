Lotus Club 's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
Gem Meaning:
The Diamond, forged under pressure, shines with clarity, strength, and timeless brilliance. It represents truth, endurance, and purpose — the light that guides others forward.
About Diamond Members:
Diamond Members are the stewards of the Lotus vision — leaders who not only inspire but empower others. They protect the values of the Club and help shape its future.
Benefits:
● All Jade benefits.
● Eligibility to hold executive or chapter leadership roles.
● Invitation to exclusive Diamond Circles and Vision Dinners.
● Recognition across all Lotus platforms and events.
● Opportunities to co-create programs and partnerships with HQ.
● VIP privileges and maximum event discounts.
Purpose: To lead by light — to guide, inspire, and leave a lasting legacy of purpose.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Gem Meaning:
The Jade is a sacred stone of balance, virtue, and grace — cherished for its protective and harmonizing energy. It represents wisdom earned through experience, and leadership grounded in calm strength.
About Jade Members:
Jade Members are mentors and role models within the Lotus community. They lead by example, bridging vision with action and embodying balance in leadership.
Benefits:
● All Ruby benefits.
● Access to Lotus Mastermind Retreats (quarterly).
● Eligibility to chair committees or lead projects.
● Invitation to facilitate trainings or share expertise.
● Greater event discounts and priority seating at the Annual Lotus Summit.
Purpose: To lead with wisdom, serve with humility, and create harmony through action.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Gem Meaning:
The Ruby burns bright
with life and passion. It represents courage, devotion, and the fire that fuels
growth. The Ruby reminds us that love for what we do — and for one another — is
the foundation of lasting success.
About Ruby Members:
Ruby Members bring warmth and energy to the
community. They participate actively, share ideas, and help cultivate a culture
of generosity and collaboration.
Benefits:
● All Pearl
benefits.
● Inclusion in the member directory and digital
platforms.
● Eligibility to join committees and assist with events.
● Recognition at
gatherings and in Lotus publications.
● Enhanced event discounts and early registration privileges.
Purpose: To grow through
passion, deepen relationships, and strengthen the bonds of community.
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