A vibrant, feathered masquerade mask with the date "23" prominently displayed in the foreground is set against a dark, muted purple background with event details listed below.
Lotus Recovery INC

Hosted by

Lotus Recovery INC

About this event

Lotus Recovery Annual Gala | Beyond the Veil

201 5th St N

Fargo, ND 58102, USA

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General Admission
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Recovery Community Champion Event Sponsor
$5,000

As our Recovery Community Champion Event Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a leading supporter of the Lotus Recovery's Annual Event. This level includes a reserved table for your (8) guests, logo placement on event signage and the sponsor slideshow, recognition from the stage with an opportunity to share your "why", and visibility across select promotional channels, including social media and email marketing.

Recovery Changemakers Sponsorship (Half Table)
$1,000

Includes reserved half-table seating (4) for your guests and recognition across our promotional channels, including 5+ curated social media mentions, select print advertising, and featured placement in our email marketing.


Upgrade to a full table for $1,500

Recovery Changemaker Level Sponsorship (Full Table Upgrade)
$1,500

Upgrade option available for Changemaker sponsorships with a reserved full table of 8.

Warrior of Recovery Level Sponsor
$500

Includes 2 tickets. Recognized as a Warrior of Recovery Level Sponsor, with your name or logo featured on our website’s sponsor page, acknowledged during event programming, and highlighted in our annual report. Your support at this level directly fuels recovery services, helping individuals and families access the care, connection, and hope they need to heal.

Friends of Recovery Level Sponsor
$250

Includes 2 tickets. Friends of Recovery Level Sponsors are celebrated as valued partners in our mission. Your name will be listed on our website’s sponsor page and recognized in our annual report, showcasing your commitment to recovery in our community.

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