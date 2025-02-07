Love Always Sanctuary Sponsorship

Thank you for becoming an official BRONZE Level Sponsor of Love Always Sanctuary!
You may think one dollar a month doesn’t have much power, but it does; and we sincerely appreciate every dollar that comes into Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
-A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
-A yearly holiday card.
Thank you for becoming an official BRONZE Level Sponsor of Love Always Sanctuary!
You may think one dollar a month doesn’t have much power, but it does; and we sincerely appreciate every dollar that comes into Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
-A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
-A yearly holiday card.
Silver Level Sponsorship
$5
Renews monthly
Thank you for becoming an official SILVER Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
-A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
-A yearly holiday card.
-Set of two Love Always stickers and a thank you note from our founder on your one-year anniversary.
-A silver-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor. .
Thank you for becoming an official SILVER Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
-A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
-A yearly holiday card.
-Set of two Love Always stickers and a thank you note from our founder on your one-year anniversary.
-A silver-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor. .
Gold Level Sponsorship
$15
Renews monthly
Thank you for becoming an official GOLD Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
- A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
- A yearly holiday card.
-Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder.
-A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and mug on your one-year anniversary.
-A gold-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Thank you for becoming an official GOLD Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
- A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
- A yearly holiday card.
-Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder.
-A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and mug on your one-year anniversary.
-A gold-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$25
Renews monthly
Thank you forbecoming an official PLATINUM Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
- A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
- A yearly holiday card.
- Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder.
- A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug.
- A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt on your one-year anniversary.
-A platinum-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Thank you forbecoming an official PLATINUM Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
- A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
- A yearly holiday card.
- Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder.
- A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug.
- A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt on your one-year anniversary.
-A platinum-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$50
No expiration
Thank you for becoming an official DIAMOND Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
- A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
- A yearly holiday card.
- Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder.
- A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug.
- A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt.
- A Love Always Sanctuary beanie on your one-year anniversary.
-A diamond-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Thank you for becoming an official DIAMOND Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
- A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
- A yearly holiday card.
- Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder.
- A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug.
- A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt.
- A Love Always Sanctuary beanie on your one-year anniversary.
-A diamond-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Emerald Level Sponsorship
$100
Renews monthly
Thank you for becoming an official EMERALD Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
- A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
- A yearly holiday card.
- Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder.
- A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug.
- A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt.
- A Love Always Sanctuary beanie.
-A yearly private tour for you and up to 8 guests.
-An emerald-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Thank you for becoming an official EMERALD Level Sponsor of Love Always!
On this level, you will receive:
- A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor.
- A yearly holiday card.
- Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder.
- A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug.
- A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt.
- A Love Always Sanctuary beanie.
-A yearly private tour for you and up to 8 guests.
-An emerald-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Add a donation for Love Always Sanctuary
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!