《Love Beyond Boundaries》 陳道明 Silent Auction

A Joyful Tea Party This artwork depicts the opening tea party of Daoming's most anticipated art exhibition. The two small figures in the painting look happy and full of anticipation. What's unique is that he didn't depict food, but instead used Chinese characters to represent snacks and drinks. The painting interweaves phonetic symbols, English letters, and numbers, forming a unique "linguistic code." The overall effect is full of childlike fun and imagination, like a mysterious yet joyful secret tea party.





The artist uses bold marker lines and layered handwritten text to build a rhythmic visual language, symbolizing active social interaction and cultural exchange within the community. The playful figures and expressive symbols add a sense of humor and childlike imagination, reflecting the artist’s appreciation for everyday life and the diversity found in urban environments.





《開心茶會》這幅作品描繪道明最期待的畫展開幕茶會。畫中兩個小人物神情開心，充滿期待。特別的是，他沒有畫出食物，而是用中文字來代替點心與飲料。畫面中交織著注音、英文字母與數字，形成獨特的「語言密碼」。整體充滿童趣與想像力，像是一場神祕又快樂的祕密茶會。





藝術家運用鮮明色彩與手寫文字的重複堆疊，形成節奏感強烈的視覺語言，象徵社區互動與文化交流的熱絡。作品中的人物與符號帶有童趣與幽默感，表達對日常生活的觀察與珍惜，也反映出城市多元文化的融合與共存。





陳道明 麥克筆 10F





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