Louisiana Behavior Analysis Association's Memberships

Individuals demonstrating interest in the discipline of behavior analysis but lacking formal training in behavior analysis may apply for affiliate membership. Affiliate members will have such privileges as granted by a majority of voting members of the LaBAA Board of Directors (Board), subject to approval by a majority of voting members, but excluding the right to vote. Any affiliate member appointed to the LaBAA Board of Directors to represent the parents of persons receiving behavior analytic services by or in collaboration with LaBAA full members has voting privileges.

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