2026 Loudoun Pride Sponsorship Application

Rainbow Champion item
Rainbow Champion
$10,000

Rainbow Champions are the heavy hitters of Pride and the work that we do in creating community, change, and action! Without Rainbow Champions, we would not exist as an organization!


Rainbow Champion- $10,000+

  • Benefits of Equality Leader plus…
  • Main stage speaking opportunities
  • Custom marketing strategy for ads, logo on festival shirts, and more.
  • Private, professional tent with hospitality tables.


Equality Leader item
Equality Leader
$4,999

Equality Leaders make a difference by helping to fund a safe and diverse event that celebrates everyone's unique identity!


Equality Leader - $5,000

  • Digital - Large logo displayed on website, socials, and marketing.
  • Physical - Large logo/name on all advertisements, signage, and announcements.
  • Ultimate Booth, on-site festival acknowledgment & Deluxe On-Site Interactive Sponsorship


Community Advocate item
Community Advocate
$2,500

Community Advocates ignite our passions to create spaces of belonging and advocacy! They foster the activities and performances that bring us all together.


Community Advocate - $2,500

  • Digital - Medium logo displayed on website, socials, and marketing.
  • Physical - Medium logo on all advertisements, and signage.
  • Deluxe Booth, on-site festival acknowledgment & Premium On-Site Interactive Sponsorship


Visibility Partner item
Visibility Partner
$1,000

Visibility Partners are the workhorses that make every day change happen, showing us all that the most passionate voices can build a space that fosters belonging and intentionality!


Visibility Partner - $1,000

  • Digital - Small logo displayed on website, socials, and select marketing.
  • Physical - Small logo on all advertisements, and signage.
  • Premium Booth and on-site festival acknowledgment.


Belonging Ally item
Belonging Ally
$500

Belonging Allies are the ones who make sure every voice is heard, every story is honored, and a space is made for every unique, beautiful, and incredible person!


Belonging Ally - $500

  • Digital - Small logo displayed on websites and socials.
  • Physical - Basic booth, small logo on all advertisements, and signage.


