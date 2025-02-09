Loudoun Pride Festival

Loudoun Pride Festival

2025 Pride Sponsors

Ida Lee Park

60 Ida Lee Dr NW, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA

Bronze Sponsor
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship includes a site, with table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, and graphics package
Diamond Sponsor
Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
This sponsorship is our most inclusive package that provides everything including a premium site, with tent and table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, graphics package, custom banner logos, main stage banner logo, premium digital ads, ticket logos, deluxe tent, activity sponsor signage, area sponsor signage + poster signage. This level will have your business as the overall Main Stage sponsor.
Platinum Sponsor
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This sponsorship includes a premium site, with tent and table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, graphics package, custom banner logos, main stage banner logo, premium digital ads, ticket logos, deluxe tent, activity sponsor signage, area sponsor signage + poster signage.
Gold Sponsor
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This sponsorship includes a site, with table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, graphics package, custom banner logos, main stage banner logo, premium digital ads, ticket logos, deluxe tent, activity sponsor signage, and area sponsor signage + poster signage.
Silver Sponsor
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship includes a site, with table, 2 chairs, website profile, main page logo, individual socials, graphics package, custom banner logos, main stage banner logo, and digital ads
