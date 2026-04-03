《Love Beyond Boundaries》 陳佳妤 Silent Auction

Rose features a bouquet of blooming roses, expressed through vibrant colors and richly layered brushstrokes. The artist employs bold oil painting techniques and dynamic color contrasts to convey vitality and emotional intensity. The textured, multicolored background enhances the sense of light and movement, drawing attention to the lively presence of the flowers.





The creative concept centers on capturing the “beauty of the moment.” Roses, symbolizing love and passion, are not merely depicted realistically but serve as a medium for emotional expression. Through expressive and spontaneous brushwork, the artist reflects on nature and life, offering viewers a warm and hopeful visual experience.









《玫瑰花》以盛放的玫瑰為主題，透過鮮明且富有層次的色彩，呈現花朵蓬勃的生命力。藝術家運用厚實的油彩筆觸與跳躍的色彩對比，使畫面充滿動感與情緒張力。背景以多彩斑駁的處理手法，營造出光影流動的氛圍，突顯主體花束的活力與溫度。





創作理念著重於「瞬間之美」的捕捉。玫瑰象徵愛與熱情，而在畫面中不僅是寫實再現，更是情感的投射。藝術家藉由自由奔放的筆觸，傳達對自然與生命的感悟，讓觀者在色彩與形式之間，感受到一種溫暖且充滿希望的視覺體驗。





陳佳妤 油畫 10F





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