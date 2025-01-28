Love and Paws Charity Fundraiser

10 4th Ave S

Saint Cloud, MN 56301

General admission
$50
Ticket includes Dinner, Comedy Show, and Music
Silver Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Logo placement on event posters and the official website Acknowledgment in press releases and media coverage VIP seating for 2 guests at the event
Gold Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Logo Placement on event banners, posters, and official website Acknowledgement in press releases and media coverage VIP seating for 4 guests at the event Display of promotional information and materials on the sponsorship table
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Prominent logo placement on event banners, posters, and official website Acknowledgement in press releases and media coverage VIP seating for 6 guests at the event 6 Complimentary Drink Tickets Display of promotional information and materials on the sponsorship table Opportunity to address the audience during the opening remarks.
Event Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Exclusive Recognition as the Event Sponsor in all promotional materials Exclusive Banners and Signage around the event hall Acknowledgement in press releases and media coverage VIP Seating for 8 guests at the event 8 Complimentary Drink Tickets Opportunity to address the audience during the opening remarks. Display of promotional information and materials on the sponsorship table Consistent placement on our webpage, social media platforms and promotional materials
Add a donation for Green Acres Animal Rescue

$

