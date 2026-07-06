Lotus Recovery Annual Gala | Beyond the Veil

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Fargo, ND 58102, USA
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As our Recovery Community Champion Event Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a leading supporter of the Lotus Recovery's Annual Event. This level includes a reserved table for your (8) guests, logo placement on event signage and the sponsor slideshow, recognition from the stage with an opportunity to share your "why", and visibility across select promotional channels, including social media and email marketing.
Includes reserved half-table seating (4) for your guests and recognition across our promotional channels, including 5+ curated social media mentions, select print advertising, and featured placement in our email marketing.
Upgrade to a full table for $1,500
Upgrade option available for Changemaker sponsorships with a reserved full table of 8.
Includes 2 tickets. Recognized as a Warrior of Recovery Level Sponsor, with your name or logo featured on our website’s sponsor page, acknowledged during event programming, and highlighted in our annual report. Your support at this level directly fuels recovery services, helping individuals and families access the care, connection, and hope they need to heal.
Includes 2 tickets. Friends of Recovery Level Sponsors are celebrated as valued partners in our mission. Your name will be listed on our website’s sponsor page and recognized in our annual report, showcasing your commitment to recovery in our community.
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