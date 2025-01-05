Silent Auction: Loud in the Library 2025

Chads Design Build is a full-service residential remodeling company. They partner with you to find the best solutions for your home renovation goals, using a systematic approach which starts with conceptual design and planning. The goal of conceptual planning is to define and clarify the big-picture, to make sure that your dreams for improvement and the likely cost of those improvements are in alignment. If the conceptual plans and budget are approved, then you agree to move into the second step of planning, which they call Finalization. Again, for a set fee which is determined by the Concept being approved in Step 1, Finalization allows their team to work with you to define a clear scope of work for your project and to make selections, all of which allow us to finalize the exact cost of your project. This phase of work concludes with the presentation of a Construction Contract, which allows you to agree on a well-documented scope of work, price, and start date. Donated by: Chad Speight, Chad's Design Build Value: $6,000

