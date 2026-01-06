LBSA's 2026 Draw Down

Hosted by
About this raffle
Includes Dinner, Wine & Beer
Can't make the event but want a chance at the big prize? This is your answer!
Includes Dinner, Wine & Beer
1 x $55
This holds your spot only!
Please makes checks out to
Louisville Baseball and Softball Association
If mailing, send payment to:
1080 Cypress Ave
Louisville, OH 44641
(Please send [email protected] a note if you are mailing in your payment.)
or turn in cash/checks to a coach or board member.
Includes Dinner, Wine & Beer for 2
1 x $100
This holds your spot only!
Please makes checks out to
Louisville Baseball and Softball Association
If mailing, send payment to:
1080 Cypress Ave
Louisville, OH 44641
(Please send [email protected] a note if you are mailing in your payment.)
or turn in cash/checks to a coach or board member.
Includes Dinner, Wine & Beer for 2
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!