Big Sky CARES /Art for Cats Sake (Cat Fest)
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Big Sky CARES /Art for Cats Sake (Cat Fest)

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Big Sky CARES /Art for Cats Sake (Cat Fest)

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Louisiana Cat Fest Silent Auction

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Paddlewheeler Creole Queen Authentic Jazz & Dinner Cruise item
Paddlewheeler Creole Queen Authentic Jazz & Dinner Cruise item
Paddlewheeler Creole Queen Authentic Jazz & Dinner Cruise item
Paddlewheeler Creole Queen Authentic Jazz & Dinner Cruise item
Paddlewheeler Creole Queen Authentic Jazz & Dinner Cruise
$85

Starting bid

Step back into the glamour and romance of the riverboat era with an unforgettable evening on the mighty Mississippi! This incredible package invites a party of two aboard the historic Paddlewheeler Creole Queen for a classic New Orleans night out. You will experience the lively sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz while enjoying a lavish dinner buffet in an elegantly appointed dining room, all while taking in the stunning, sparkling views of the Crescent City skyline at night.

Your evening on the river features a delicious, authentic menu:

  • Starters & Mains – Classic Caesar Salad, Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo, Creole Jambalaya, Cajun Baked Chicken, Beef Brisket, and Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
  • Traditional Sides – Classic Red Beans and Rice, Green Beans, and Dinner Rolls
  • Dessert & Drinks – Decadent Bread Pudding, Coffee, Iced Tea, and Water

(Please note: Menu is subject to change)

Voucher Details:

  • Included: Dinner Jazz Cruise for a Party of 2
  • Departure Location: 1 Poydras Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
  • Schedule: Boarding takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., sailing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Expiration Date: July 8, 2027
  • Value: $214

Donated by: Creole Queen & Jean Lafitte Swamp Tours


The National WWII Museum – 4 Admission Passes item
The National WWII Museum – 4 Admission Passes item
The National WWII Museum – 4 Admission Passes item
The National WWII Museum – 4 Admission Passes item
The National WWII Museum – 4 Admission Passes
$55

Starting bid

Bid now to secure a world-class historical experience for four at the #1 attraction in New Orleans!


What’s Included:

  • 4 General Admission Passes to The National WWII Museum.
  • Access to immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences, and six pavilions across a six-acre campus.
  • A deep dive into the artifacts, personal stories, and history of the American experience in World War II.

Note: Transportation and lodging are not included. Please check the passes for specific expiration dates or blackout windows.


Donated by: The National WWII Museum



Gulf Islands Waterpark Single-Day Passes for 2 item
Gulf Islands Waterpark Single-Day Passes for 2 item
Gulf Islands Waterpark Single-Day Passes for 2 item
Gulf Islands Waterpark Single-Day Passes for 2 item
Gulf Islands Waterpark Single-Day Passes for 2
$40

Starting bid

Beat the summer heat and dive into a full day of sun-soaked fun with two single-day admission passes to Gulf Islands Waterpark! Located in Gulfport, Mississippi, this premier family-friendly destination features miles of thrilling slides and refreshing attractions. Whether you want to face your fears on the region's top thrill rides or just drift away in the sun, this package offers the perfect summer getaway for a dynamic duo.

Your day of waterpark fun includes access to incredible attractions:

  • Horn Island Blaster – Coiled and ready for action, this is the Gulf Coast’s first and only uphill water roller coaster, taking riders through 500 feet of twists, turns, and drops.
  • Riptide Racer & Deer Island Express – Race your friends head-first down a 45-foot plunge, or challenge the dark tunnel slide for the fastest splashdown in the park.
  • Waveland Wave Pool – Dive into 12,000 square feet of rolling, realistic waves perfect for swimming or casual inner-tube riding.
  • Lazy Pearl River – Chill out on a continuous, relaxing river longer than three football fields that floats you past nearly every major attraction.
  • Free Perks Included – Parking, inner-tube rentals, and life jacket usage are always entirely complimentary for all park guests!

