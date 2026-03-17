Louisiana Pack GRAND GROWL

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About this event
All members who will be in attendance should purchase one of each ticket. Deadline 1 Ofce
ALL MEMBERS MUST PURCHASE ONE OF EACH TICKET. ADDITIONAL DONATIONS TO THE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FUND CAN BE MADE BELOW.
Each ticket is 3 big bones.
TO DRINK IN THE GROWL YOU MUST OBTAIN a LOUSIANA PACK LIQUOR LICENSE!!!
If you would like to donate to the Dog Food Fund for Operation Chowhound. These bones will go toward purchasing dog food for the local shelter at the Growl Growl's Location each year.
You will be contacted: For each Ticket you purchase one group will be written on a piece of paper and those pieces of paper will be placed into a bucket. There will be drawing for the pieces of paper drawn. If drawn all dogs of that group will pay a one big bone fine. The Groups you can pick from are: Any Pound, Anyone who belongs to another PACK, PDDs, DDs, PUPs, WPPLs,
FOR THE POUND DOG ROBBER ONLY.
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