Love All Gala Silent Auction Benefiting The Parker Foundation

Equal parts feminine and edgy, the Dharma Crossbody White Star with Black Trim offers universal appeal with its softly curved silhouette and metallic chain hardware that create a striking contrast that looks stunning dressed up or down. Meticulously handcrafted with precision stitching that hugs every curve, Dharma is not only undeniably Timeless, but simultaneously Modern with an eye-catching curb chain that provides both a jewelry-like touch and comfortable crossbody fit. The Dharma offers a removeable chain giving you the option to carry multiple ways from Day into Night. Drawing inspiration from the Buddhist practice of mindfulness, the Dharma is conscientiously crafted from Nopal Cactus and is both Cruelty-Free and Vegan. A true testament to Sustainable Fashion, the Dharma looks just as beautiful when paired with your favorite T-Shirt and Jeans for running errands as it does over that Little Black Dress you’ve been saving for a Night Out. Value $455.00