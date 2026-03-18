LOUDER THAN LIES is the social justice rock concert dedicated to raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide through music and activism. This year, all proceeds will support displaced families of Artsakh, providing them with essential aid and resources as they rebuild their lives. Join us for a night of powerful performances, unity, and resistance—because the truth must be heard. This concert will unite human rights advocates as one voice in demanding an end to the perpetration of genocide throughout the world.