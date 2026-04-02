《Love Beyond Boundaries》 林葦呈 Silent Auction

Mediterranean Scenery portrays the charming coastal landscape of the Mediterranean, where whitewashed buildings and blue-domed churches sit gracefully along seaside cliffs. The deep blue sea blends seamlessly with the sky, creating a tranquil and open atmosphere reminiscent of sunlit villages overlooking the ocean.

On the right side, vibrant red blossoms add a lively contrast to the cool blues and whites of the architecture and sea. This touch of color brings warmth and visual balance, enriching the overall composition.

Through expressive, textured brushstrokes, the artist combines tones of blue, white, yellow, and red to capture the brilliance of Mediterranean sunlight. The work conveys not only the beauty of the landscape but also the relaxed, romantic spirit of Mediterranean life.





《地中海風光》這幅畫描繪了迷人的地中海海岸景色。潔白的建築與藍色圓頂教堂依偎在海邊峭壁上，展現出地中海地區典型而迷人的建築風格。深藍色的大海與天空在遠方相互交融，營造出寧靜而遼闊的氛圍，彷彿陽光照耀下的海岸村落。

畫面右側點綴著鮮紅的花朵，為藍白色調的建築與海景增添生動的色彩對比。這一抹亮麗的紅色為畫面帶來溫度與平衡，也讓整體構圖更加活潑而富有層次。

藝術家以富有表現力與肌理感的筆觸，巧妙結合藍、白、黃與紅等色彩，捕捉地中海陽光的明亮與溫暖。作品不僅展現自然與建築之美，也傳達出地中海生活特有的悠閒與浪漫氣息。





林葦呈 油畫 10F





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