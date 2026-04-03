《Love Beyond Boundaries》 童宛筑 Silent Auction

The Concert of Lilies features blooming lilies as the central theme, using vibrant colors and rhythmic forms to create the feeling of a joyful symphony of nature. Each lily appears like a musical note in motion, weaving together a harmonious melody that symbolizes the flourishing of life and the continuation of hope.





Through expressive brushstrokes and rich layers of color, the artist transforms flowers into emotional and symbolic elements that carry a sense of sound and movement. The dynamic background shapes and tones resemble musical harmonies and rhythms, enhancing the lively atmosphere and inviting viewers to imagine themselves attending a concert performed by nature itself.









《百合的音樂會》以盛開的百合花為主角，透過鮮明而富有節奏感的色彩與造型，呈現出一場充滿生命力與歡樂氛圍的自然樂章。畫面中的百合花姿態各異，如同舞動的音符，在空間中交織出一段和諧而動人的旋律，象徵生命的綻放與希望的延續。





藝術家以自由奔放的筆觸與豐富的色彩層次，將花朵轉化為具有情感與聲音的象徵元素，使靜態的花卉呈現出動態的節奏與韻律。背景中多變的色彩與形狀，如同音樂的和聲與節拍，烘托出整體的歡愉氛圍，讓觀者彷彿置身於一場由自然所演奏的音樂會。





童琬筑油畫 10F





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