Voucher Details:

  • Included: 2 Single-Day Admission Passes
  • Validity: Valid for any single operating day during the Summer 2026 season.
  • Location: 17200 16th Street, Gulfport, MS 39503
  • Redemption Requirements: Winners must sign the safety waiver online prior to their visit and must bring the physical certificate to the main ticket office to redeem their admission.
  • Value: $100

Donated by: Gulf Islands Waterpark

"Ghosts of the Crescent City" Romantic Date Night Tour item
"Ghosts of the Crescent City" Romantic Date Night Tour item
"Ghosts of the Crescent City" Romantic Date Night Tour
$20

Starting bid

Add a touch of thrilling mystery to your next evening out with a spooky date night adventure for two! This app-led, interactive ghost tour turns a stroll through the historic French Quarter into a private, playful, and spine-chilling journey. Over the course of 1.5 to 2 hours, you and your partner will explore New Orleans' most haunted locations, dive into eerie local legends, and test your wits against the supernatural. It is the perfect excuse to hold each other a little closer as you solve clever riddles, discover dark history, and capture memorable photo moments together along the way.


Your haunted date night features stops at these 5 legendary locations:

  • Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar – One of the oldest bars in America, shrouded in mystery and famously haunted by the ghost of privateer Jean Lafitte.
  • The Omni Royal Orleans – A luxurious hotel built on historic grounds with a reputation for friendly, mischievous resident spirits.
  • The Sultan's Palace (Gardette-LePretre House) – A stunning, historic home known for its dark, exotic legends and lingering, eerie atmosphere.
  • Muriel's Jackson Square – A celebrated restaurant where the staff keeps a table permanently set for their resident ghost, Antoine Lepletier.
  • The Lalaurie Mansion – The most infamous and notoriously haunted residence in the French Quarter, known worldwide for its dark, tragic history.

*certificate is valid for any 2 person date experience on letsroam.com nationwide. The chosen experience is just a sample of what you can use this certificate for!


Donated by: Let's Roam

Ultimate Coastal Angler’s Getaway for Two! item
Ultimate Coastal Angler’s Getaway for Two! item
Ultimate Coastal Angler’s Getaway for Two! item
Ultimate Coastal Angler’s Getaway for Two!
$500

Starting bid

Cast off for a day of unforgettable tight lines and reeling times! You and a guest will climb aboard the premier Fishing Diva for an exhilarating 4-to-6-hour private charter in the legendary waters of Hopedale.


Whether you are a seasoned pro or a novice angler, your expert captain will guide you to the hottest spots to target the "Big Three" of the marsh:

  • Speckled Trout
  • Prize Redfish
  • Hard-Fighting Black Drum

What’s Included:

This is a fully turn-key adventure—all you need to do is show up ready to fish! Your package covers:

  • Premium live/dead bait and top-tier tackle
  • Ice to keep your catch fresh
  • A delicious, complimentary lunch
  • Refreshing soft drinks to keep you hydrated under the sun

The Details: Valid for 2 persons. Trip is weather permitting to ensure your safety and comfort. Blackout dates apply


Donated by: The Fishing Diva

One Year of Online Language Lessons with LingQ item
One Year of Online Language Lessons with LingQ
$50

Starting bid

Looking forward to traveling internationally? Prepare now by learning the language! Begin your one year premium membership at LingQ and receive:

-Access to lessons for 25 languages on web and mobile
-Thousands of hours of audio with transcript
-Full text translation and notes
-Unlimited vocabulary LingQs
-Unlimited imported lessons
-SRS vocabulary review tools
-Additional activities and enhanced statistics

Plus, download lesson audio, print/edit lessons, track all learning activity, sync lesson progress and playlists across devices, and access lessons offline so you can practice anywhere!

At LingQ, you're part of a global language learning community. Join live conversations or interact on Language Forums and Blogs. Meaningful communication in your new language makes it real and real communication helps you learn.

Cool Tattoo Slidell $400 Luxury Ink Gift Card item
Cool Tattoo Slidell $400 Luxury Ink Gift Card item
Cool Tattoo Slidell $400 Luxury Ink Gift Card item
Cool Tattoo Slidell $400 Luxury Ink Gift Card item
Cool Tattoo Slidell $400 Luxury Ink Gift Card
$160

Starting bid

Ready to bring your dream tattoo design to life? Whether you are looking to get your very first piece of ink, planning an intricate new custom cover-up, or adding to a stunning full sleeve, this massive $400 gift card from Cool Tattoo in Slidell, LA has you completely covered!


Known for their exceptional artistry, sterile and pristine environment, and highly professional staff, the master artists at Cool Tattoo specialize in a vast range of styles. From vibrant color portraits and high-detail wildlife designs to custom traditional pieces, geometric patterns, and bold fan favorites (like custom LSU or feline-inspired artwork), they will work with you step-by-step to craft a permanent masterpiece you will be proud to show off.


