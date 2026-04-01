《Love Beyond Boundaries》卓中隆 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
43360 Mission Blvd #230, Fremont, CA 94539, USA
Starting bid
Dots of Life, Seeds of Hope is a vibrant reflection of resilience expressed through color and rhythm. The still-life objects—a cup, fruits, and vase—represent the simplicity of daily life. Yet behind them unfolds a luminous field of layered dots, radiating movement, energy, and inner strength.The fruit in the picture, the cup on the plate, and the background are like the big and small things in life, bit by bit, just like our lives.
For the differently-abled artist, each dot is more than a brushstroke—it is an act of perseverance. Each color carries courage, emotion, and dialogue with life itself. What appears as countless small fragments gradually transforms into a radiant whole—just like life, composed of tiny moments that together create profound meaning.
This work is not merely a still life; it is a poetic testament to hope, resilience, and the beauty found within every human journey.
《點點生活・點點人生》是一幅以點彩構築生命節奏的作品。畫面中靜靜佇立的杯盞與果實，象徵平凡日常；而層層交織的色點，如星光般綻放，映照出藝術家內心深處的光與希望。圖上的水果，盤上的杯子、背景，就像生活上的大小事，一點一點，就像我們的生活。
對身障藝術家而言，每一個點不只是筆觸，而是一份堅持；每一抹色彩，都是一次與生命對話的勇氣。看似細碎的點點，最終匯聚成燦爛的畫面，正如人生——由無數微小瞬間組成，卻能綻放宏大的意義。
這幅作品所呈現的不只是靜止的形態，更是一種精神的象徵——在困境中依然綻放，在黑暗中仍然尋光。它像是一朵在逆境中悄然盛開的花，傳遞著對生命的敬意，也為觀者帶來一份溫柔而堅定的希望。
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
After Bitterness Comes Sweetness — Finally Tasting the Fruit expresses the joy of harvest and fulfillment through vivid colors and intricate decorative patterns. The central jar, richly adorned with layered motifs and ornamental details, symbolizes accumulated effort and the passage of time. The surrounding fruits and vessels represent the long-awaited rewards and blessings that follow perseverance.Diligent cultivation and dedicated harvest—as long as you are serious and hardworking, you will eventually taste the sweet fruits of your labor.
The dynamic, flowing lines and mosaic-like background reflect life’s challenges and turbulence, while the solid table and balanced still-life composition in the foreground convey stability and completion. With energetic brushwork and warm, luminous tones, the painting embodies the message that after hardship, sweetness and abundance ultimately arrive.
《苦盡甘來，終於嚐到甜美的果實》以豐富鮮明的色彩與繁複細膩的裝飾紋樣，呈現收穫與喜悅的主題。畫面中央的陶罐以層層交織的圖騰與花紋裝飾，象徵累積的努力與歲月的沉澱；周圍擺放的瓜果與器皿，則代表最終得來不易的成果與祝福。努力耕耘 用心收穫，只要做事肯認真肯努力，終將嚐到甜美的果實。
背景以流動般的線條與馬賽克式色塊鋪陳，展現生命歷程中的波折與動盪；然而前景穩定厚實的桌面與靜物構圖，傳達出安定與圓滿。整體筆觸奔放而富節奏感，色彩明亮溫暖，寓意在人生經歷艱辛後，終能迎來甘甜與豐收的時刻。
卓中隆 油畫 10P
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Blooming Peonies depicts peonies in full blossom with rich and harmonious colors, expressing the vitality and elegance of flowers at their peak. In Chinese culture, peonies symbolize prosperity, wealth, and good fortune. By portraying the flourishing peony blossoms, the artist conveys a message of blessing, abundance, and a thriving future. The delicate lines of petals and leaves create a balanced composition that reflects both the beauty of nature and the cultural symbolism behind the flower.
Peonies symbolize wealth and good fortune, so a painting of peonies in full bloom represents wealth and prosperity.
《牡丹花開》以盛開的牡丹為主題，畫面色彩豐富而溫潤，展現出花朵綻放時的生命力與華麗氣息。牡丹在華人文化中向來象徵富貴、吉祥與繁榮，因此作品透過描繪牡丹盛開的姿態，表達對美好生活與興盛未來的祝福。畫面中細緻的花瓣與葉片線條，使整體構圖既典雅又充滿生機，呈現出自然之美與文化寓意的結合。
牡丹花有著富貴、吉祥之意，因此畫了牡丹花盛開的時候，代表富貴、興旺。
卓中隆 油畫 8F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Butterfly in Love with Flowers portrays a butterfly gently collecting nectar among blooming flowers. The butterfly appears among lotus and rose blossoms, while the surrounding water and distant mountains create a poetic natural landscape. On the right side of the painting, a pair of lovers symbolizes warmth, companionship, and affection. Through vivid colors and expressive brushstrokes, the artist conveys the vitality of nature and expresses a message of sweet love, warmth, and joyful happiness.
The butterflies gathering nectar on the lotus flowers and roses, along with the lovers on the right, symbolize warm, happy, and joyful love.
