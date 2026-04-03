《Love Beyond Barriers》 黃致翔 Silent Auction

Nanya Afternoon portrays an afternoon scene at the Nanya coastal area in northeastern Taiwan. Through bold and textured brushwork, the artist captures the rugged interaction between rocks and waves. The foreground features heavily layered oil paint to emphasize the solidity and weathered character of the rocks, while the midground and background depict the movement of the sea and distant mountains, creating a balance between motion and stillness. The sky, rendered in warm yellows and oranges, contrasts vividly with the cool blues of the ocean, evoking the shifting light of the afternoon.





The creative concept focuses on expressing the forces of nature and the passage of time. With expressive strokes and rich textures, the artist reflects the long-term processes of erosion and accumulation along the coastline, while also capturing fleeting changes in light and atmosphere. More than a landscape, the work becomes a meditation on nature’s rhythm and vitality, inviting viewers to experience both tranquility and grandeur.





《南雅午後》描繪台灣東北海岸南雅地區的午後景致，以粗獷而富層次的筆觸呈現岩石與海浪交織的自然風貌。畫面中，前景的岩層以厚重堆疊的油彩刻畫出質地與歲月痕跡，搭配中景翻湧的海水與遠方山影，構成一幅動靜交融的景觀。天空以明亮的黃與橘色調鋪陳，與海面的藍色形成強烈對比，展現午後光線的溫暖與變化。

創作理念著重於自然力量與時間流動的表現。藝術家透過奔放的筆觸與豐富肌理，傳達海岸地貌經年累月侵蝕與堆積的過程，並捕捉瞬息萬變的光影氛圍。作品不僅是對風景的描繪，更是一種對自然韻律與生命節奏的體悟，引導觀者在視覺感受中體會寧靜與壯闊並存的情感。





黃致翔 油畫 10F





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