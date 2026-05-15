Loula Foundation's 2026 Annual Gala "Anchor of Hope"

Our premier presenting sponsorship level for organizations ready to make a lasting impact in the lives of families across Southeast Texas.

Includes:

✨ “Presented By” naming rights

✨ Opportunity for 2–3 minute remarks during the program

✨ VIP table for 10 with premier seating

✨ 20 drink tickets

✨ VIP Reception & Dinner Service

✨ Full-page premium program ad

✨ Premier logo placement throughout the event

✨ Media, social media, and website recognition

✨ On-stage recognition

✨ Recognition alongside honorees

✨ Premium keepsake gift

✨ Slideshow and verbal recognition

✨ Reserved table signage

All sponsorships include recognition through event signage, program acknowledgment, and verbal recognition during the gala.





✨ Live & Silent Auction Item Sponsors — donated items welcomed