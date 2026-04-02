《Love Beyond Boundaries》王怡方 Silent Auction

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43360 Mission Blvd #230, Fremont, CA 94539, USA
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Happy Horse in the Garden Presented with vibrant colors and a playful style, this artwork depicts a pony with dazzling dreams, symbolizing confidence, strength, embracing the future and hope, and a spirit of courageously moving forward. The colorful pony, radiating confidence, gallops towards a future full of infinite possibilities.A quiet and determined pony stands in a blooming garden. Wang Yifang uses repetitive patterns and vibrant colors to create an imaginative world where animals and flowers intertwine. The pony symbolizes courage and the power to move forward, representing the creator Wang Yifang's brave, confident, and innocent heart in her artistic creations.
The horse’s body is formed with geometric patterns and patchwork-like colors in cool blues and greens,
contrasting vividly with the warm background. Decorative lines and dots bring rhythm and playfulness, reflecting the artist’s imaginative and expressive style.
Overall, “Happy Horse in the Garden ” conveys a message of confidence, positivity, and the courage to move forward in life.
《花園裡的幸福馬》以鮮明奔放的色彩與童趣風格呈現一匹璀璨夢想的小馬，象徵自信、力量擁抱未來與希望，勇往向前的精神；閃耀著自信光芒的繽紛小馬，奔向充滿無限可能的未來。
畫面背景採用溫暖明亮的橙黃色調，營造出陽光般的活力與希望氛圍；四周環繞著形態各異、色彩繽紛的花朵與植物，展現自然的豐盛與生命力。一匹安靜而堅定的小馬站立在盛開的花園之中，王怡方以重複的圖案與鮮豔的色彩，讓動物與花草交織充滿想像力的世界，小馬象徵勇氣與前行的力量，代表創作者王怡方在藝術創作上勇敢向前有自信與純真的心。
馬身以幾何圖騰與拼貼般的色塊構成，融合藍、綠為主的冷色系，與背景形成鮮明對比，使主體更加突出。細緻的線條與點綴裝飾，增添畫面的節奏感與趣味性，也流露出創作者自由想像與純真的藝術語彙。
整體而言，只作品不僅描繪動物形象，更寓意在人生道路上勇於突破、自信前行的態度；充滿童心與正向能量，帶給觀者愉悅、溫暖與鼓舞人心的感受。
王怡方 油畫 10F
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Golden Fish of Abundance The painting features a vibrant golden fish swimming in a colorful, imaginative underwater world. Its jewel-like scales and flowing waves create a lively composition symbolizing abundance, good fortune, and vitality.A colorful fish swims freely among flowing geometric color blocks. Wang Yifang uses rich colors to create a detailed and rhythmic picture. Just as the fish symbolizes abundance and hope, it also conveys blessings for the future life and shows the freedom and rich world of the creator's heart.
In Chinese culture, the word for “fish” (yú) sounds like “abundance,” making it a symbol of prosperity. The phrase “Nián Nián Yǒu Yú” (年年有餘) expresses the wish for prosperity and happiness year after year.
Through bold colors and flowing lines, the artist conveys blessings, hope, and a bright, abundant future.
《年年有餘》畫中以一條色彩繽紛的金魚為主體，在充滿律動與想像力的海洋世界中自在悠游。金魚的魚鱗以層層鮮亮的色彩細緻描繪，宛如寶石般閃耀，象徵富足、吉祥與旺盛的生命力。周圍流動的波紋、翻騰的水花與多彩的背景交織在一起，形成富有節奏感的畫面，使整體氛圍顯得歡樂、生動而充滿希望。一條色彩繽紛的魚在流動的圖案幾何色塊之中自在游動，王怡方以豐富的色彩細緻充滿節奏感的畫面，如同魚象徵富足與希望也傳達對未來生活的祝福，展現創作者心的自由與豐富世界。
在中國文化中，「魚」與「餘」同音，因此金魚常被視為富足與吉祥的象徵。「年年有餘」寓意每一年都能生活豐盛、衣食無憂，也象徵幸福與好運長長久久。這樣的祝福不僅出現在節慶與傳統裝飾中，也常成為藝術創作的重要主題。
這幅作品透過大膽而活潑的色彩運用，以及自由流動的線條，呈現出一個充滿生命力與想像力的海洋世界。畫中的金魚彷彿帶著祝福在水中游動，傳遞對美好生活的期盼，也象徵著希望、富足與未來無限的可能。
王怡方 油畫 12M
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Two cats in the Happy Garden features two black cats set within a vibrant, colorful garden. Through the use of bright hues and freely expressive patterns, the artist creates a whimsical and imaginative world filled with childlike charm. The composition is rich with flowers, hearts, and decorative elements, forming a warm and lively atmosphere. The two cats symbolize companionship and protection, quietly staying together in this joyful garden, conveying feelings of innocence, comfort, and love. Created with an intuitive approach, the piece reflects the artist’s sense of freedom and inner happiness, radiating warmth and hope.
