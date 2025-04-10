Love And Grace Family Resource Ministry's Silent Auction 4-18

60 NRMT-MT Pokemon cards from 2020 to 2023. These cards went from the box to sleeves. Great corners, edges and surfaces on card fronts. No whiting or scratches on backs. No bends or creases. Includes commons, uncommon's and rares. pricecharting.com price $67.68

60 NRMT-MT Pokemon cards from 2020 to 2023. These cards went from the box to sleeves. Great corners, edges and surfaces on card fronts. No whiting or scratches on backs. No bends or creases. Includes commons, uncommon's and rares. pricecharting.com price $67.68

More details...