Gift Card Details:

  • Value: $400.00
  • Donated By: Cool Tattoo (Slidell, LA)
  • Redemption: Can be applied directly toward any custom tattoo work or session time.
  • Artist Choice: Valid with the studio's highly skilled professional tattoo artists. Advance consultations/appointments are highly recommended to map out your custom piece!

Donated by: Cool Tattoo

"Jazzed-Up Art Crawl" Romantic Date Night Adventure item
"Jazzed-Up Art Crawl" Romantic Date Night Adventure item
"Jazzed-Up Art Crawl" Romantic Date Night Adventure item
"Jazzed-Up Art Crawl" Romantic Date Night Adventure item
"Jazzed-Up Art Crawl" Romantic Date Night Adventure
$20

Starting bid

Spark your creativity and connection with a unique New Orleans date night! This app-led, interactive art walk turns a stroll through downtown into a private, playful adventure for two. Over the course of a scenic 1.5 to 2 hour walk, you and your partner will explore spectacular public art, majestic historic landmarks, and larger than life murals. It is the perfect blend of romance and fun, prompting you both to solve clever riddles, discover hidden local history, and capture memorable photo moments together along the way.


Your romantic artistic tour features stops at these 5 standout locations:

  • Louis Armstrong Mural by Eduardo Kobra – A stunning, kaleidoscope-colored tribute to Satchmo created by the world-renowned street artist.
  • Downtown by Terrance Osborne – A mesmerizing public mural by a celebrated local artist that perfectly captures the swirling magic and energy of Mardi Gras.
  • Jazz Mural by Avery Lawrence – A lively Poydras Street scene full of rhythm, color, and classic New Orleans musical energy.
  • Gallier Hall and Lafayette Square – A historic, stately landmark area that beautifully blends classic Greek Revival architecture with scenic city history.
  • Faux Facade – A clever and magical mural that plays with color and illusion, turning an ordinary downtown building into an extraordinary optical masterpiece.

*certificate is valid for any 2 person date experience on letsroam.com nationwide. The chosen experience is just a sample of what you can use this certificate for!


Donated by: Let's Roam

Ogden Museum of Southern Art One-Year Family Membership item
Ogden Museum of Southern Art One-Year Family Membership item
Ogden Museum of Southern Art One-Year Family Membership item
Ogden Museum of Southern Art One-Year Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

Experience the vibrant history, soul, and creative spirit of the American South with a full year of discovery at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art! Located in the heart of New Orleans' vibrant Warehouse Arts District, the Ogden Museum holds the largest and most comprehensive collection of Southern art in the world. This premier family membership offers the perfect opportunity for two adults and their children to explore world-class exhibitions, dynamic public programming, and educational art activities together.

A family membership opens the door to incredible museum perks all year long:

  • Unlimited Free Admission – Enjoy free access to all museum galleries for two designated adults and all children aged 18 or younger.
  • Exclusive Exhibition Previews – Be among the first to view ground-breaking new exhibitions with invitations to members-only opening receptions and special events.
  • Ogden After Hours – Receive free admission to the museum's popular weekly music series, featuring live performances by Southern musicians, interviews, and film screenings.
  • Discounts & Perks – Enjoy a 10% discount on unique treasures in the Museum Store, plus savings on youth art camps, family workshops, and museum publications.
  • Member Publications – Stay connected to the Southern art world with a subscription to the museum’s newsletter and calendar of events.

Membership Details:

  • Included: One-Year Family Membership for 2 adults and children 18 years old or younger.
  • Location: 925 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
  • Redemption: The winning bidder will receive a voucher to activate their twelve-month membership.
  • Value: $125

Donated by: Ogden Museum of Southern Art

Adventure Quest Laser Tag $100 Ultimate Fun Gift Card item
Adventure Quest Laser Tag $100 Ultimate Fun Gift Card item
Adventure Quest Laser Tag $100 Ultimate Fun Gift Card item
Adventure Quest Laser Tag $100 Ultimate Fun Gift Card item
Adventure Quest Laser Tag $100 Ultimate Fun Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Get ready for an action-packed day of excitement with a $100 gift card to Adventure Quest Laser Tag! Known as a premier entertainment destination, Adventure Quest offers a massive variety of thrilling attractions that guarantee an unforgettable experience for kids, teens, and adults alike.


