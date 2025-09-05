LMPF's Boots, Badges and Bids Firesale

Hosted by
Roll out your brand-new Manduka yoga mat and enjoy a full-sensory yoga journey with one month of unlimited yoga for you and a friend at Yoga Six. Afterward, pamper yourself with a $50 gift card to Z Salon & Spa, and keep your body feeling its best with two certificates for a professional stretch from Stretch Zone.
A perfect blend of movement, mindfulness, and self-care!
Generously donated by Yoga Six, Z Salon & Spa, and Stretch Zone.
Set your teen or yourself up for success with Eberle Orthodontics. A beautiful smile is a game changer in life and business. Use this certificate from Eberle to perfect that smile. Keep it looking great using the included Oral B iO electric toothbrush. Then take your teen to Nothing Bundt Cakes for a treat each month after those brace tightening appointments!
Generously donated by Eberle Orthodontics, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Indulge in an exclusive culinary experience that brings together two of life's greatest pleasures-bourbon and dessert. Hosted inside the elegant JJ Bakes at the Omni Hotel Louisville, this one-of-a-kind tasting is curated for four guests ready to explore the sweeter side of Kentucky spirits.
Join renowned pastry chef Jackie Joseph as she showcases her bourbon-infused creations-including her signature macarons crafted with some of Kentucky's finest bourbons. Each decadent bite is thoughtfully paired with the same exceptional bourbons, with guided tasting notes led by adult beverage expert Chris Blandford.
From silky caramel undertones to rich vanilla layers, every pairing is a celebration of flavor, craftsmanship, and Kentucky tradition.
To make the evening even sweeter, each guest will take home a Sweet Treat Gift Basket curated by JJ Bakes.
*Mutually agreed upon date, Excludes all holidays.
Donated by Chris Blandford and JJ Bakes.
It’s time to stretch, sweat, and shine with a green twist! This energizing basket from Synergy Rehab has everything you need to power up your wellness game: comfy foam blocks for your flow, soft tees and towels to keep things fresh, a yoga mat that’s ready for your next pose, and—best of all—a sleek Garmin watch to track every step, stretch, and savasana.
The perfect combo of fitness, fun, and mindful movement, wrapped in a feel-good green glow!
Generously donated by Synergy Rehab.
Perfect for a teen babysitter, a caregiver, or anyone who wants to be ready in an emergency. This package includes two (2) certifications in CPR, AED, and First Aid Training, equipping participants with the knowledge and confidence to act when it matters most.
Especially valuable for those caring for children or loved ones, this training ensures you’re prepared to respond in critical moments. After completion, each participant will receive an official AHA certification card.
Generously donated by Jennifer Brent.
Get ready for a day of thrills, excitement, and first class fun at Churchill Downs. The Superfecta Package gives you and your guests access to a private Jockey Club suite with 24 admission tickets and 24 racing programs, the perfect way to enjoy the races in style.
Use it anytime during the 2025-2026 racing season with a few exceptions: Derby Week, Oaks and Derby Days, Mother’s Day, Preakness Day, Belmont Day, Father’s Day, All Night Racing Dates, Breeders’ Cup days, and Thanksgiving weekend. Suite availability is based on demand and the type of event, so you will always have a VIP experience tailored to the big day.
Raise your glasses, cheer on your favorites, and soak in the excitement of the races from the best seat in the house.
Generously donated by Churchill Downs.
Get up close and personal with the fast-paced world of open-wheel racing with 2 tickets to an Indy NXT race in May 2026 (exact date/time TBD). This exclusive experience puts you behind the scenes in the team’s pit area, where the magic happens.
Your VIP day includes:
Bonus: Keep the automotive adventure going with 2 adult admission tickets to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
For racing fans and thrill-seekers alike, this is a high-octane experience you won’t forget!
Generously donated by ABEL Motorsports and the National Corvette Museum.
The GLOCK 28 Gen 3 .380 ACP has a 3.46-inch barrel and a 10 + 1 capacity, featuring a durable nitride finish. This pistol comes with fixed front and rear sights, three integrated safeties, a polymer frame and grip, and includes two 10-round magazines and a plastic case.
Firearm Pickup Restrictions
The winning bidder must pick up the firearm from licensed Federal Firearms Dealer Everything Concealed Carry (FFL) and successfully complete all required background checks in accordance with federal, state, and local laws. The firearm cannot be transferred until all legal requirements are met.
Known for its incredible food and world class bourbon bar, Bourbons Bistro is Louisville’s original bourbon bar, and arguably the most famous. Jason Brauner, owner of Bourbons Bistro and co-founder of Buzzard's Roost Whiskey, has one of the foremost palates in the industry and loves bourbon almost as much as he loves sharing it with others.
Join Jason, at Bourbons Bistro, for a private intimate bourbon tasting as he guides you through a bourbon sensory experience unlike any other.
Donated by Bourbons Bistro
Toast the brave men and women of our city with this one of a kind bourbon experience. This lot includes a bottle of LMPF New Riff Bourbon Single Barrel etched with the LMPD patch and LMPF logo and two Ben Shot Blue Line glasses celebrating the thin blue line and the officers who protect us, perfect for sipping, sharing, and honoring our heroes in style.
Smooth, flavorful, and made to honor the finest, this is the ultimate way to raise a glass for those who serve.
This fantastic bundle features a bottle of Jim Beam Black Extra Aged bourbon, renowned for its smooth and rich flavor. To enhance your experience, it comes with a stylish Jim Beam tumbler and glasses. Plus, enjoy a variety of assorted party items to elevate your gathering. It's the ultimate package for bourbon lovers and party enthusiasts alike.
Generously donated by the Rockin Cowboyz
