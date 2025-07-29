Love and Revolutionary Desire in the Prison Letters of Rosa Luxemburg & George Jackson: A Tu B’av Writing Workshop in Honor of National Bail Out

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About this event
This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.
This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.
This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.
This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.
This virtual event is free to attend but participants are encouraged to contribute to our fundraiser for National Bail Out, a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers, and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks in abolishing pretrial detention systems and dismantling the prison industrial complex.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!