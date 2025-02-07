Love Always Sanctuary

Love Always Sanctuary

Love Always Sanctuary Sponsorship

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$1

Renews monthly

Thank you for becoming an official BRONZE Level Sponsor of Love Always Sanctuary! You may think one dollar a month doesn’t have much power, but it does; and we sincerely appreciate every dollar that comes into Love Always! On this level, you will receive: -A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor. -A yearly holiday card.
Silver Level Sponsorship
$5

Renews monthly

Thank you for becoming an official SILVER Level Sponsor of Love Always! On this level, you will receive: -A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor. -A yearly holiday card. -Set of two Love Always stickers and a thank you note from our founder on your one-year anniversary. -A silver-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor. .
Gold Level Sponsorship
$15

Renews monthly

Thank you for becoming an official GOLD Level Sponsor of Love Always! On this level, you will receive: - A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor. - A yearly holiday card. -Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder. -A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and mug on your one-year anniversary. -A gold-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$25

Renews monthly

Thank you forbecoming an official PLATINUM Level Sponsor of Love Always! On this level, you will receive: - A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor. - A yearly holiday card. - Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder. - A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug. - A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt on your one-year anniversary. -A platinum-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$50

No expiration

Thank you for becoming an official DIAMOND Level Sponsor of Love Always! On this level, you will receive: - A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor. - A yearly holiday card. - Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder. - A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug. - A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt. - A Love Always Sanctuary beanie on your one-year anniversary. -A diamond-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
Emerald Level Sponsorship
$100

Renews monthly

Thank you for becoming an official EMERALD Level Sponsor of Love Always! On this level, you will receive: - A digital, printable certificate of sponsorship upon joining, and an updated certificate on your yearly anniversary as a sponsor. - A yearly holiday card. - Set of two Love Always Sanctuary stickers, bumper sticker and thank you note from our founder. - A Love Always Sanctuary animal coaster and logo mug. - A Love Always Sanctuary t-shirt. - A Love Always Sanctuary beanie. -A yearly private tour for you and up to 8 guests. -An emerald-level thank you gift on the 2nd anniversary and every year after, that you remain a sponsor.