Whether you are planning a high-energy afternoon with friends, a family fun night, or looking to level up a birthday celebration, this $100 gift card offers total flexibility. It can be used across the entire facility for any combination of epic activities, food, or drinks:

  • Multi-Level Laser Tag – Gear up and step into the arena for an exhilarating, futuristic battle of strategy and quick reflexes.
  • Cosmic Mini-Golf & Bumper Cars – Navigate a glowing, neon-lit indoor miniature golf course or enjoy some high-velocity fun on the bumper car track.
  • Immersive Escape Rooms – Challenge your mind, solve intricate clues, and work together to break out before time runs out (advanced booking required).
  • Arcade, Food & More – Rack up points in the prize arcade, or refuel between adventures with delicious food and refreshing beverages at the café.

Donated by: Adventure Quest Laser Tag

Le Petit Theatre "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" for 2! item
Le Petit Theatre "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" for 2! item
Le Petit Theatre "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" for 2! item
Le Petit Theatre "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" for 2!
$75

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of brilliant comedy, premium viewing, and rich history in the heart of the French Quarter! This package features one pair of Premier (Tier 1) tickets to see the hilarious and touching ensemble comedy Laughter on the 23rd Floor at New Orleans' most historic playhouse, Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré. Located just off Jackson Square, this legendary "Little Theatre" has been a shining star of the local arts community since 1916.


Inspired by Neil Simon’s own early career experiences, the play showcases a harried staff of 1950s television writers as they frantically attempt to one-up each other with punch lines, gags, and non-stop wit while working for a volatile TV star. With the absolute best views in the house, it is a fantastic, fast-paced production that makes for the ultimate entertainment date night or premium evening out with a friend!


Your Theater Package Includes:

  • Tickets: 1 Pair of Premier / Tier 1 Tickets (2 tickets total $184 value)
  • Show Dates: October 2 through October 18, 2026 (with a preview performance on October 1)
  • Venue: Le Petit Theatre, 616 St. Peter Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
  • Value $184

(Please note: This play is intended for an adult audience and contains adult language and situations. It is recommended for teens and up, but please use parental discretion. Seating is subject to availability; see the redemption voucher for complete booking details).


Donated By: La Petit Theater

New Orleans Ballin' Bar Crawl - For up to 10! item
New Orleans Ballin' Bar Crawl - For up to 10! item
New Orleans Ballin' Bar Crawl - For up to 10! item
New Orleans Ballin' Bar Crawl - For up to 10!
$30

Starting bid

Get ready to experience the vibrant energy of the Crescent City like never before! This self-guided, interactive bar crawl takes your group on a thrilling 1.5 to 2 hour walking adventure through New Orleans' historic French Quarter. Equal parts pub crawl and competitive game, this app-led experience challenges your crew with hilarious photo and video missions, trivia, and pub games as you hop from one legendary establishment to the next. It is the perfect recipe for an unforgettable night out, a lively date night, or a unique weekend adventure with friends!


Your app lead tour includes stops at these 5 iconic locations:

  • Bourbon Bandstand – A bustling hotspot known for its live bands, classic balcony views, and high-energy atmosphere.
  • Bourbon 'O' Bar – A premier spot featuring expertly crafted cocktails, a live piano player, and smooth jazz vibes.
  • High Grace NOLA – An upscale dive that offers classy signature drinks and a welcoming crowd just steps away from the Bourbon Street hustle.
  • Maison Bourbon – A historic, dedication-to-jazz haven where your group can soak up the local sound with no cover charge.
  • The Abbey – A legendary, boozy sanctuary and classic dive bar known for its affordable drinks, jukebox, and relaxed character.

*certificate is valid for any 10 person experience on letsroam.com nationwide. The chosen experience is just a sample of what you can use this certificate for!


Donated by: Let's Roam

Martin’s Wine & Spirits Special Event Tasting Experience item
Martin’s Wine & Spirits Special Event Tasting Experience item
Martin’s Wine & Spirits Special Event Tasting Experience
$40

Starting bid

Sip, savor, and expand your palate with two tickets to an exceptional tasting event at Martin’s! Serving the local community since 1946, Martin’s is renowned for its world-class selection of international wines, fine spirits, artisan cheeses, and gourmet foods. Rather than a standard tasting, their highly popular educational gatherings and themed events turn a night out into a fun, interactive journey guided by knowledgeable experts.


Whether you are a casual enthusiast or a seasoned collector, you can choose from a dynamic, rotating calendar of upcoming events across their New Orleans, Metairie, Mandeville, or Baton Rouge locations. Past events have included everything from region-specific wine explorations and blind whiskey tastings to creative pairings like "Wine & Wheel with Capriole Cheese" or refreshing seasonal cocktail seminars. It is the perfect opportunity to enjoy premium pours, learn the unique stories behind the bottles, and share a sophisticated night out!


