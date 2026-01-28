Lotus Club 's Memberships

Gem Meaning:

The Diamond, forged under pressure, shines with clarity, strength, and timeless brilliance. It represents truth, endurance, and purpose — the light that guides others forward.

About Diamond Members:

Diamond Members are the stewards of the Lotus vision — leaders who not only inspire but empower others. They protect the values of the Club and help shape its future.

Benefits:

● All Jade benefits.

● Eligibility to hold executive or chapter leadership roles.

● Invitation to exclusive Diamond Circles and Vision Dinners.

● Recognition across all Lotus platforms and events.

● Opportunities to co-create programs and partnerships with HQ.

● VIP privileges and maximum event discounts.

Purpose: To lead by light — to guide, inspire, and leave a lasting legacy of purpose.