Louisiana Behavior Analysis Association's Memberships

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Valid until April 28, 2027
Full members must be board certified in behavior analysis by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB®) as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA®) and/or licensed as a behavior analyst and/or a Full voting member of ABAI and/or meet one of ABAI's criteria for Full voting status. Full members in good standing shall be entitled to one vote on all matters brought before LaBAA as governed by the Bylaws.
Valid until April 28, 2027
Individuals demonstrating interest in the discipline of behavior analysis but lacking formal training in behavior analysis may apply for affiliate membership. Affiliate members will have such privileges as granted by a majority of voting members of the LaBAA Board of Directors (Board), subject to approval by a majority of voting members, but excluding the right to vote. Any affiliate member appointed to the LaBAA Board of Directors to represent the parents of persons receiving behavior analytic services by or in collaboration with LaBAA full members has voting privileges.
Valid until April 28, 2027
Students displaying an interest in behavior analysis may apply for student membership. Student membership shall exclude voting privileges, with the exception of any student member appointed to the Board to represent the student membership as a whole. Such appointments and accompanying privileges , including voting privileges, will be granted at the discretion of and through a majority of voting members of the Board, subject to approval by a majority of voting members.
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