Wang Yifang's creations are full of intuition and free imagination. He likes bright colors, two black cats symbolize companionship and protection, and the garden full of flowers and totems shows a warm, innocent and vibrant atmosphere.
《幸福花園的兩隻貓》以兩隻黑貓置身於繽紛花園為主題，透過鮮豔活潑的色彩與自由奔放的圖騰，展現出充滿想像力與童趣的世界。畫面中各式花朵、愛心與裝飾性元素交織，營造出溫暖且富有生命力的氛圍。兩隻黑貓象徵著陪伴與守護，在這片幸福的花園中靜靜相依，傳遞出純真、安心與愛的情感。作者以直覺式的創作手法，表現內心的自由與喜悅，使整體作品充滿溫暖與希望。
王怡方的創作充滿直覺與自由的想像力，他喜歡鮮豔的色彩，兩隻黑貓象徵陪伴與守護，充滿花朵與圖騰的花園𥚃，展現溫暖、純真而充滿生命力的氛圍。
王怡方 油畫 12F
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The Song of the Garden explores themes of nature and life, depicting a vividly colored bird resting among flowers and leaves, as if singing in a garden. The composition features bright and dynamic colors, along with rhythmic dots and lines that create a sense of movement and imagination. Layers of foliage and blossoms form a lively natural environment, making the entire piece feel like a flowing melody. The artwork conveys a sense of freedom, hope, and love for life, inviting viewers to experience the beauty of nature and a joyful state of mind.
Wang Yifang's works are themed around nature and life, featuring vibrant colors.ature and a joyful state of mind.
《花園裡的歌》以自然與生命為創作主題，描繪一隻色彩繽紛的鳥停駐於花與枝葉之間，宛如在花園中歌唱。畫面運用鮮明而豐富的色彩，搭配細膩且富有節奏感的點與線，營造出充滿想像力與活力的氛圍。層層堆疊的葉片與花朵，構築出一個生機盎然的自然世界，使整體畫面如同一首流動的樂曲。作品傳達出自由、希望與對生命的熱愛，邀請觀者感受自然之美與心靈的愉悅。
王怡方的創作以自然與生命為主題，鮮明的色彩畫。
王怡方 油畫 10P
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Blessings in Full Bloom centers on a vase filled with blooming flowers, expressed through vibrant colors and freely flowing lines. The composition features layers of diverse blossoms, resembling a flourishing garden that symbolizes blessings, hope, and inner joy. By using acrylic as the medium, the artist enhances the brightness and richness of the colors, creating a lively and uplifting atmosphere. The piece not only captures the beauty of nature but also conveys a heartfelt sense of happiness, warmth, and positivity toward life.
Wang Yifang likes to freely layer colors and lines with crayons. The vivid and saturated colors reflect her inner world of joy and happiness. This work, with its theme of vases and blooming flowers, is like a garden full of vitality and blessings.
《盛開的祝福》以花瓶中盛開的花朵為主題，透過豐富而鮮豔的色彩與自由奔放的線條，展現出充滿生命力與喜悅的視覺效果。畫面中各式花卉層層堆疊，彷彿一座繁盛的花園，象徵著祝福、希望與內心的快樂世界。作者運用壓克力媒材的特性，讓色彩更加飽和明亮，傳遞出積極、溫暖且充滿能量的情感。整體作品不僅呈現自然之美，也表達出對生活的熱愛與祝福之意。
王怡方喜歡用蠟筆自由的堆疊顏色與線條，鮮明飽和的色彩她內心的快樂與喜樂的世界，這幅作品與花瓶與盛開的花朵為主題，像是一個座充滿生命力與祝福的花園。
王怡方 油畫 12F
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A Blossoming Home created in acrylic, showcases artist Yi-Fang Wang’s intuitive and expressive approach through vibrant, freely layered colors. At the heart of the composition stands a cozy house surrounded by flourishing flowers, symbolizing a sense of safety, warmth, and emotional belonging.