《蝶戀花》描繪蝴蝶在花間飛舞與採蜜的景象，畫面中蝴蝶停留在蓮花與玫瑰花之間，周圍湖水與山景交織成一幅生動而詩意的自然畫面。右方描繪的戀人意象，象徵著愛情的溫馨與陪伴。整體作品透過鮮明的色彩與流動的筆觸，呈現自然生命的活力，同時寓意著愛情的甜美、溫暖與幸福快樂。
蝴蝶在蓮花上採蜜，玫瑰花上正在採蜜的蝴蝶及右方的戀人，象徵著愛情溫馨，幸福快樂。
卓中隆 油畫 12F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Starry Sky blends the two distinct times of day, morning and night, into a single scene. Morning symbolizes the beginning of the day, while night represents rest and reflection. The two contrast yet connect, presenting an image of the flow of time. Through the interplay of color and imagery, it conveys the concept of the cycle of time and the rhythm of life, reminding people to cherish time, seize the moment, and find their own rhythm and meaning between the beginning and end of each day.
It combines the two time periods of morning and night, symbolizing the beginning and rest of the day, and also representing "making the most of time".
《星空》將清晨與夜晚兩個不同的時段融合於同一畫面之中。清晨象徵一天的開始，夜晚則代表休息與沉澱，兩者相互對比又彼此連結，呈現出時間流動的意象。透過色彩與景象的交錯表現，傳達出時間循環與生活節奏的概念，也藉此提醒人們珍惜時間、把握光陰，在每一天的開始與結束之間找到屬於自己的節奏與意義。
融合了清晨及夜晚兩個時段，象徵著一天的開始及休息，也代表著「把握光陰」。
卓中隆 油畫 12P
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Symphony of Color in Still Life transforms a traditional still-life setting into a vibrant orchestration of color and rhythm. The tall blue vessel, green glass bottle, and purple jar create strong vertical structures, while the warm red fruits on the table introduce softness and vitality. The interplay between cool and warm tones establishes both harmony and dynamic tension.
The background, composed of mosaic-like patches and textured brushstrokes, evokes an abstracted pastoral landscape. This blending of interior still life and exterior scenery enriches the spatial depth of the composition. More than everyday objects, the vessels symbolize order, abundance, and the quiet poetry of daily life. Through bold color choices and expressive brushwork, the painting conveys energy, balance, and an exploration of emotional color expression.
《色域靜物交響》以鮮明而層層堆疊的色塊構築畫面空間，將靜物題材轉化為一場視覺與節奏交織的色彩演奏。畫中藍色瓶器、綠色玻璃瓶與紫色陶罐形成穩定的縱向結構，與桌面上溫暖飽滿的紅色果實相互映襯，在冷暖色調之間創造平衡與張力。
背景以拼接般的田園色塊與細碎筆觸鋪陳，如同抽象化的風景，將室內靜物與戶外自然巧妙融合。物件不僅是日常器皿，更象徵生活中的秩序與豐盛。整體筆觸自由奔放，色彩大膽明亮，呈現出生命力、節奏感與藝術家對色彩情感的探索。
卓中隆 油畫 10F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Galloping Fortune portrays a spirited horse running energetically across a beautiful and prosperous island landscape. The scene incorporates traditional elements such as mountains, a pavilion, and auspicious clouds, creating a festive and joyful atmosphere. The horse strides forward with strength and confidence, symbolizing determination, vitality, and the courage to move ahead in life.
The persimmons hanging from the tree represent the blessing of “everything going smoothly,” while the gold ingots beneath the horse symbolize wealth and abundance. Together, these elements express the hope for a life of prosperity, stability, and sufficient provision. Through its vibrant colors and symbolic imagery, the painting conveys blessings of success, happiness, and a flourishing future.
《金運奔騰》描繪一匹精神抖擻的駿馬奔馳於美麗富饒的寶島之中，畫面融合山水、宮殿與祥雲等元素，呈現出充滿喜氣與吉祥的氛圍。馬匹昂首闊步、神采飛揚，象徵著積極向前、勇往直前的生命力與行動力。
畫中枝頭結實纍纍的柿子，寓意「事事如意」；地面上的元寶則象徵財富與豐收，整體構圖傳達出富足、安康與繁榮的生活願景。鮮明而熱烈的色彩，結合傳統吉祥意象，使作品展現出對美好生活的祝福與期盼，也表達出在人生道路上持續努力、迎向豐盛未來的信心與喜悅。
卓中隆 油畫 10F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Auspicious Heavenly Horse centers on a galloping celestial horse, vividly capturing a sense of motion and vitality through intricate linework and detailed patterns. The flowing bands of color and layered linear elements symbolize speed and the movement of wind, creating a dynamic rhythm and strong visual energy across the composition.
In contrast, the background features stylized mountains and abstract landscapes rendered in soft yet diverse colors, evoking a tranquil and contemplative atmosphere. The interplay between the dynamic horse and the serene environment highlights a balance between motion and stillness.
The speed of the galloping horse is represented by lines, paired with several mountains in the picture, to express a static and leisurely time.
《吉祥天馬》以奔騰的天馬為主題，透過細膩的線條與繁複的紋理，描繪馬匹在疾速奔馳中的動感與生命力。畫面中運用流動的色彩帶與層層堆疊的線條，象徵速度與風的軌跡，營造出強烈的節奏感與視覺張力。同時，背景融合多座高山與抽象地貌，以柔和且變化豐富的色彩呈現，形成動與靜之間的對比。
將馬兒在奔騰的速度，以線條來表示，搭配圖中的幾座高山，表達靜態的休閒時光。
卓中隆 油畫10F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Intereo Souls "Draw Your Own Sky" uses diverse color blocks, combined with lines, geometric shapes, and several clearly visible faces to depict the beautiful lives of people from all walks of life.
《交織的靈魂》畫出屬於自己的一片天,利用多元的色塊，搭配線條、幾何圖形，以及幾個清晰可見的臉龐，畫出從事各行各業的美麗人生。
卓中隆 油畫 8F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!