Parker Foundation For Autism And Child Development Inc
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Parker Foundation For Autism And Child Development Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Love All Gala Silent Auction Benefiting The Parker Foundation

Pick-up location

30 Tradewinds Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937, USA

ESLLA Dharma Crossbody White Star Luxury Bag Value $455 item
ESLLA Dharma Crossbody White Star Luxury Bag Value $455
$50

Starting bid

Equal parts feminine and edgy, the Dharma Crossbody White Star with Black Trim offers universal appeal with its softly curved silhouette and metallic chain hardware that create a striking contrast that looks stunning dressed up or down.  Meticulously handcrafted with precision stitching that hugs every curve, Dharma is not only undeniably Timeless, but simultaneously Modern with an eye-catching curb chain that provides both a jewelry-like touch and comfortable crossbody fit. The Dharma offers a removeable chain giving you the option to carry multiple ways from Day into Night. Drawing inspiration from the Buddhist practice of mindfulness, the Dharma is conscientiously crafted from Nopal Cactus and is both Cruelty-Free and Vegan.  A true testament to Sustainable Fashion, the Dharma looks just as beautiful when paired with your favorite T-Shirt and Jeans for running errands as it does over that Little Black Dress you’ve been saving for a Night Out. Value $455.00

VIP Mental Fitness Coaching Package item
VIP Mental Fitness Coaching Package
$250

Starting bid

Mental Fitness Coaching Package with Dr. Seth Hickerson of My Steady Mind. Includes 3 Mental Fitness Bootcamp Courses, 1 hour Group Coaching Session, Autographed Book Copy of "My Steady Mind" children's book. Value $4000

Florida Cork and Bottle Basket item
Florida Cork and Bottle Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Florida Cork and Bottle. Value $75

Bob's Bicycle Gift Set item
Bob's Bicycle Gift Set
$25

Starting bid

Bob's Bicycle Gift Set. Items may be exchanged for correct sizing at their location. Value $150

Genna Jewelers LOVE Necklace item
Genna Jewelers LOVE Necklace
$100

Starting bid

Gabriel&Co. 14K gold LOVE necklace 18" cable chain. Value $825

TAO Medical Spa Gift Basket item
TAO Medical Spa Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Series of 6 Hair Removal (Medium Area), beach tote, TAO pouch, Epionce The Mask Duo, 10D Hyaluranic Acid, TAO Skin Spirit Tumbler, TAO hat, Compact Mirror, The Glaze Mirror. Value $2000

Neighborhood Barr 1 Year Unlimited Barre Fitness Membership item
Neighborhood Barr 1 Year Unlimited Barre Fitness Membership
$100

Starting bid

Neighborhood Barr 1 Year Unlimited Barre Fitness Membership. Value $2100

Optic Unique - Evil Eye Sport Sunglasses item
Optic Unique - Evil Eye Sport Sunglasses
$50

Starting bid

Optic Unique - Evil Eye Sport Sunglasses. Value $310

Tennis Basket by Signature Deesigns item
Tennis Basket by Signature Deesigns
$25

Starting bid

Tennis Basket by Signature Deesigns - Assortment of tennis branded items and fun!

Beach Basket by Signature Deesigns item
Beach Basket by Signature Deesigns
$35

Starting bid

Beach Basket by Signature Deesigns - Assortment of sunscreen, games, portable fan, insulated cup, kiwi zipper pouch and more! Value $125

Flowers Basket by Signature Deesigns item
Flowers Basket by Signature Deesigns
$30

Starting bid

Flowers Basket by Signature Deesigns - Assortment of pouches, insulated beverage cup, tennis fun accessories. Value $115

Kiwi F-Cats Basket item
Kiwi F-Cats Basket
$45

Starting bid

Kiwi F-Cats Basket: A Taste of the World’s Grand Slams through their most beloved and recognizable beverages & bites. Value $189

AR Aesthetics Upper Bleph Cosmetic Surgery/Skincare Products item
AR Aesthetics Upper Bleph Cosmetic Surgery/Skincare Products
$500

Starting bid

AR Aesthetics Upper Bleph Cosmetic Surgery and Skincare Products. Value $3750

$1000 Artwork Credit towards your Personal collection item
$1000 Artwork Credit towards your Personal collection
$75

Starting bid

Olivia Womack Photography $1000 Artwork Credit towards your PERSONAL custom portrait collection. Portrait session booked separately.

$1000 Artwork Credit - Childhood Portrait Collection item
$1000 Artwork Credit - Childhood Portrait Collection
$75

Starting bid

Olivia Womack Photography $1000 Artwork Credit towards your custom Childhood portrait collection. Portrait session booked separately.

$1000 Artwork Credit Portrait Experience for Two Collection item
$1000 Artwork Credit Portrait Experience for Two Collection
$75

Starting bid

Olivia Womack Photography $1000 Artwork Credit towards your custom Portrait Experience for Two collection. Portrait session booked separately.

Clevens Face and Body - Beautiful YOU Package! item
Clevens Face and Body - Beautiful YOU Package!
$250

Starting bid

One Transformational Peel

20 Units of Botox

One Lip Filler

Two selections of Clevens Skin Care Collection (in Basket)

Complimentary Consultation with any Surgical Specialists

$1900 value

Lululemon Gift Set - Thank you Dinkerbells item
Lululemon Gift Set - Thank you Dinkerbells
$50

Starting bid

Lululemon $250 Gift Certificate, Ponytail Hat, Insulated Mug. Value $330

Picnic Basket - Kiwi Shenanigans item
Picnic Basket - Kiwi Shenanigans
$75

Starting bid

Gala Basket donated by team Kiwi Shenanigans

 PICNIC BASKET: 

 

Woven Wood Basket with set of 4 settings 

Med size blue blanket

Large size blue and white blanket

Bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne 

Urban Prime Gift card ($50)

 

Total value $220

PINK AND GREEN TENNIS ENTERTAINING SET item
PINK AND GREEN TENNIS ENTERTAINING SET
$45

Starting bid

Gala Basket donated by team Kiwi Shenanigans

 PINK AND GREEN TENNIS ENTERTAINING SET:

 

Soft pink and green striped cooler bag

Outdoor Blanket “Hunter” brand

Tennis theme serving tray 

2 wine glasses/ 4 wine koozies

Tennis inspired Drinking cup 

 

Total value $80

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!