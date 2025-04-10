Love And Grace Family Resource Ministry's Silent Auction 4-18

60 NRMT-MT Pokemon cards from 2020 to 2023. These cards went from the box to sleeves. Great corners, edges and surfaces on card fronts. No whiting or scratches on backs. No bends or creases. Includes commons, uncommon's and rares.
pricecharting.com price $67.68
60 NRMT-MT Pokemon cards from 2020 to 2023. These cards went from the box to sleeves. Great corners, edges and surfaces on card fronts. No whiting or scratches on backs. No bends or creases. Includes commons, uncommon's and rares.
pricecharting.com price $67.68
1968 Topps Hank Aaron 110
$35
Starting bid
Vintage Hank Aaron card that is sure to please any collector.
Vintage Hank Aaron card that is sure to please any collector.
1990 Action Packed Michael Jordan Sample Card
$1,500
Starting bid
These are hard to find and possibly one of the hardest to find Jordan cards.
These are hard to find and possibly one of the hardest to find Jordan cards.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!