Hosted by

Louisville Amateur Baseball Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Louisville Baseball Club Hughes Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3906 Oakleigh Meadow Pl, Louisville, KY 40245, USA

Michter’s Signed Gift Basket item
Michter’s Signed Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Signed by the master distiller, this gift basket has all you need for your bourbon night.

Canes Gift Basket item
Canes Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Canes goodies with gift cards included.

Eagles Jersey Size XXL and Bottle of Weller Special Reserve item
Eagles Jersey Size XXL and Bottle of Weller Special Reserve item
Eagles Jersey Size XXL and Bottle of Weller Special Reserve item
Eagles Jersey Size XXL and Bottle of Weller Special Reserve
$10

Starting bid

Size XXL Jersey

Fire Pit with S’mores Basket item
Fire Pit with S’mores Basket item
Fire Pit with S’mores Basket
$10

Starting bid

Nike Indians Jersey size YL and bottle of Taylor Small Batch item
Nike Indians Jersey size YL and bottle of Taylor Small Batch item
Nike Indians Jersey size YL and bottle of Taylor Small Batch item
Nike Indians Jersey size YL and bottle of Taylor Small Batch
$10

Starting bid

Nike Schwarber Jersey size XL item
Nike Schwarber Jersey size XL item
Nike Schwarber Jersey size XL
$10

Starting bid

Nike Yankees Volpe Jersey size L item
Nike Yankees Volpe Jersey size L item
Nike Yankees Volpe Jersey size L
$10

Starting bid

Nike Mets Jersey Set size AM and YM item
Nike Mets Jersey Set size AM and YM
$10

Starting bid

Includes Lindor and Soto, 2 adult medium jerseys and one youth medium.

Nike Ramirez Jersey YM and $50 Gift Card to Biscuit Bel item
Nike Ramirez Jersey YM and $50 Gift Card to Biscuit Bel item
Nike Ramirez Jersey YM and $50 Gift Card to Biscuit Bel item
Nike Ramirez Jersey YM and $50 Gift Card to Biscuit Bel
$10

Starting bid

Nike Orioles Jerseys size AL and YM item
Nike Orioles Jerseys size AL and YM item
Nike Orioles Jerseys size AL and YM
$10

Starting bid

Nike Orioles Jerseys size AL and YM item
Nike Orioles Jerseys size AL and YM
$10

Starting bid

Nike McLaurin Jersey size AL and $25 for Heine Brothers item
Nike McLaurin Jersey size AL and $25 for Heine Brothers item
Nike McLaurin Jersey size AL and $25 for Heine Brothers item
Nike McLaurin Jersey size AL and $25 for Heine Brothers
$10

Starting bid

Nike Maye Jersey size AL item
Nike Maye Jersey size AL item
Nike Maye Jersey size AL
$10

Starting bid

Custom Handcrafted Cornhole Boards item
Custom Handcrafted Cornhole Boards item
Custom Handcrafted Cornhole Boards item
Custom Handcrafted Cornhole Boards
$10

Starting bid

Choose any design for your cornhole boards and have them custom made to what you’d like.

Custom Handcrafted Cornhole Boards item
Custom Handcrafted Cornhole Boards item
Custom Handcrafted Cornhole Boards item
Custom Handcrafted Cornhole Boards
$10

Starting bid

Choose any design for your cornhole boards and have them custom made to what you’d like.

Hair Care Basket with Cut and Color Gift Card item
Hair Care Basket with Cut and Color Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Wine and chocolate basket with a $95 massage gift card item
Wine and chocolate basket with a $95 massage gift card item
Wine and chocolate basket with a $95 massage gift card
$10

Starting bid

Basket is hand made by the Amish and signed by the family.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!