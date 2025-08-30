Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary Memberships 2025-26

Individual Membership
$50

Individual membership (child or adult)

Couple Membership
$75

2 adults residing in the same household or an adult and a child residing in the same household

Family Membership
$125

2 adults and minor children residing in the same household

Individual to Couple's Membership Upgrade
$25

Want to upgrade your Individual membership to a Couple's membership? This will upgrade your membership to a Couple's membership!

Couple's to Family Membership Upgrade
$50

Want to upgrade your Couple's membership to a Family membership? This will upgrade your membership to a Family membership!

Individual to Family Membership Upgrade
$75

Want to upgrade your Individual membership to a Family membership? This will upgrade your membership to a Family membership!

