Hosted by

Loula Foundation

About this event

Loula Foundation's 2026 Annual Gala "Anchor of Hope"

700 Crockett St

Beaumont, TX 77701, USA

⚓ LIGHTHOUSE SPONSOR — Guiding the mission forward
$20,000

Our premier presenting sponsorship level for organizations ready to make a lasting impact in the lives of families across Southeast Texas.

Includes:
✨ “Presented By” naming rights
✨ Opportunity for 2–3 minute remarks during the program
✨ VIP table for 10 with premier seating
✨ 20 drink tickets
✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service
✨ Full-page premium program ad
✨ Premier logo placement throughout the event
✨ Media, social media, and website recognition
✨ On-stage recognition
✨ Recognition alongside honorees
✨ Premium keepsake gift
✨ Slideshow and verbal recognition
✨ Reserved table signage

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ CAPTAIN SPONSOR — Helping lead the way toward last
$10,000

Includes:
✨ VIP table for 10
✨ 10 drink tickets
✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service
✨ Half-page program ad
✨ Prominent logo placement
✨ Social media and website recognition
✨ Slideshow and verbal recognition
✨ Reserved table signage

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR — Elevating the evening’s experience
$8,000

Includes:
✨ VIP status equivalent to Captain Sponsor
✨ VIP table for 8
✨ 8 drink tickets
✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service
✨ Half-page program ad
✨ Logo placement on entertainment stage signage
✨ Social media and website recognition
✨ Slideshow and verbal recognition
✨ Reserved table signage

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ NAVIGATOR SPONSOR — Standing together to make a differenc
$5,000

Includes:
✨ Table for 8
✨ 8 drink tickets
✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service
✨ Half-page program ad
✨ Logo placement on event signage and program
✨ Social media and website recognition
✨ Slideshow recognition
✨ Reserved table signage

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ FIRST MATE SPONSOR — Helping move our mission forward
$2,500

Includes:
✨ Table for 8
✨ 8 drink tickets
✨ Quarter-page program ad
✨ Website recognition
✨ Slideshow recognition
✨ Reserved table signage

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ CREW SPONSOR — Supporting the journey and impact
$1,000

Includes:
✨ Table for 8
✨ 4 drink tickets
✨ Name listed in event program
✨ Slideshow recognition
✨ Reserved table signage
✨ Dinner service

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ VOYAGER SPONSOR — An evening supporting hope
$750

Includes:
✨ 4 event tickets
✨ 2 drink tickets
✨ Name listed in event program
✨ Dinner service
✨ Reserved table signage

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ DECKHAND TICKET — Joining the mission
$100

Includes:
✨ Dinner service
✨ Live band entertainment
✨ Access to live & silent auctions and raffles
✨ Bid paddle

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ ONBOARD EXPERIENCE ✨ Dinner Sponsor
$3,000

$3,000 or in-kind donation (includes table of 8)

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

⚓ ONBOARD EXPERIENCE✨ Cocktail Bar Sponsor
$1,000

$1,000 or in-kind donation

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.


✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed

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