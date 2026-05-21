Louisiana Cat Fest Silent Auction

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Step back into the glamour and romance of the riverboat era with an unforgettable evening on the mighty Mississippi! This incredible package invites a party of two aboard the historic Paddlewheeler Creole Queen for a classic New Orleans night out. You will experience the lively sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz while enjoying a lavish dinner buffet in an elegantly appointed dining room, all while taking in the stunning, sparkling views of the Crescent City skyline at night.
Your evening on the river features a delicious, authentic menu:
(Please note: Menu is subject to change)
Voucher Details:
Donated by: Creole Queen & Jean Lafitte Swamp Tours
Starting bid
Bid now to secure a world-class historical experience for four at the #1 attraction in New Orleans!
What’s Included:
Note: Transportation and lodging are not included. Please check the passes for specific expiration dates or blackout windows.
Donated by: The National WWII Museum
Starting bid
Beat the summer heat and dive into a full day of sun-soaked fun with two single-day admission passes to Gulf Islands Waterpark! Located in Gulfport, Mississippi, this premier family-friendly destination features miles of thrilling slides and refreshing attractions. Whether you want to face your fears on the region's top thrill rides or just drift away in the sun, this package offers the perfect summer getaway for a dynamic duo.
Your day of waterpark fun includes access to incredible attractions:
Voucher Details:
Donated by: Gulf Islands Waterpark
Starting bid
Add a touch of thrilling mystery to your next evening out with a spooky date night adventure for two! This app-led, interactive ghost tour turns a stroll through the historic French Quarter into a private, playful, and spine-chilling journey. Over the course of 1.5 to 2 hours, you and your partner will explore New Orleans' most haunted locations, dive into eerie local legends, and test your wits against the supernatural. It is the perfect excuse to hold each other a little closer as you solve clever riddles, discover dark history, and capture memorable photo moments together along the way.
Your haunted date night features stops at these 5 legendary locations:
*certificate is valid for any 2 person date experience on letsroam.com nationwide. The chosen experience is just a sample of what you can use this certificate for!
Donated by: Let's Roam
Starting bid
Cast off for a day of unforgettable tight lines and reeling times! You and a guest will climb aboard the premier Fishing Diva for an exhilarating 4-to-6-hour private charter in the legendary waters of Hopedale.
Whether you are a seasoned pro or a novice angler, your expert captain will guide you to the hottest spots to target the "Big Three" of the marsh:
This is a fully turn-key adventure—all you need to do is show up ready to fish! Your package covers:
The Details: Valid for 2 persons. Trip is weather permitting to ensure your safety and comfort. Blackout dates apply
Donated by: The Fishing Diva
Starting bid
Looking forward to traveling internationally? Prepare now by learning the language! Begin your one year premium membership at LingQ and receive:
-Access to lessons for 25 languages on web and mobile
-Thousands of hours of audio with transcript
-Full text translation and notes
-Unlimited vocabulary LingQs
-Unlimited imported lessons
-SRS vocabulary review tools
-Additional activities and enhanced statistics
Plus, download lesson audio, print/edit lessons, track all learning activity, sync lesson progress and playlists across devices, and access lessons offline so you can practice anywhere!
At LingQ, you're part of a global language learning community. Join live conversations or interact on Language Forums and Blogs. Meaningful communication in your new language makes it real and real communication helps you learn.
Starting bid
Ready to bring your dream tattoo design to life? Whether you are looking to get your very first piece of ink, planning an intricate new custom cover-up, or adding to a stunning full sleeve, this massive $400 gift card from Cool Tattoo in Slidell, LA has you completely covered!
Known for their exceptional artistry, sterile and pristine environment, and highly professional staff, the master artists at Cool Tattoo specialize in a vast range of styles. From vibrant color portraits and high-detail wildlife designs to custom traditional pieces, geometric patterns, and bold fan favorites (like custom LSU or feline-inspired artwork), they will work with you step-by-step to craft a permanent masterpiece you will be proud to show off.