Package Details:

  • Included: 2 Tickets to a Martin’s Tasting Event of your choice.
  • Locations: Valid at participating Martin’s locations (including New Orleans, Metairie, Mandeville, and Baton Rouge)

Redemption & Guidelines:

  • Advanced Registration Required: To redeem your tickets, you must contact a Martin’s representative prior to the event by calling your preferred store location or emailing [email protected].
  • Exclusions: This certificate is not valid for events that are already sold out. Early booking is highly recommended to secure your preferred date and theme. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Donated by: Martin's Wine & Spirits

Krewe du Pooch 2027 Dog Parade Registration & Swag Bag item
Krewe du Pooch 2027 Dog Parade Registration & Swag Bag
$15

Starting bid

Get ready to let the good times roll with your favorite canine companion at the most anticipated pet event of the season! This incredible experience package grants you official entry into the famous Krewe du Pooch dog parade on February 20, 2027.


Krewe du Pooch is renowned for bringing the community together for a day of unforgettable, dog-friendly Mardi Gras fun along the beautiful Mandeville lakefront. This registration package covers entry for one (1) dog and up to five (5) human handlers, making it a spectacular weekend activity for the entire family or a group of friends. Your pup will walk away with a fabulous, custom swag bag and even have the chance to strut their stuff in the legendary event costume contest for a shot at ultimate bragging rights!


Whether you have a pampered pup ready to shine in the spotlight or want to gift the ultimate experience to a fellow dog lover, this package guarantees a day filled with treats, beads, and unforgettable memories.


Package Includes:

  • Official Parade Entry: Registration for one (1) dog and up to five (5) human handlers for the February 20, 2027 parade.
  • Exclusive Swag: A special event swag bag packed with goodies for your pup.
  • Costume Contest Entry: Optional participation in the competitive and wildly entertaining event costume contest.
  • Restrictions: Must be used for the 2027 parade

Donated by: Krewe du Pooch

Old Navy $300 Shopping Spree item
Old Navy $300 Shopping Spree
$120

Starting bid

Update your wardrobe, gear up for the season, or treat the entire family to a fantastic style refresh with a $300 Old Navy gift card! Known for its fun, fashion-forward, and incredibly comfortable clothing, Old Navy offers something for everyone. Whether you are looking for their famous, perfectly fitting denim, activewear that keeps up with your busiest days, or adorable matching outfits for the kids, this shopping spree has you completely covered.

The French Quarter Funky Find Scavenger Hunt - For up to 10! item
The French Quarter Funky Find Scavenger Hunt - For up to 10! item
The French Quarter Funky Find Scavenger Hunt - For up to 10! item
The French Quarter Funky Find Scavenger Hunt - For up to 10!
$30

Starting bid

Gather your crew and get ready for the ultimate team adventure in the Big Easy! Designed for up to 10 players, this app-led, high-energy scavenger hunt turns the historic French Quarter into your personal game board. Over the course of a thrilling 1.5 to 2 hour walking tour, your group will compete, collaborate, and laugh your way through the city. It is the perfect activity for a big birthday bash, a lively friend reunion, or a fun weekend gathering, prompting your squad to solve clever riddles, unearth local secrets, and tackle hilarious photo and video challenges together.


Your group adventure features stops at these 5 standout locations:

  • Jackson Square – The historic, vibrant heart of the French Quarter, bustling with artists, performers, and incredible architecture.
  • St. Louis Cathedral – The oldest continuously active Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States, standing as a majestic and iconic city landmark.
  • The Cabildo – A historic, Spanish colonial building where the Louisiana Purchase was signed, rich with centuries of fascinating stories.
  • The Presbytère – A beautiful, historic structure flanking Jackson Square that now showcases the colorful spirit of Mardi Gras and local resilience.
  • The French Market – A bustling, historic marketplace stretching across six blocks, filled with unique local flavor, crafts, and centuries of trading history.

*certificate is valid for any 10 person experience on letsroam.com nationwide. The chosen experience is just a sample of what you can use this certificate for!


Donated by: Let's Roam

Loft18 $100 Luxury Sports Simulation Experience item
Loft18 $100 Luxury Sports Simulation Experience item
Loft18 $100 Luxury Sports Simulation Experience item
Loft18 $100 Luxury Sports Simulation Experience
$40

Starting bid

Step up to the tee and experience the ultimate in virtual sports entertainment with a $100 gift card donated by Loft18! Known for its premier, high-tech atmosphere, Loft18 features state of the art custom simulator bays that deliver precision gameplay for sports enthusiasts and casual players alike.


