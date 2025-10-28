Louisiana Lions Camp Virtual Lions Club's Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
This is for someone just entering the club. Includes $35.00 entry fee to Lions Clubs International, $70 for Lions Club International and District 8 L regular dues for fiscal year (July 1 - June 30)
Valid until April 16, 2027
This would be your dues for 2nd year and beyond
Valid until April 16, 2027
Dues for 2nd, 3rd, etc. members of a Family unit. Requires a Head of Household at regular fee. This covers LCI and District Dues for the year. Lions year is July 1- June 30
Valid until April 16, 2027
Dues for family member who joins with same address as Head of Household (Regular Member)This covers LCI entry fee, LCI dues, and District dues for the year
Lions year is July 1 - June 30
No expiration
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!