Loula Foundation's 2026 Annual Gala "Anchor of Hope"

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About this event
Our premier presenting sponsorship level for organizations ready to make a lasting impact in the lives of families across Southeast Texas.
Includes:
✨ “Presented By” naming rights
✨ Opportunity for 2–3 minute remarks during the program
✨ VIP table for 10 with premier seating
✨ 20 drink tickets
✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service
✨ Full-page premium program ad
✨ Premier logo placement throughout the event
✨ Media, social media, and website recognition
✨ On-stage recognition
✨ Recognition alongside honorees
✨ Premium keepsake gift
✨ Slideshow and verbal recognition
✨ Reserved table signage
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
Includes:
✨ VIP table for 10
✨ 10 drink tickets
✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service
✨ Half-page program ad
✨ Prominent logo placement
✨ Social media and website recognition
✨ Slideshow and verbal recognition
✨ Reserved table signage
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
Includes:
✨ VIP status equivalent to Captain Sponsor
✨ VIP table for 8
✨ 8 drink tickets
✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service
✨ Half-page program ad
✨ Logo placement on entertainment stage signage
✨ Social media and website recognition
✨ Slideshow and verbal recognition
✨ Reserved table signage
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
Includes:
✨ Table for 8
✨ 8 drink tickets
✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service
✨ Half-page program ad
✨ Logo placement on event signage and program
✨ Social media and website recognition
✨ Slideshow recognition
✨ Reserved table signage
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
Includes:
✨ Table for 8
✨ 8 drink tickets
✨ Quarter-page program ad
✨ Website recognition
✨ Slideshow recognition
✨ Reserved table signage
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
Includes:
✨ Table for 8
✨ 4 drink tickets
✨ Name listed in event program
✨ Slideshow recognition
✨ Reserved table signage
✨ Dinner service
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
Includes:
✨ 4 event tickets
✨ 2 drink tickets
✨ Name listed in event program
✨ Dinner service
✨ Reserved table signage
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
Includes:
✨ Dinner service
✨ Live band entertainment
✨ Access to live & silent auctions and raffles
✨ Bid paddle
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
$3,000 or in-kind donation (includes table of 8)
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
$1,000 or in-kind donation
All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.
✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed
$
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