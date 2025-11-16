Lourdes Academy Athletic Booster Club's Flower Sale

Grower friendly with a vigorous habit, the flowers keep coming until first frost. Because of its heat tolerance, it can be grown in partial sun. (Color and designs will vary)
A unique combination of shade loving plants that produce large, silky flowers above dark green foliage.
Small 1" trumpet-shaped flowers, in a wide variety of colors, bloom continuously until first frost. Heat tolerant and cold hardy. Place in full to part sun. (Color may vary).
Large, colorful blooms, combined with superb heat tolerance and a vigorous growth habit, makes this an outstanding plant in full sun.
Large blossoms throughout the season that attract butterflies and hummingbirds. They are heat tolerant, fast growing, and very hardy.
A Stunning combination of sun-loving plants that give you a wonderfully designed garden. Flowers nonstop through the summer heat.
An unbeatable combination of large velvety pansy, and delicate alyssum flowers that get more attractive when cascading from their 20" flower pouch.
Impatiens flowers are valued for the variety of their color and their shade tolerance. These flower bags will brighten up any spot in an instant.
Geranium 4 1/2" pots- Upright Series. A variety of colors will be available for you to choose from.
Imara Rosy Mix Impatiens. Pink, purple, rose and white flowers. Price per tray= 48 plants
Imara Tango Mix Impatiens. Orange, purple, rose and salmon flowers. Price per tray= 48 plants
A beautiful array of red geraniums, accented with little blue flowers. Show your American spirit! Loves full sun.
A beautiful display of red geraniums, black petunias and accented with little white flower - perfect for graduation decorating. Loves full sun.
Imara Rosy Mix Impatiens. Pink, purple, rose and white flowers. Price per half tray= 24 plants
Imara Tango Mix Impatiens. Orange, purple, rose and salmon flowers. Price per half tray= 24 plants
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!