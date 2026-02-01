Louisiana Red Beans and Rice Foundation Scholarship Foundation

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About this event
Join us for an elegant and inspiring evening as we celebrate education, culture, and community at the Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Foundation Scholarship Reception. General Admission guests will enjoy a warm, welcoming atmosphere featuring delicious small bites, general seating, and the opportunity to connect with supporters, scholars, and community leaders who share a passion for preserving Louisiana’s heritage.
This reception highlights the Foundation’s commitment to empowering the next generation while honoring the traditions that make our state unique. It’s a relaxed yet meaningful gathering designed for guests who want to enjoy the program, mingle freely, and be part of a night that uplifts Louisiana’s future
For guests seeking an elevated experience, VIP Admission offers premium comfort and celebration. Enjoy reserved seating, ensuring the best views throughout the program, along with bottomless champagne served throughout the evening. VIP guests will also enjoy an enhanced hospitality experience featuring exclusive small bites and elevated service. This option is perfect for supporters who want to enjoy the reception in style while making a powerful impact on our scholarship mission.
Enjoy an enhanced reception experience with VIP perks, including reserved seating for 8, bottomless champagne, and access to exclusive small bites throughout the evening.
-Recognition in the Event Program
Your name or organization will be proudly featured in the official event program, highlighting your commitment to education and cultural preservation.
- Listing on the Event Website as a 2026 Donor
Community Sponsors receive online recognition on the festival website, offering year‑round visibility and appreciation for your support.
-Direct Support for Student Scholarships
Your sponsorship directly funds scholarships for Louisiana students, helping preserve our heritage and empower future leaders.
The Heritage Partner level is designed for supporters who want to make a powerful impact on Louisiana’s cultural and educational future while receiving elevated recognition throughout the event. This sponsorship tier includes all the benefits of the Community Sponsor, plus enhanced visibility that places your brand or family name at the forefront of the celebration.
Enjoy VIP admission for eight, including reserved seating, bottomless champagne, and exclusive small bites, along with recognition in the event program and listing on the event website as a 2026 donor. Your support directly funds scholarships for Louisiana students.
Your logo will be prominently displayed on event signage, ensuring strong visibility throughout the reception and reinforcing your commitment to Louisiana’s heritage and future.
Heritage Partners will receive special acknowledgment from the stage during the program, highlighting your generosity and leadership in supporting student success.
The Legacy Champion level represents the highest honor of support at the Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Foundation Scholarship Reception. This premier sponsorship tier is designed for individuals, families, and organizations committed to leaving a lasting impact on Louisiana’s cultural and educational legacy. Legacy Champions receive all the benefits of the Heritage Partner level, along with exclusive opportunities that place them at the heart of the evening’s celebration.
Enjoy every benefit of the Heritage Partner level, including:
Legacy Champions will be invited on stage to personally present a scholarship award, creating a meaningful moment of connection with the student whose future you are helping shape.
Your name, family, or organization will receive a dedicated spotlight feature on the event website and select promotional materials, highlighting your leadership, generosity, and commitment to preserving Louisiana’s heritage.
The Education Partner level represents one of the most distinguished tiers of support at the Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Foundation Scholarship Reception. This sponsorship is designed for individuals, families, and organizations committed to transforming the future of Louisiana students through meaningful educational investment. Education Partners receive all the benefits of the Heritage Partner level, along with exclusive opportunities that place them at the heart of the evening’s celebration and recognition.
Education Partners enjoy every benefit of the Heritage Partner level, including:
Education Partners are invited on stage to personally present a scholarship award, creating a powerful moment of connection with the student whose academic journey you are helping to support.
Your name, family, or organization will receive a dedicated spotlight feature on the event website and select promotional materials, highlighting your leadership and commitment to educational advancement.
Enjoy a full‑page profile in the official event program, offering premium visibility and the opportunity to share your mission, values, or message with all attendees.
Education Partners will be formally acknowledged from the stage and offered a brief speaking opportunity during the reception program, allowing you to share your passion for education, culture, and community impact.
The Scholarship Partner level is a premier sponsorship tier designed for supporters who want to make a transformative impact on Louisiana students while receiving exceptional visibility throughout the event. Scholarship Partners enjoy all the benefits of the Education Partner level, along with expanded recognition and exclusive opportunities that highlight their leadership and generosity.
Scholarship Partners receive every benefit of the Education Partner level, including:
Your name, family, or organization will be formally attached to a student scholarship, creating a lasting legacy and a meaningful connection with the recipient.
Enjoy a premium table with reserved VIP seating for eight guests, ensuring comfort, visibility, and an elevated experience for your entire group.
Your logo will appear across key promotional materials, offering high‑level visibility before, during, and after the event.
The event host will acknowledge Scholarship Partners from the stage, highlighting your commitment to education and community impact.
Your support will be recognized in the official post‑event press release and media recap, extending your visibility to broader audiences and reinforcing your role as a champion for Louisiana students.
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