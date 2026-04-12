Love All Gala Silent Auction Benefiting The Parker Foundation

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About this event
Starting bid
Equal parts feminine and edgy, the Dharma Crossbody White Star with Black Trim offers universal appeal with its softly curved silhouette and metallic chain hardware that create a striking contrast that looks stunning dressed up or down. Meticulously handcrafted with precision stitching that hugs every curve, Dharma is not only undeniably Timeless, but simultaneously Modern with an eye-catching curb chain that provides both a jewelry-like touch and comfortable crossbody fit. The Dharma offers a removeable chain giving you the option to carry multiple ways from Day into Night. Drawing inspiration from the Buddhist practice of mindfulness, the Dharma is conscientiously crafted from Nopal Cactus and is both Cruelty-Free and Vegan. A true testament to Sustainable Fashion, the Dharma looks just as beautiful when paired with your favorite T-Shirt and Jeans for running errands as it does over that Little Black Dress you’ve been saving for a Night Out. Value $455.00
Starting bid
Mental Fitness Coaching Package with Dr. Seth Hickerson of My Steady Mind. Includes 3 Mental Fitness Bootcamp Courses, 1 hour Group Coaching Session, Autographed Book Copy of "My Steady Mind" children's book. Value $4000
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Donated by Florida Cork and Bottle. Value $75
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Bob's Bicycle Gift Set. Items may be exchanged for correct sizing at their location. Value $150
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Gabriel&Co. 14K gold LOVE necklace 18" cable chain. Value $825
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Series of 6 Hair Removal (Medium Area), beach tote, TAO pouch, Epionce The Mask Duo, 10D Hyaluranic Acid, TAO Skin Spirit Tumbler, TAO hat, Compact Mirror, The Glaze Mirror. Value $2000
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Neighborhood Barr 1 Year Unlimited Barre Fitness Membership. Value $2100
Starting bid
Optic Unique - Evil Eye Sport Sunglasses. Value $310
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Tennis Basket by Signature Deesigns - Assortment of tennis branded items and fun!
Starting bid
Beach Basket by Signature Deesigns - Assortment of sunscreen, games, portable fan, insulated cup, kiwi zipper pouch and more! Value $125
Starting bid
Flowers Basket by Signature Deesigns - Assortment of pouches, insulated beverage cup, tennis fun accessories. Value $115
Starting bid
Kiwi F-Cats Basket: A Taste of the World’s Grand Slams through their most beloved and recognizable beverages & bites. Value $189
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AR Aesthetics Upper Bleph Cosmetic Surgery and Skincare Products. Value $3750
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Olivia Womack Photography $1000 Artwork Credit towards your PERSONAL custom portrait collection. Portrait session booked separately.
Starting bid
Olivia Womack Photography $1000 Artwork Credit towards your custom Childhood portrait collection. Portrait session booked separately.
Starting bid
Olivia Womack Photography $1000 Artwork Credit towards your custom Portrait Experience for Two collection. Portrait session booked separately.
Starting bid
One Transformational Peel
20 Units of Botox
One Lip Filler
Two selections of Clevens Skin Care Collection (in Basket)
Complimentary Consultation with any Surgical Specialists
$1900 value
Starting bid
Lululemon $250 Gift Certificate, Ponytail Hat, Insulated Mug. Value $330
Starting bid
Gala Basket donated by team Kiwi Shenanigans
PICNIC BASKET:
Woven Wood Basket with set of 4 settings
Med size blue blanket
Large size blue and white blanket
Bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne
Urban Prime Gift card ($50)
Total value $220
Starting bid
Gala Basket donated by team Kiwi Shenanigans
PINK AND GREEN TENNIS ENTERTAINING SET:
Soft pink and green striped cooler bag
Outdoor Blanket “Hunter” brand
Tennis theme serving tray
2 wine glasses/ 4 wine koozies
Tennis inspired Drinking cup
Total value $80
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