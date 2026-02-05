About this shop
Athletic feel & Sun Protection! Only available in Maroon & Gray. Logo on the front, full school name on the back.
Performance Tee, only available in Maroon & Gray, logo on the front, full school name on the back.
Zip Up comes in Black, Dark or Light Gray, Small logo on the front, full school name on the back!
Performance long sleeve, small logo on the front, full school name on the back. No hoodie option available *only for picture
Small logo on the front, full school name on the back!
Small logo on the front, full school name on the back!
Black & Gray only, small logo on side pocket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!