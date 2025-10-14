Love a Family-Feed a Family-2025 Christmas Meal Box Donation

Each Christmas Meal Box will include the following: (1) Ham or Turkey with all the trimmings (Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sweet Potatoes/Marshmallows, Green Bean/items for casserole, Rolls, Drink & Dessert). *If cost effective we also include some fresh fruit. Depending on the Donation you pick will determine what size family it will feed. *Single/Individuals will have enough for multiple meals