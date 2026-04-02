《Love Beyond Boundaries》林諺毫 Silent Auction

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43360 Mission Blvd #230, Fremont, CA 94539, USA
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Dance of the Waves is an oil painting that captures the surging energy and rhythm of the sea as waves crash against rugged rocks.The exuberant waves, as if dancing, display a vibrant life force, and I hope my life will also be full of vitality.
At the center of the composition, a powerful wave strikes the rocks, bursting into white spray that scatters outward like a dancer spinning midair. The bold, textured brushstrokes create a strong sense of movement, giving the water a layered, advancing rhythm. Interwoven shades of blue, white, and turquoise convey both the depth and clarity of the ocean, while touches of golden yellow and earthy brown among the rocks add warmth and vitality to the scene.
In the distance, the calm horizon contrasts with the dramatic turbulence in the foreground, revealing the sea’s dual nature—both wild and serene. The overall composition balances motion and stillness, capturing a moment of nature that is at once powerful and graceful, expressing the boundless energy and freedom of life.
《浪舞》以奔騰翻湧的海浪為主題，描繪大海拍擊礁石瞬間綻放的力量與節奏。
激情奔放的浪花，好像浪在跳舞一樣，展現活潑的生命力，盼望我的生命也充滿活力。
畫面中央巨浪撞上岩石，白色浪花四濺，如同舞者在空中旋轉跳躍，充滿動感與張力。厚實而奔放的筆觸，使海水呈現層層推進的律r動感；藍、白與青綠色交織出海的深邃與清澈，而礁石間點綴的金黃色與褐色，則為畫面增添溫度與生命力。
遠方水平線沉穩平靜，與前景洶湧浪濤形成對比，展現大海既狂放又寧靜的雙重性格。整體構圖動靜相映，彷彿捕捉到自然最震撼卻又優雅的一刻，傳達出生命力量的奔放與自由。
林諺毫 油畫 10F
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Living Water of Life the gently flowing stream always brings me peace and tranquility. Sitting by the stream and listening to the babbling water is a truly refreshing experience.
This artwork centers on a flowing stream, expressing the vitality of life through vibrant, dynamic brushstrokes. The clear water weaves its way through rocks, sometimes gentle and calm, at other times lively and energetic—symbolizing the rhythms and transitions within life itself. Surrounding foliage, rendered in rich, colorful tones, reflects the changing seasons and the flourishing of nature, creating a warm and hopeful atmosphere.
Through the use of textured color layering and pointillist-like touches, the artist brings a sense of movement to the composition, as if one could almost hear the soft murmur of the water and feel the breath of nature. The “living water” depicted here is not merely a landscape, but also a metaphor for inner renewal and spiritual nourishment.
Sitting beside such a stream, listening to its gentle flow, offers a moment of peace and tranquility—a space where the mind can rest and be restored. The painting conveys a simple yet profound message: within the continuous flow of life, there is always a sustaining source that brings comfort, renewal, and hope.
《生命的活水》緩緩流動的溪流，總能給我平靜與安穩，坐在溪邊聽著潺潺流水聲，讓人感到心曠神怡。
本作以流動的溪水為主題，透過豐富而跳躍的色彩筆觸，描繪自然中不斷流轉的生命力。畫面中，清澈的溪流穿越石間，水勢時而輕柔、時而湍急，象徵生命歷程中的平靜與波動。四周繽紛的葉色與光影交錯，呈現出季節更迭與萬物生長的節奏，營造出一種既溫暖又充滿希望的氛圍。
藝術家藉由點彩與層疊色塊的運用，使整體畫面充滿律動感，彷彿能聽見水聲潺潺，感受到自然的呼吸。這條「生命的活水」不僅是自然景象的再現，更象徵內在心靈的滋養與更新。當人靜坐溪畔，聆聽水流聲時，能在片刻之中尋得平靜與安穩，讓心靈得以釋放與重整。
此作品傳達出一種簡單而深刻的信念：在不斷流動的生命中，總有一股源源不絕的力量，帶來安慰、更新與盼望。
林諺毫 油畫 12F
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A Life in Baseball vividly portrays the energetic atmosphere of Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium through rich colors and layered brushwork. Using techniques reminiscent of pointillism and impasto, the artist captures the excitement of the crowd and the dynamic rhythm of the ballpark. Flowing arcs and vibrant color bands structure the space, as if the cheers and emotions of the game are preserved on the canvas.
