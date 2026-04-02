《Love Beyond Boundaries》王怡方 Silent Auction

Happy Horse in the Garden Presented with vibrant colors and a playful style, this artwork depicts a pony with dazzling dreams, symbolizing confidence, strength, embracing the future and hope, and a spirit of courageously moving forward. The colorful pony, radiating confidence, gallops towards a future full of infinite possibilities.A quiet and determined pony stands in a blooming garden. Wang Yifang uses repetitive patterns and vibrant colors to create an imaginative world where animals and flowers intertwine. The pony symbolizes courage and the power to move forward, representing the creator Wang Yifang's brave, confident, and innocent heart in her artistic creations.









The horse’s body is formed with geometric patterns and patchwork-like colors in cool blues and greens,

contrasting vividly with the warm background. Decorative lines and dots bring rhythm and playfulness, reflecting the artist’s imaginative and expressive style.





Overall, “Happy Horse in the Garden ” conveys a message of confidence, positivity, and the courage to move forward in life.





《花園裡的幸福馬》以鮮明奔放的色彩與童趣風格呈現一匹璀璨夢想的小馬，象徵自信、力量擁抱未來與希望，勇往向前的精神；閃耀著自信光芒的繽紛小馬，奔向充滿無限可能的未來。

畫面背景採用溫暖明亮的橙黃色調，營造出陽光般的活力與希望氛圍；四周環繞著形態各異、色彩繽紛的花朵與植物，展現自然的豐盛與生命力。一匹安靜而堅定的小馬站立在盛開的花園之中，王怡方以重複的圖案與鮮豔的色彩，讓動物與花草交織充滿想像力的世界，小馬象徵勇氣與前行的力量，代表創作者王怡方在藝術創作上勇敢向前有自信與純真的心。





馬身以幾何圖騰與拼貼般的色塊構成，融合藍、綠為主的冷色系，與背景形成鮮明對比，使主體更加突出。細緻的線條與點綴裝飾，增添畫面的節奏感與趣味性，也流露出創作者自由想像與純真的藝術語彙。





整體而言，只作品不僅描繪動物形象，更寓意在人生道路上勇於突破、自信前行的態度；充滿童心與正向能量，帶給觀者愉悅、溫暖與鼓舞人心的感受。





王怡方 油畫 10F





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