Whether you want to play a round on the world's most famous golf courses, test your skills at a variety of exciting virtual sports games, or plan an unforgettable night out with friends and family, this gift card has you covered. It offers the perfect opportunity to lock in some high-energy fun in a climate-controlled, upscale lounge environment.


Gift Card Details:

  • Redemption: Valid exclusively for sports simulation bay play.
  • Donated By: Loft18
  • Expiration Date: Valid all the way until April 17, 2031, giving the lucky winner plenty of time to plan their perfect simulation session! Advance bay reservations are highly recommended.

Donated by: Loft18

Game On Social Hub Ultimate Arcade & Laser Tag item
Game On Social Hub Ultimate Arcade & Laser Tag item
Game On Social Hub Ultimate Arcade & Laser Tag item
Game On Social Hub Ultimate Arcade & Laser Tag
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate gaming showdown with this action-packed family fun package generously donated by Game On Social Hub! Perfect for a high-energy family day out, a weekend with friends, or a thrilling celebration, this bundle provides everything you need for hours of competitive entertainment.


Head over to Game On Social Hub and divide the excitement any way you choose with an incredible mix of virtual and live-action attractions:

  • Four $25 Arcade Play Cards – Tap, play, and win across a massive selection of the latest video games, cutting-edge simulators, and classic arcade favorites. With four separate cards, it is incredibly easy to share the fun with the whole crew!
  • Ten Laser Tag Game Passes – Gear up and step into the futuristic, high-tech laser tag arena. With ten individual passes, you can gather a massive group for an epic team battle or power through multiple heart-pounding rounds of strategy and skill.

Value: $170


Donated by: Game On Social Hub

Custom Oil Pet Portrait by Local Artist Kerry Allen item
Custom Oil Pet Portrait by Local Artist Kerry Allen item
Custom Oil Pet Portrait by Local Artist Kerry Allen item
Custom Oil Pet Portrait by Local Artist Kerry Allen item
Custom Oil Pet Portrait by Local Artist Kerry Allen item
Custom Oil Pet Portrait by Local Artist Kerry Allen
$120

Starting bid

Preserve the memory or celebrate the unique personality of your beloved family member with a stunning, custom fine art piece! Generously donated by Kerry Allen Art, LLC, this package offers the winning bidder a beautiful, hand-painted original oil portrait that captures your pet's exact likeness and spirit.



Kerry Allen is highly regarded for her incredible attention to detail, masterfully rendering everything from the texture of a cat's whiskers to the soulful expression in a dog's eyes. This is a rare opportunity to turn a favorite photo of your pet into a timeless heirloom that your family will treasure for generations.


Package Details:

  • Artwork Size: One 8" x 10" hand-painted oil portrait on canvas (unframed).
  • Subject: Valid for one pet of any type (cat, dog, horse, bird, or any animal companion).
  • Artist: Kerry Allen (Kerry Allen Art, LLC)
  • Requirements: The winning bidder will provide good, clear photos of their chosen pet for the artist to use as a reference.
  • Redemption: The winning bidder will receive a voucher to coordinate directly with the artist to begin their custom piece.
  • Value: $300

Donated by: Kerry Allen Art, LLC

Columbia Street Academy of Art Fine Art Instruction Package item
Columbia Street Academy of Art Fine Art Instruction Package
$100

Starting bid

Unleash your inner creativity or take your technical skills to the next level with an exclusive fine art instruction package from the Columbia Street Academy of Art in Covington! Whether you are a complete beginner eager to learn the basics or an experienced painter looking to refine your technique, this four-session package offers a rare opportunity for invaluable mentorship.


Taught by acclaimed local artist Ryan Perea, these sessions are designed to help you sharpen your skills and become the best painter you can be. Ryan provides inspiring guidance and exceptional mastery of the craft, working with students to build foundational composition, understand color theory, and master advanced painting techniques in a supportive studio environment.


Package Details:

  • Included: Four professional art instructional sessions.
  • Instructor: Artist Ryan Perea
  • Location: Columbia Street Academy of Art (502 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA)
  • Redemption: The winning bidder will receive a voucher to coordinate scheduling directly with the studio via phone or text. Advance reservations are required

Donated by: Ryan Perera

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