2026 Loudoun Pride Sponsorship Application

Offered by
About this shop
Rainbow Champions are the heavy hitters of Pride and the work that we do in creating community, change, and action! Without Rainbow Champions, we would not exist as an organization!
Rainbow Champion- $10,000+
Equality Leaders make a difference by helping to fund a safe and diverse event that celebrates everyone's unique identity!
Equality Leader - $5,000
Community Advocates ignite our passions to create spaces of belonging and advocacy! They foster the activities and performances that bring us all together.
Community Advocate - $2,500
Visibility Partners are the workhorses that make every day change happen, showing us all that the most passionate voices can build a space that fosters belonging and intentionality!
Visibility Partner - $1,000
Belonging Allies are the ones who make sure every voice is heard, every story is honored, and a space is made for every unique, beautiful, and incredible person!
Belonging Ally - $500
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!