Gift Card Details:
Donated by: Cool Tattoo
Starting bid
Spark your creativity and connection with a unique New Orleans date night! This app-led, interactive art walk turns a stroll through downtown into a private, playful adventure for two. Over the course of a scenic 1.5 to 2 hour walk, you and your partner will explore spectacular public art, majestic historic landmarks, and larger than life murals. It is the perfect blend of romance and fun, prompting you both to solve clever riddles, discover hidden local history, and capture memorable photo moments together along the way.
Your romantic artistic tour features stops at these 5 standout locations:
*certificate is valid for any 2 person date experience on letsroam.com nationwide. The chosen experience is just a sample of what you can use this certificate for!
Donated by: Let's Roam
Starting bid
Experience the vibrant history, soul, and creative spirit of the American South with a full year of discovery at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art! Located in the heart of New Orleans' vibrant Warehouse Arts District, the Ogden Museum holds the largest and most comprehensive collection of Southern art in the world. This premier family membership offers the perfect opportunity for two adults and their children to explore world-class exhibitions, dynamic public programming, and educational art activities together.
A family membership opens the door to incredible museum perks all year long:
Membership Details:
Donated by: Ogden Museum of Southern Art
Starting bid
Get ready for an action-packed day of excitement with a $100 gift card to Adventure Quest Laser Tag! Known as a premier entertainment destination, Adventure Quest offers a massive variety of thrilling attractions that guarantee an unforgettable experience for kids, teens, and adults alike.
Whether you are planning a high-energy afternoon with friends, a family fun night, or looking to level up a birthday celebration, this $100 gift card offers total flexibility. It can be used across the entire facility for any combination of epic activities, food, or drinks:
Donated by: Adventure Quest Laser Tag
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of brilliant comedy, premium viewing, and rich history in the heart of the French Quarter! This package features one pair of Premier (Tier 1) tickets to see the hilarious and touching ensemble comedy Laughter on the 23rd Floor at New Orleans' most historic playhouse, Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré. Located just off Jackson Square, this legendary "Little Theatre" has been a shining star of the local arts community since 1916.
Inspired by Neil Simon’s own early career experiences, the play showcases a harried staff of 1950s television writers as they frantically attempt to one-up each other with punch lines, gags, and non-stop wit while working for a volatile TV star. With the absolute best views in the house, it is a fantastic, fast-paced production that makes for the ultimate entertainment date night or premium evening out with a friend!
Your Theater Package Includes:
(Please note: This play is intended for an adult audience and contains adult language and situations. It is recommended for teens and up, but please use parental discretion. Seating is subject to availability; see the redemption voucher for complete booking details).
Donated By: La Petit Theater
Starting bid
Get ready to experience the vibrant energy of the Crescent City like never before! This self-guided, interactive bar crawl takes your group on a thrilling 1.5 to 2 hour walking adventure through New Orleans' historic French Quarter. Equal parts pub crawl and competitive game, this app-led experience challenges your crew with hilarious photo and video missions, trivia, and pub games as you hop from one legendary establishment to the next. It is the perfect recipe for an unforgettable night out, a lively date night, or a unique weekend adventure with friends!
Your app lead tour includes stops at these 5 iconic locations:
*certificate is valid for any 10 person experience on letsroam.com nationwide. The chosen experience is just a sample of what you can use this certificate for!
Donated by: Let's Roam
Starting bid
Sip, savor, and expand your palate with two tickets to an exceptional tasting event at Martin’s! Serving the local community since 1946, Martin’s is renowned for its world-class selection of international wines, fine spirits, artisan cheeses, and gourmet foods. Rather than a standard tasting, their highly popular educational gatherings and themed events turn a night out into a fun, interactive journey guided by knowledgeable experts.
Whether you are a casual enthusiast or a seasoned collector, you can choose from a dynamic, rotating calendar of upcoming events across their New Orleans, Metairie, Mandeville, or Baton Rouge locations. Past events have included everything from region-specific wine explorations and blind whiskey tastings to creative pairings like "Wine & Wheel with Capriole Cheese" or refreshing seasonal cocktail seminars. It is the perfect opportunity to enjoy premium pours, learn the unique stories behind the bottles, and share a sophisticated night out!
