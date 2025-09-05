LMPF's Boots, Badges and Bids Firesale

Roll out your brand-new Manduka yoga mat and enjoy a full-sensory yoga journey with one month of unlimited yoga for you and a friend at Yoga Six. Afterward, pamper yourself with a $50 gift card to Z Salon & Spa, and keep your body feeling its best with two certificates for a professional stretch from Stretch Zone.

A perfect blend of movement, mindfulness, and self-care!





Generously donated by Yoga Six, Z Salon & Spa, and Stretch Zone.