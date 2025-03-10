Bhakti Studio Memberships

Yogi Membership
$40

This is our at-price membership granting you free access to events, two guest passes each month, and more!

Yogi + Yoga Membership
$60

This membership includes all the perks of the Yogi Membership + you get access to 6 yoga events/month, guest passes, + discount for special events such as workshops and retreats!

Grand Supporter Membership
$108

This membership includes all the perks of the Yogi+Yoga Membership + you get to support the growth of our organization through an additional monthly contribution.

