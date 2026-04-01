《Love Beyond Boundaries》卓中隆 Silent Auction

Dots of Life, Seeds of Hope is a vibrant reflection of resilience expressed through color and rhythm. The still-life objects—a cup, fruits, and vase—represent the simplicity of daily life. Yet behind them unfolds a luminous field of layered dots, radiating movement, energy, and inner strength.The fruit in the picture, the cup on the plate, and the background are like the big and small things in life, bit by bit, just like our lives.









For the differently-abled artist, each dot is more than a brushstroke—it is an act of perseverance. Each color carries courage, emotion, and dialogue with life itself. What appears as countless small fragments gradually transforms into a radiant whole—just like life, composed of tiny moments that together create profound meaning.





This work is not merely a still life; it is a poetic testament to hope, resilience, and the beauty found within every human journey.





《點點生活・點點人生》是一幅以點彩構築生命節奏的作品。畫面中靜靜佇立的杯盞與果實，象徵平凡日常；而層層交織的色點，如星光般綻放，映照出藝術家內心深處的光與希望。圖上的水果，盤上的杯子、背景，就像生活上的大小事，一點一點，就像我們的生活。





對身障藝術家而言，每一個點不只是筆觸，而是一份堅持；每一抹色彩，都是一次與生命對話的勇氣。看似細碎的點點，最終匯聚成燦爛的畫面，正如人生——由無數微小瞬間組成，卻能綻放宏大的意義。





這幅作品所呈現的不只是靜止的形態，更是一種精神的象徵——在困境中依然綻放，在黑暗中仍然尋光。它像是一朵在逆境中悄然盛開的花，傳遞著對生命的敬意，也為觀者帶來一份溫柔而堅定的希望。





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