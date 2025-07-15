Lakeside Legacy Foundation AKA The Dole

Offered by

Lakeside Legacy Foundation AKA The Dole

About the memberships

Lou's Lounge Club Membership At The Dole

Available until Apr 1
Lou's Lounge Annual Membership
$300

Valid until March 20, 2027

This Membership Entitles You and Your Spouse/Significant Other to All of the Benefits of Being a Lou's Club Member.

PLEASE NOTE:

This Annual Membership will expire/renew 1 year from today's date.

Current members will have first right of refusal to remain a member before our wait-list is contacted to join,

as Membership is Limited.


Lou's Lounge Annual Membership
$400

Valid until March 20, 2027

This Membership Entitles You and Your Spouse/Significant Other to All of the Benefits of Being a Lou's Club Member.

PLEASE NOTE:

This Annual Membership will expire/renew 1 year from today's date.

Current members will have first right of refusal to remain a member before our wait-list is contacted to join,

as Membership is Limited.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!