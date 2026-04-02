《Love Beyond Boundaries》林諺毫 Silent Auction

Dance of the Waves is an oil painting that captures the surging energy and rhythm of the sea as waves crash against rugged rocks.The exuberant waves, as if dancing, display a vibrant life force, and I hope my life will also be full of vitality.

At the center of the composition, a powerful wave strikes the rocks, bursting into white spray that scatters outward like a dancer spinning midair. The bold, textured brushstrokes create a strong sense of movement, giving the water a layered, advancing rhythm. Interwoven shades of blue, white, and turquoise convey both the depth and clarity of the ocean, while touches of golden yellow and earthy brown among the rocks add warmth and vitality to the scene.

In the distance, the calm horizon contrasts with the dramatic turbulence in the foreground, revealing the sea’s dual nature—both wild and serene. The overall composition balances motion and stillness, capturing a moment of nature that is at once powerful and graceful, expressing the boundless energy and freedom of life.





《浪舞》以奔騰翻湧的海浪為主題，描繪大海拍擊礁石瞬間綻放的力量與節奏。

激情奔放的浪花，好像浪在跳舞一樣，展現活潑的生命力，盼望我的生命也充滿活力。

畫面中央巨浪撞上岩石，白色浪花四濺，如同舞者在空中旋轉跳躍，充滿動感與張力。厚實而奔放的筆觸，使海水呈現層層推進的律r動感；藍、白與青綠色交織出海的深邃與清澈，而礁石間點綴的金黃色與褐色，則為畫面增添溫度與生命力。

遠方水平線沉穩平靜，與前景洶湧浪濤形成對比，展現大海既狂放又寧靜的雙重性格。整體構圖動靜相映，彷彿捕捉到自然最震撼卻又優雅的一刻，傳達出生命力量的奔放與自由。





林諺毫 油畫 10F





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