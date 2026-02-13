Love At First Pitch- Saving Lives One Bid at a Time!

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Starting bid
⚾🔥 Step Up to the Ultimate Game Day Experience! 🔥⚾
Get ready for an unforgettable day at the ballpark with 4 premium tickets in the FIRST ROW behind the dugout — as the Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins at CoolToday Park at 1:05pm!
These exclusive seats cannot be purchased anywhere — and they put you right in the heart of the action. Hear the crack of the bat, feel the energy from the dugout, and experience the game like a true insider.
🚗 Parking Pass Included – Easy in, easy out.
🎁 Two Official Atlanta Braves Swag Bags valued at $100 each – Take home awesome team souvenirs.
⚾ Front-row access behind the dugout – As close as it gets without being on the field!
This is more than just a baseball game — it’s a memory-making, high-energy, once-in-a-lifetime experience perfect for friends, family, or the ultimate fan.
Don’t just watch the game… LIVE IT. 🌟
Starting bid
⚾🔥 Get Ready for an Unforgettable Day at the Ballpark! 🔥⚾
Experience the excitement up close with 2 exclusive tickets in the FIRST ROW behind the dugout with an Atlanta Braves swag bag valued at $100 as the Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays on March 1st at CoolToday Park at 1:05pm!
These incredible seats cannot be purchased anywhere — putting you right in the heart of the action. Hear every pitch, feel the energy from the dugout, and see your favorite players just steps away.
✨ First row behind the dugout
⚾ Up-close access to the action
🔥 The ultimate fan experience
Perfect for a date, a best-friends outing, or treating a true Braves or Rays fan to a once-in-a-lifetime game day experience.
Don’t just attend the game… be part of it.
Starting bid
⚾🔥 An Exclusive Game Day Experience You Don’t Want to Miss! 🔥⚾
Score 2 premium tickets in the FIRST ROW behind the dugout as the Atlanta Braves face the Columbia National Team on March 4th at CoolToday Park at 1:05pm!
These seats cannot be purchased anywhere — putting you closer to the action than ever before. Hear the crack of the bat, feel the intensity from the dugout, and experience baseball from a true insider’s view.
🎟️ First row behind the dugout
🎁 Atlanta Braves Swag Bag valued at $100 — loaded with exclusive team gifts
⚾ Up-close, unforgettable access
Perfect for a memorable date night, a gift for a die-hard fan, or an incredible day at the ballpark with someone special.
Don’t just watch the game… experience it from the front row. 🔥
Starting bid
⚾🔥 Front Row. Dugout View. Bonus Swag. Pure Baseball Energy. 🔥⚾
Step into an unforgettable game day with 2 exclusive tickets in the FIRST ROW behind the dugout as the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles on March 7th at CoolToday Park at 1:05pm!
These premium seats cannot be purchased anywhere — placing you just steps from the players and right in the heart of the action. Hear every pitch, see every signal, and feel the intensity straight from the dugout.
🎟️ First row behind the dugout
🎁 Atlanta Braves Swag Bag valued at $100 — packed with exclusive team gifts
🔥 Unmatched, up-close access
Perfect for an unforgettable date night, a bucket-list experience for a true fan, or an electric day at the ballpark.
Don’t just watch the game… experience it from the front row. ⚾🌟
Starting bid
⚾🔥 Front Row. Dugout View. Bonus Swag. Pure Baseball Energy. 🔥⚾
Get ready for an unforgettable day at the ballpark with 2 exclusive tickets in the FIRST ROW behind the dugout as the Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays on March 11th at CoolToday Park at 1:05pm!
These premium seats cannot be purchased anywhere — putting you just steps from the players and right in the heart of the action. Hear every pitch, feel the energy from the dugout, and see the game from a perspective most fans only dream about.
🎟️ First row behind the dugout
🎁 Atlanta Braves Swag Bag valued at $100 — packed with exclusive team souvenirs
🔥 Unmatched, up-close access
Perfect for a memorable date, a surprise for a die-hard fan, or an incredible spring training experience.
Don’t just attend the game… be part of it. ⚾🌟
Starting bid
⚾🌴 Spring Training Just Got VIP Treatment. 🌴⚾
Make March 16th one to remember with 2 exclusive FIRST ROW tickets behind the dugout as the Atlanta Braves battle the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park at 1:05pm!
This isn’t just a seat — it’s an experience. From this vantage point, you’re close enough to hear the dugout chatter, see every pitch sequence unfold, and feel the intensity of spring training baseball at its finest.
🎟️ First row behind the dugout – the ultimate insider view
🎁 Atlanta Braves Swag Bag valued at $100 – loaded with premium team items
🔥 A one-of-a-kind opportunity that can’t be purchased anywhere
Whether it’s a memorable date, a bucket-list baseball moment, or the perfect gift for a true fan, this is how you do game day right.
Be there. Be loud. Be part of the action. ⚾✨
Starting bid
⚾🔥 The Ultimate Spring Training Experience Awaits! 🔥⚾
Circle March 18th on your calendar and get ready for an unforgettable day as the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Parkat 1:05pm!
You’ll enjoy 2 exclusive FIRST ROW tickets behind the dugout — seats that cannot be purchased anywhere. This is your chance to experience the game from an insider’s perspective: hear the dugout chatter, feel the intensity of every at-bat, and be just steps away from the action.
🎟️ First row behind the dugout – unmatched access
🎁 Atlanta Braves Swag Bag valued at $100 – packed with premium team gifts
⚾ A one-of-a-kind spring training showdown
Perfect for a date night, an unforgettable gift, or a bucket-list baseball moment.
Don’t just watch the rivalry… experience it from the front row. 🌟⚾
Starting bid
⚾☀️ Sun. Seats. Swag. Let’s Play Ball. ☀️⚾
Get ready for an electric spring training matchup on March 20th as the Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at CoolToday Park at 6:05pm!
This package includes 2 exclusive FIRST ROW tickets behind the dugout — premium seats that cannot be purchased anywhere. You’ll be right in the middle of the action, close enough to hear the dugout strategy, see every pitch up close, and truly feel the energy of the game.
🎟️ First row behind the dugout – the ultimate fan vantage point
🎁 Atlanta Braves Swag Bag valued at $100 – filled with must-have team items
🔥 An unforgettable, insider-level experience
Perfect for treating a baseball fan, planning a standout date, or creating a spring memory you’ll be talking about all season long.
Up close. In the moment. Exactly where you want to be. ⚾✨
Starting bid
🎁🔥 Own a Piece of Braves Magic – No Tickets Required! 🔥🎁
You don’t have to be at the ballpark to show your team spirit! Bid on an exclusive Atlanta Braves Swag Bag valued at $100 and take home premium team gifts that any fan would love.
Even if you can’t make it to the game, you can support your favorite team and still score big with official Braves merchandise. Perfect for your collection, gifting, or just bragging rights among friends!
💥 Atlanta Braves Swag Bag – $100 value
⚾ Official team gifts
🌟 Show your support and feel part of the action from anywhere
Cheer from home, rep the Braves, and make this swag bag yours! 🎉
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!