Louisiana Red Beans and Rice Foundation Scholarship Foundation

The Scholarship Partner level is a premier sponsorship tier designed for supporters who want to make a transformative impact on Louisiana students while receiving exceptional visibility throughout the event. Scholarship Partners enjoy all the benefits of the Education Partner level, along with expanded recognition and exclusive opportunities that highlight their leadership and generosity.

Scholarship Partner Benefits Include:

- All Education Partner Perks

Scholarship Partners receive every benefit of the Education Partner level, including:

VIP admission perks with elevated hospitality

Reserved seating

Bottomless champagne

Exclusive small bites

Recognition in the event program

Listing on the event website as a 2026 donor

Logo placement on event signage

On‑stage recognition

Opportunity to present a scholarship award

Full‑page feature in the event program

Featured spotlight on the event website and select materials

Speaking opportunity during the reception program

-Naming Recognition for One Student Scholarship

Your name, family, or organization will be formally attached to a student scholarship, creating a lasting legacy and a meaningful connection with the recipient.

- VIP Seating for Eight

Enjoy a premium table with reserved VIP seating for eight guests, ensuring comfort, visibility, and an elevated experience for your entire group.

-Logo Placement on All Major Event Marketing Materials

Your logo will appear across key promotional materials, offering high‑level visibility before, during, and after the event.

-Verbal Recognition by the Host

The event host will acknowledge Scholarship Partners from the stage, highlighting your commitment to education and community impact.

-Inclusion in Post‑Event Press Release & Media Recap

Your support will be recognized in the official post‑event press release and media recap, extending your visibility to broader audiences and reinforcing your role as a champion for Louisiana students.