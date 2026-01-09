Big Sky CARES (Cat Fest)

Hosted by

Big Sky CARES (Cat Fest)

About this event

Louisiana Cat Fest Sponsorship

1645 N Causeway Blvd

Mandeville, LA 70471, USA

The Whisker Warrior
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor (1 available) - Premier recognition in all event marketing.

  • 20 Festival Day tickets
  • 6 Patron/Gala tickets
  • Premier Event booth

See website for full list of benefits.

https://www.louisianacatfest.com/sponsorship

Purrseverence Partner
$3,000

Prominent recognition in all marketing materials.

  • 20 Festival Day tickets
  • 4 Patron/Gala tickets
  • Prominent Event booth

See website for full list of benefits.

https://www.louisianacatfest.com/sponsorship

Healing Paws Patron
$2,000

Recognition in event marketing materials.

  • 15 Festival Day tickets
  • 2 Patron/Gala tickets
  • Event booth

See website for full list of benefits.

https://www.louisianacatfest.com/sponsorship

Meowforcement Ally
$1,000

Recognition in event marketing materials.

  • 10 Festival Day tickets
  • 1 Patron/Gala ticket
  • Event booth

See website for full list of benefits.

https://www.louisianacatfest.com/sponsorship

Gentle Purr Supporter
$500

Recognition in event marketing materials.

  • 10 Festival Day tickets
  • 1 Patron/Gala ticket
  • Event booth

See website for full list of benefits.

https://www.louisianacatfest.com/sponsorship

VIP Cocktail Pawty
$125

Additional Tickets for VIP Cocktail Pawty:
Join us for an elegant evening in support of groundbreaking research and life-saving treatment for feline diseases like cancer, stomatitis, and FIP. Sip, mingle, and make a meaningful difference for cats in need. Your presence helps bring hope, healing, and brighter futures to countless whiskered friends.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!