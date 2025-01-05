eventClosed

Silent Auction: Loud in the Library 2025

1000 Nichols Rd, Madison, WI 53716, USA

Tour & Tasting for 10 at State Line Distillery item
Tour & Tasting for 10 at State Line Distillery
$50

Enjoy gathering your best friends for a fun experience with this local tour and tasting at State Line Distillery. You get a 10 person tour and tasting with owner, John Mleziva, along with three of their bottles - Vodka, Gin and Coffee Liqueur. Donated by: State Line Distillery Value: $300
Date Night at Heritage Tavern item
Date Night at Heritage Tavern
$100

Enjoy a night out on us! Lock in a babysitter with the $100 cash then grab dinner at Heritage Tavern with the $150 gift card. This is a date night on us, benefiting our amazing library. Donated by: Heritage Tavern and Patrick DePula Value: $250
Conceptual Planning from Chad's Design Build item
Conceptual Planning from Chad's Design Build
$4,000

Chads Design Build is a full-service residential remodeling company. They partner with you to find the best solutions for your home renovation goals, using a systematic approach which starts with conceptual design and planning. The goal of conceptual planning is to define and clarify the big-picture, to make sure that your dreams for improvement and the likely cost of those improvements are in alignment. If the conceptual plans and budget are approved, then you agree to move into the second step of planning, which they call Finalization. Again, for a set fee which is determined by the Concept being approved in Step 1, Finalization allows their team to work with you to define a clear scope of work for your project and to make selections, all of which allow us to finalize the exact cost of your project. This phase of work concludes with the presentation of a Construction Contract, which allows you to agree on a well-documented scope of work, price, and start date. Donated by: Chad Speight, Chad's Design Build Value: $6,000
J. Henry & Sons Gift Box, Tour & Tasting for 4 item
J. Henry & Sons Gift Box, Tour & Tasting for 4
$50

Enjoy a pour from this special bottle while remembering the great memories from Loud! Then take a trip with 4 of your friends to the J. Henry Farm to grab a drink and take a tour to see their personal touch to crafting whiskey. Donated by: J. Henry & Sons Value: $175
Date Night at a pig in a fur coat item
Date Night at a pig in a fur coat
$100

Need a night out? Grab dinner and drinks at a pig in a fur coat right on Willy Street. This is a date night on us. Need a sitter? Use the $100 cash to make it happen. Enjoy a delicious dinner ($150 gift certificate) and night out on us! Donated by: a pig in a fur coat & Mary O’Connor Value: $250
Fire Engine Ride item
Fire Engine Ride
$25

Treat yourself and/or your kids to a ride on a fire truck. Space for 4 people to be picked up (if you live in Monona) and driven around the city with some of Monona’s finest. Need a birthday party idea or just gather some friends and family. Donated by: Monona Fire Department Value: Priceless

