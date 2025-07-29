Making Mensches

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Making Mensches

About this event

Love and Revolutionary Desire in the Prison Letters of Rosa Luxemburg & George Jackson: A Tu B’av Writing Workshop in Honor of National Bail Out

Free
Free

This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.

Fundraiser Tier 1
$10

This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.

Fundraiser Tier 2
$18

This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.

Fundraiser Tier 3
$36

This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.

Fundraiser Tier 4
$52

This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.

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