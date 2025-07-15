Lou's Lounge Club Membership At The Dole

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About the memberships
Valid until March 20, 2027
This Membership Entitles You and Your Spouse/Significant Other to All of the Benefits of Being a Lou's Club Member.
PLEASE NOTE:
This Annual Membership will expire/renew 1 year from today's date.
Current members will have first right of refusal to remain a member before our wait-list is contacted to join,
as Membership is Limited.
Valid until March 20, 2027
This Membership Entitles You and Your Spouse/Significant Other to All of the Benefits of Being a Lou's Club Member.
PLEASE NOTE:
This Annual Membership will expire/renew 1 year from today's date.
Current members will have first right of refusal to remain a member before our wait-list is contacted to join,
as Membership is Limited.
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