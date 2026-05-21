Louisiana Cat Fest Silent Auction

Step back into the glamour and romance of the riverboat era with an unforgettable evening on the mighty Mississippi! This incredible package invites a party of two aboard the historic Paddlewheeler Creole Queen for a classic New Orleans night out. You will experience the lively sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz while enjoying a lavish dinner buffet in an elegantly appointed dining room, all while taking in the stunning, sparkling views of the Crescent City skyline at night.

Your evening on the river features a delicious, authentic menu:

Starters & Mains – Classic Caesar Salad, Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo, Creole Jambalaya, Cajun Baked Chicken, Beef Brisket, and Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

Traditional Sides – Classic Red Beans and Rice, Green Beans, and Dinner Rolls

Dessert & Drinks – Decadent Bread Pudding, Coffee, Iced Tea, and Water

(Please note: Menu is subject to change)

Voucher Details:

Included: Dinner Jazz Cruise for a Party of 2

Departure Location: 1 Poydras Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Schedule: Boarding takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., sailing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Expiration Date: July 8, 2027

Value: $214

Donated by: Creole Queen & Jean Lafitte Swamp Tours



