2025 Pride Sponsors

This sponsorship includes a site, with table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, and graphics package
Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
This sponsorship is our most inclusive package that provides everything including a premium site, with tent and table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, graphics package, custom banner logos, main stage banner logo, premium digital ads, ticket logos, deluxe tent, activity sponsor signage, area sponsor signage + poster signage. This level will have your business as the overall Main Stage sponsor.
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This sponsorship includes a premium site, with tent and table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, graphics package, custom banner logos, main stage banner logo, premium digital ads, ticket logos, deluxe tent, activity sponsor signage, area sponsor signage + poster signage.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This sponsorship includes a site, with table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, graphics package, custom banner logos, main stage banner logo, premium digital ads, ticket logos, deluxe tent, activity sponsor signage, and area sponsor signage + poster signage.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes a site, with table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, graphics package, custom banner logos, main stage banner logo, and digital ads
Add a donation for Loudoun Pride Festival
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!