Package Details:
Redemption & Guidelines:
Donated by: Martin's Wine & Spirits
Starting bid
Get ready to let the good times roll with your favorite canine companion at the most anticipated pet event of the season! This incredible experience package grants you official entry into the famous Krewe du Pooch dog parade on February 20, 2027.
Krewe du Pooch is renowned for bringing the community together for a day of unforgettable, dog-friendly Mardi Gras fun along the beautiful Mandeville lakefront. This registration package covers entry for one (1) dog and up to five (5) human handlers, making it a spectacular weekend activity for the entire family or a group of friends. Your pup will walk away with a fabulous, custom swag bag and even have the chance to strut their stuff in the legendary event costume contest for a shot at ultimate bragging rights!
Whether you have a pampered pup ready to shine in the spotlight or want to gift the ultimate experience to a fellow dog lover, this package guarantees a day filled with treats, beads, and unforgettable memories.
Package Includes:
Donated by: Krewe du Pooch
Starting bid
Update your wardrobe, gear up for the season, or treat the entire family to a fantastic style refresh with a $300 Old Navy gift card! Known for its fun, fashion-forward, and incredibly comfortable clothing, Old Navy offers something for everyone. Whether you are looking for their famous, perfectly fitting denim, activewear that keeps up with your busiest days, or adorable matching outfits for the kids, this shopping spree has you completely covered.
Starting bid
Gather your crew and get ready for the ultimate team adventure in the Big Easy! Designed for up to 10 players, this app-led, high-energy scavenger hunt turns the historic French Quarter into your personal game board. Over the course of a thrilling 1.5 to 2 hour walking tour, your group will compete, collaborate, and laugh your way through the city. It is the perfect activity for a big birthday bash, a lively friend reunion, or a fun weekend gathering, prompting your squad to solve clever riddles, unearth local secrets, and tackle hilarious photo and video challenges together.
Your group adventure features stops at these 5 standout locations:
*certificate is valid for any 10 person experience on letsroam.com nationwide. The chosen experience is just a sample of what you can use this certificate for!
Donated by: Let's Roam
Starting bid
Step up to the tee and experience the ultimate in virtual sports entertainment with a $100 gift card donated by Loft18! Known for its premier, high-tech atmosphere, Loft18 features state of the art custom simulator bays that deliver precision gameplay for sports enthusiasts and casual players alike.
Whether you want to play a round on the world's most famous golf courses, test your skills at a variety of exciting virtual sports games, or plan an unforgettable night out with friends and family, this gift card has you covered. It offers the perfect opportunity to lock in some high-energy fun in a climate-controlled, upscale lounge environment.
Gift Card Details:
Donated by: Loft18
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate gaming showdown with this action-packed family fun package generously donated by Game On Social Hub! Perfect for a high-energy family day out, a weekend with friends, or a thrilling celebration, this bundle provides everything you need for hours of competitive entertainment.
Head over to Game On Social Hub and divide the excitement any way you choose with an incredible mix of virtual and live-action attractions:
Value: $170
Donated by: Game On Social Hub
Starting bid
Preserve the memory or celebrate the unique personality of your beloved family member with a stunning, custom fine art piece! Generously donated by Kerry Allen Art, LLC, this package offers the winning bidder a beautiful, hand-painted original oil portrait that captures your pet's exact likeness and spirit.
Kerry Allen is highly regarded for her incredible attention to detail, masterfully rendering everything from the texture of a cat's whiskers to the soulful expression in a dog's eyes. This is a rare opportunity to turn a favorite photo of your pet into a timeless heirloom that your family will treasure for generations.
Package Details:
Donated by: Kerry Allen Art, LLC
Starting bid
Unleash your inner creativity or take your technical skills to the next level with an exclusive fine art instruction package from the Columbia Street Academy of Art in Covington! Whether you are a complete beginner eager to learn the basics or an experienced painter looking to refine your technique, this four-session package offers a rare opportunity for invaluable mentorship.
Taught by acclaimed local artist Ryan Perea, these sessions are designed to help you sharpen your skills and become the best painter you can be. Ryan provides inspiring guidance and exceptional mastery of the craft, working with students to build foundational composition, understand color theory, and master advanced painting techniques in a supportive studio environment.
Package Details:
Donated by: Ryan Perera
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