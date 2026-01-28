Lotus club

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Lotus club

About the memberships

Lotus Club 's Memberships

Diamond
$2,500

Valid until April 14, 2027

Gem Meaning:
The Diamond, forged under pressure, shines with clarity, strength, and timeless brilliance. It represents truth, endurance, and purpose — the light that guides others forward.

About Diamond Members:
Diamond Members are the stewards of the Lotus vision — leaders who not only inspire but empower others. They protect the values of the Club and help shape its future.

Benefits:

●      All Jade benefits.

●      Eligibility to hold executive or chapter leadership roles.

●      Invitation to exclusive Diamond Circles and Vision Dinners.

●      Recognition across all Lotus platforms and events.

●      Opportunities to co-create programs and partnerships with HQ.

●      VIP privileges and maximum event discounts.

Purpose: To lead by light — to guide, inspire, and leave a lasting legacy of purpose.

Jade
$750

Valid until April 14, 2027

Gem Meaning:
The Jade is a sacred stone of balance, virtue, and grace — cherished for its protective and harmonizing energy. It represents wisdom earned through experience, and leadership grounded in calm strength.

About Jade Members:
Jade Members are mentors and role models within the Lotus community. They lead by example, bridging vision with action and embodying balance in leadership.

Benefits:

●      All Ruby benefits.

●      Access to Lotus Mastermind Retreats (quarterly).

●      Eligibility to chair committees or lead projects.

●      Invitation to facilitate trainings or share expertise.

●      Greater event discounts and priority seating at the Annual Lotus Summit.

Purpose: To lead with wisdom, serve with humility, and create harmony through action.

Ruby
$250

Valid until April 14, 2027

Gem Meaning:
The Ruby burns bright
with life and passion. It represents courage, devotion, and the fire that fuels
growth. The Ruby reminds us that love for what we do — and for one another — is
the foundation of lasting success.

About Ruby Members:
Ruby Members bring warmth and energy to the
community. They participate actively, share ideas, and help cultivate a culture
of generosity and collaboration.

Benefits:

● All Pearl
benefits.

● Inclusion in the member directory and digital
platforms.

● Eligibility to join committees and assist with events.

● Recognition at
gatherings and in Lotus publications.

● Enhanced event discounts and early registration privileges.

Purpose: To grow through
passion, deepen relationships, and strengthen the bonds of community.

 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!