Loudonville Christian School

Offered by

Loudonville Christian School

About this shop

LCS Merch

Youth UPF Long Sleeve item
Youth UPF Long Sleeve item
Youth UPF Long Sleeve item
Youth UPF Long Sleeve
$18

Athletic feel & Sun Protection! Only available in Maroon & Gray. Logo on the front, full school name on the back.

Youth Long Sleeve item
Youth Long Sleeve item
Youth Long Sleeve item
Youth Long Sleeve
$12
Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie
$20
Youth Spartan Tee item
Youth Spartan Tee item
Youth Spartan Tee
$12

Performance Tee, only available in Maroon & Gray, logo on the front, full school name on the back.

Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt
$10
Youth Zip Hoodie item
Youth Zip Hoodie item
Youth Zip Hoodie item
Youth Zip Hoodie
$25

Zip Up comes in Black, Dark or Light Gray, Small logo on the front, full school name on the back!

Adult Long Sleeve item
Adult Long Sleeve item
Adult Long Sleeve
$15
Adult Unisex TShirt item
Adult Unisex TShirt item
Adult Unisex TShirt
$10
Adult UPF Shirt item
Adult UPF Shirt item
Adult UPF Shirt item
Adult UPF Shirt
$15

Performance long sleeve, small logo on the front, full school name on the back. No hoodie option available *only for picture

Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie
$30
Adult Crewneck item
Adult Crewneck item
Adult Crewneck
$25
Adult Zip Hoodie item
Adult Zip Hoodie item
Adult Zip Hoodie item
Adult Zip Hoodie
$30

Small logo on the front, full school name on the back!

Adult UPF Hoodie item
Adult UPF Hoodie item
Adult UPF Hoodie item
Adult UPF Hoodie
$25

Small logo on the front, full school name on the back!

Adult Sweatpants item
Adult Sweatpants item
Adult Sweatpants
$25

Black & Gray only, small logo on side pocket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!