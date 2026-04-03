《Love Beyond Barriers》 陳筱惠 Silent Auction

Deer features a gentle and graceful deer surrounded by blooming wildflowers and soft greenery. The composition is rendered in fresh, luminous colors, creating a dreamlike natural atmosphere. The deer, turning its head slightly upward, appears calm and contemplative, blending harmoniously with its surroundings. Delicate brushwork captures the lightness of the flowers and the subtle movement of air, infusing the painting with a sense of tranquility and poetry.





The creative concept emphasizes purity and harmony in nature. The deer symbolizes innocence, sensitivity, and spiritual vitality. Through soft tones and warm light, the artist expresses a deep and tender connection between humans and the natural world. Elements such as butterflies and flowers not only enrich the scene but also suggest the fleeting beauty of life, inviting viewers to experience a quiet sense of peace and warmth.





《鹿》以一隻靜謐而靈動的小鹿為主體，置身於盛開的野花與柔和綠意之中。畫面以清新明亮的色調構築出如夢似幻的自然氛圍，小鹿側首凝望，神情溫柔而純淨，彷彿與周圍環境融為一體。細膩的筆觸描繪出花朵的輕盈與空氣的流動感，使整體畫面散發出寧靜與詩意。





創作理念著重於表現自然中的純真與和諧。小鹿象徵純潔、敏感與生命的靈性，藝術家藉由柔和色彩與溫潤光感，傳達人與自然之間細膩而深刻的連結。畫面中的蝴蝶與花草，不僅增添生機，也暗示著生命的流轉與短暫之美，引導觀者在觀賞中感受內心的平靜與溫暖。





陳筱惠 油畫 10P





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