Louisiana Lions Camp Virtual Lions Club

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Louisiana Lions Camp Virtual Lions Club

About the memberships

Louisiana Lions Camp Virtual Lions Club's Dues

Membership - New Regular Member
$105

Valid until April 16, 2027

This is for someone just entering the club. Includes $35.00 entry fee to Lions Clubs International, $70 for Lions Club International and District 8 L regular dues for fiscal year (July 1 - June 30)

Regular Member
$70

Valid until April 16, 2027

This would be your dues for 2nd year and beyond

Family Membership
$50

Valid until April 16, 2027

Dues for 2nd, 3rd, etc. members of a Family unit. Requires a Head of Household at regular fee. This covers LCI and District Dues for the year. Lions year is July 1- June 30

New Family Member
$85

Valid until April 16, 2027

Dues for family member who joins with same address as Head of Household (Regular Member)This covers LCI entry fee, LCI dues, and District dues for the year

Lions year is July 1 - June 30

Other Dues or Amount not listed
Pay what you can

No expiration

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