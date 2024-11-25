Louisiana Youth Football's Season XX - 2024: Day Of Champions on December 7th. Pick up your Day Of Champions: VIP Game Day Access Band from the Box Office on Game Day. Box Office and Gate Entry can be found on the stadium's east side. Thank you from Louisiana Youth Football, Louisiana Youth Cheerleading, and Louisiana Youth Sports Network. Please follow us on all Social Media platforms @LouisianaYouthSportsNetwork to stay updated on all our exciting programs and events.

Louisiana Youth Football's Season XX - 2024: Day Of Champions on December 7th. Pick up your Day Of Champions: VIP Game Day Access Band from the Box Office on Game Day. Box Office and Gate Entry can be found on the stadium's east side. Thank you from Louisiana Youth Football, Louisiana Youth Cheerleading, and Louisiana Youth Sports Network. Please follow us on all Social Media platforms @LouisianaYouthSportsNetwork to stay updated on all our exciting programs and events.

More details...