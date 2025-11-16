Lourdes Academy Athletic Booster Club's Flower Sale

12" Begonia Non-Stop Design Basket
$35

Grower friendly with a vigorous habit, the flowers keep coming until first frost. Because of its heat tolerance, it can be grown in partial sun. (Color and designs will vary)

12" Designer Shade Basket
$35

A unique combination of shade loving plants that produce large, silky flowers above dark green foliage.

10" Calibrachoa Basket
$32

Small 1" trumpet-shaped flowers, in a wide variety of colors, bloom continuously until first frost. Heat tolerant and cold hardy. Place in full to part sun. (Color may vary).

10" Geranium Basket
$32

Large, colorful blooms, combined with superb heat tolerance and a vigorous growth habit, makes this an outstanding plant in full sun.

10" Supertunia Petunia Basket
$32

Large blossoms throughout the season that attract butterflies and hummingbirds. They are heat tolerant, fast growing, and very hardy.

12" Designer Sun Basket
$32

A Stunning combination of sun-loving plants that give you a wonderfully designed garden. Flowers nonstop through the summer heat.

Flower Bag- Pansy and Alyssum
$30

An unbeatable combination of large velvety pansy, and delicate alyssum flowers that get more attractive when cascading from their 20" flower pouch.

Flower Bag- Impatiens
$30

Impatiens flowers are valued for the variety of their color and their shade tolerance. These flower bags will brighten up any spot in an instant.

Geraniums 4.5" pots
$5

Geranium 4 1/2" pots- Upright Series. A variety of colors will be available for you to choose from.

FULL FLAT Impatiens Flat- Rosy Mix
$26

Imara Rosy Mix Impatiens. Pink, purple, rose and white flowers. Price per tray= 48 plants

FULL FLAT Impatiens Flat- Tango Mix
$26

Imara Tango Mix Impatiens. Orange, purple, rose and salmon flowers. Price per tray= 48 plants

10" Spirit Basket
$35

A beautiful array of red geraniums, accented with little blue flowers. Show your American spirit! Loves full sun.

10" Knight Basket
$35

A beautiful display of red geraniums, black petunias and accented with little white flower - perfect for graduation decorating. Loves full sun.

HALF FLAT Impatiens Flat- Rosy Mix
$13

Imara Rosy Mix Impatiens. Pink, purple, rose and white flowers. Price per half tray= 24 plants

HALF FLAT- Impatiens Flat- Tango Mix
$13

Imara Tango Mix Impatiens. Orange, purple, rose and salmon flowers. Price per half tray= 24 plants

