Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

Offered by

Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

Louisiana Cattlemen's Associate/Business Membership

Select Membership
$150

Valid until March 2, 2027

Your business will be listed in the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Magazine each month, on a Sponsorship banner at conventions and LCA events, and a sponsorship ad on our website for one month. A value of $1,110.00!

Choice Membership
$300

Valid until March 2, 2027

Your business will be listed in the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Magazine each month, on a Sponsorship banner at conventions and LCA events, and a sponsorship ad on our website for one month. You will also be guaranteed a booth space at convention. A value of $1,425.00!

Prime Membership
$600

Valid until March 2, 2027

Your business will be listed in the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Magazine each month, on a Sponsorship banner at conventions and LCA events, and a sponsorship ad on our website for one month. You will also be guaranteed a booth space at convention and at our annual health summit. A value of $2,680.00!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!