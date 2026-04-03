《Love Beyond Boundaries》 謝左華 Silent Auction

Power Toward the Sun through expressive brushwork and richly layered colors, the artwork captures sunflowers blooming in an open field. The dynamic interplay of greens and golden yellows evokes vitality, growth, and hope, while the upward-reaching blossoms form the central visual and symbolic focus.

Inspired by the sunflower’s natural tendency to grow toward sunlight, the artist conveys a message of optimism and purpose. The painting reflects a belief that life moves in a single direction—toward light and possibility. It encourages viewers to seize opportunities, stay determined, and move forward with courage. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the work embodies an uplifting spirit of resilience and continuous growth.





《向陽力量〉畫面以奔放的筆觸與層層堆疊的色彩，描繪出田野間盛開的太陽花。綠色與金黃色交織流動，象徵生命的活力與希望，而花朵向光綻放的姿態，成為畫面最核心的精神意象。

藝術家透過太陽花「向陽而生」的自然特性，傳達一種積極正向的人生觀 - 無論環境如何變化，生命始終朝向光明的方向前行。作品不僅展現自然之美，更寓意把握機會、勇敢前進的力量，鼓勵觀者在自身的人生旅程中，堅定方向、持續成長。





謝向華 油畫 12P





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