Inspired by the artist’s passion for baseball and personal experiences attending numerous games, the piece reflects a deep connection to Taiwan’s baseball culture. It also embodies the enduring “Team Taiwan” spirit—never giving up and always striving forward. Through this imagery, the artwork encourages viewers to persevere in the game of life and pursue their own meaningful victories.
I love watching baseball. This is the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium. I've watched many games here, so I decided to draw it, hoping to bring the spirit of Team Taiwan—never giving up—to everyone.
《棒球人生》以色彩繽紛且富有層次的筆觸，描繪出台中洲際棒球場的熱鬧景象。畫面中以點彩與厚塗交織，呈現觀眾席的熱情與球場的律動感，鮮明的色帶與弧線構築出場地的空間與節奏，彷彿將觀賽時的歡呼聲與能量凝結於畫布之上。
創作靈感來自於作者對棒球的熱愛，以及多次親臨球場觀賽的深刻經驗。透過描繪熟悉的場景，傳達出對台灣棒球文化的情感連結。作品亦蘊含「Team Taiwan」永不放棄的精神，象徵在人生的賽場上持續奮鬥、堅持到底的，態度，鼓勵觀者勇敢面對挑戰，活出屬於自己的精彩人生。
我喜歡看棒球，這是台中洲際棒球場、我去這裡看了很多場比賽，於是決定把它畫下來，期許Team Taiwan 永不放棄的精神帶給每個人。
林諺毫 油畫 10F
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Lovebirds portrays two vividly colored birds perched among blooming branches, gently leaning toward each other and creating a warm, romantic atmosphere. The use of bright, lively colors combined with soft brushstrokes gives the painting a dreamy quality, symbolizing the purity and beauty of love.
The creative concept centers on emotional connection. Through the intimate gaze shared by the two birds, the artist expresses mutual affection, understanding, and spiritual harmony between lovers. The flourishing flowers further symbolize the growth and blossoming of love, conveying a heartfelt wish that all lovers may ultimately find happiness together.
The two birds gaze at each other affectionately, as if expressing their feelings and wishing that all lovers in the world will eventually be united.
《戀愛鳥》描繪兩隻色彩鮮豔的小鳥棲息於花枝之間，彼此依偎、神情溫柔，營造出浪漫而溫馨的氛圍。畫面運用明亮活潑的色彩與柔和筆觸，使整體呈現出夢幻般的情境，象徵愛情的純粹與美好。
創作理念以「情感連結」為核心，透過兩隻鳥深情對望的姿態，表達戀人之間的相知相惜與心靈交流。畫中花朵盛開，也象徵愛情的滋長與綻放，傳達出對天下有情人終成眷屬的美好祝願。
兩隻鳥彼此深情對望，好像在訴說彼此的情意，希望天下有情人終成眷屬。
林諺毫 油畫 8F
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Smiling Forest portrays a woodland immersed in vibrant color and light. Dark tree trunks and intertwining branches create a strong structure, while countless colorful dots resemble leaves, blossoms, and scattered sunlight shimmering through the air. Shades of orange, green, blue, and gold blend together to evoke the feeling of sunlight filtering through a forest canopy. Influenced by impressionist and pointillist techniques, the painting captures a lively rhythm of color and movement, conveying the warmth, energy, and beauty of nature.The forest changes color with the seasons. The sunlight shines down, as if smiling at me, making me feel safe and peaceful.
《微笑森林》描繪一片被光線與色彩包圍的樹林。畫面中深色的樹幹與交錯的枝條形成穩定的結構，而大量繽紛的色點則像樹葉、花朵與灑落的陽光，在空氣中閃爍流動。橘色、綠色、藍色與金黃色交織，營造出彷彿陽光穿過森林、光影在葉間跳動的瞬間。整體風格帶有印象派與點彩技法的特色，使畫面充滿生命力與節奏感，讓人感受到自然的溫暖與活力。隨著四季變化而色彩繽紛的樹林。陽光灑落下來，好像在對我微笑一樣，讓人置身其中不由自主的感到安穩又平靜。
林諺毫 油畫 10F
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