Love and Paws Charity Fundraiser

Gold Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Logo Placement on event banners, posters, and official website
Acknowledgement in press releases and media coverage
VIP seating for 4 guests at the event
Display of promotional information and materials on the sponsorship table
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Prominent logo placement on event banners, posters, and official website
Acknowledgement in press releases and media coverage
VIP seating for 6 guests at the event
6 Complimentary Drink Tickets
Display of promotional information and materials on the sponsorship table
Opportunity to address the audience during the opening remarks.
Event Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Exclusive Recognition as the Event Sponsor in all promotional materials
Exclusive Banners and Signage around the event hall
Acknowledgement in press releases and media coverage
VIP Seating for 8 guests at the event
8 Complimentary Drink Tickets
Opportunity to address the audience during the opening remarks.
Display of promotional information and materials on the sponsorship table
Consistent placement on our webpage, social media platforms and promotional materials
Add a donation for Green Acres Animal Rescue
$