A winding path stretches from the foreground toward the house, representing the journey of life—full of twists and uncertainties, yet guiding one toward inner aspirations and purpose. The blooming flowers, depicted in diverse shapes and vivid hues, embody joy, blessings, and abundance, reflecting a positive and hopeful outlook on life.
Blending a sense of childlike wonder with symbolic meaning, the artwork creates an imaginative and heartfelt vision of an ideal home within the landscape of the soul.
Wang Yifang uses an intuitive creative approach, layering vibrant and free colors to create her own unique landscapes. The houses in her paintings represent safe and warm homes, the winding paths are the journey of life, and the abundant flowers symbolize the joy and blessings of life.
《花開的家》以壓克力為媒材創作，畫面運用鮮明且自由的色彩層層堆疊，展現出藝術家王怡方直覺而真誠的創作語言。畫中一棟溫暖的小屋坐落於繽紛盛開的花海之中，象徵著安全、安定與心靈的歸屬。
蜿蜒的小徑從前景延伸至屋前，如同人生的旅程，充滿轉折與未知，卻也引領人走向內心渴望的方向。四周盛開的花朵以豐富多變的造型與色彩呈現，象徵生命的喜悅、祝福與豐盛，也傳遞出積極樂觀的生命態度。
整體作品融合童趣與象徵性語彙，在自由奔放的色彩中，構築出一個屬於心靈的理想家園。
王怡方以直覺的創作方式，用鮮明而自由的色彩堆疊出屬於自己的風景,畫中的房子代表安全與溫暖的家，蜿蜒的小路是人生的旅程，而盛開的花朵象徵生命的喜悅與祝福。
王怡方 油畫 12F
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Forest of Light portrays a tranquil woodland illuminated by radiant sunlight. Tall trees stand gracefully in orderly rows, as beams of light pass through the forest canopy and scatter across the landscape. The artist uses numerous delicate dots and textured brushstrokes to represent the movement and presence of light, creating a sense of depth, rhythm, and gentle vitality throughout the scene.
This painting is more than a depiction of nature; it symbolizes the enduring strength to keep moving forward in life. The light represents hope, guidance, and inner peace. Even when one walks through a forest of uncertainty, there is always light shining ahead, offering direction and reassurance. Forest of Light expresses a quiet but powerful message—that hope and stability continue to lead us forward on our journey.
《光之森林》描繪了一片沐浴在光中的森林景象。畫面中高聳的樹木整齊地排列，彷彿守護著大地，而陽光穿透林間，灑落在樹梢與地面上，形成閃爍而充滿生命力的光點。藝術家以細緻而密集的點彩筆觸，表現光在空間中的流動與層次，使整體畫面散發出寧靜、穩定而充滿盼望的氛圍。
這幅作品不僅是自然景象的描繪，更象徵人生旅程中持續前行的力量。光代表希望與方向，即使身處森林般未知或曲折的環境，仍有光引領前進，使心靈得著安定與勇氣。光之森林傳達出一種信念：在時間與生命的長河中，光始終存在，帶領我們穩步向前。
王怡方 油畫 12F
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The Realm of Blooming Flowers presents a vast landscape of blooming flowers stretching toward distant mountains and a body of water, forming a poetic and vibrant natural world. Through layered and delicate brushwork, the artist creates a rich interplay of colors, allowing the flowers to appear as if they are gently flowing in light.
The rolling hills in the background and the calm waters provide a sense of balance and depth, contrasting harmoniously with the lively floral foreground. The overall palette is bright yet soothing, evoking a peaceful and healing atmosphere, as if inviting the viewer into a tranquil inner sanctuary.
The artwork uses natural landscapes as a symbol to express a world full of flowers and mountains, representing hope, growth, and healing.
《花開之境》描繪一片盛開的花海，延展至遠方的山巒與水岸，構築出一個充滿生機與詩意的自然景象。畫面以細緻且層層堆疊的筆觸呈現豐富的色彩變化，使花朵如同在光影中流動，展現出蓬勃的生命力。
遠方起伏的山巒與寧靜的水域，與前景繽紛綻放的花海形成對比與平衡，營造出開闊而安定的空間感。整體色調明亮柔和，帶有療癒與安撫人心的氛圍，使觀者彷彿置身於一處遠離喧囂的心靈之境。
作品以自然景觀為象徵表達一個充滿花與山水的世界，代表希望與成長很療癒。
王怡方 油畫 15F
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