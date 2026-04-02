《Love Beyond Boundaries》 林葦呈 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
43360 Mission Blvd #230, Fremont, CA 94539, USA
Starting bid
Mediterranean Scenery portrays the charming coastal landscape of the Mediterranean, where whitewashed buildings and blue-domed churches sit gracefully along seaside cliffs. The deep blue sea blends seamlessly with the sky, creating a tranquil and open atmosphere reminiscent of sunlit villages overlooking the ocean.
On the right side, vibrant red blossoms add a lively contrast to the cool blues and whites of the architecture and sea. This touch of color brings warmth and visual balance, enriching the overall composition.
Through expressive, textured brushstrokes, the artist combines tones of blue, white, yellow, and red to capture the brilliance of Mediterranean sunlight. The work conveys not only the beauty of the landscape but also the relaxed, romantic spirit of Mediterranean life.
《地中海風光》這幅畫描繪了迷人的地中海海岸景色。潔白的建築與藍色圓頂教堂依偎在海邊峭壁上，展現出地中海地區典型而迷人的建築風格。深藍色的大海與天空在遠方相互交融，營造出寧靜而遼闊的氛圍，彷彿陽光照耀下的海岸村落。
畫面右側點綴著鮮紅的花朵，為藍白色調的建築與海景增添生動的色彩對比。這一抹亮麗的紅色為畫面帶來溫度與平衡，也讓整體構圖更加活潑而富有層次。
藝術家以富有表現力與肌理感的筆觸，巧妙結合藍、白、黃與紅等色彩，捕捉地中海陽光的明亮與溫暖。作品不僅展現自然與建築之美，也傳達出地中海生活特有的悠閒與浪漫氣息。
林葦呈 油畫 10F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Flower language and purple dream features blooming hydrangeas as its central theme. The clustered petals form full, rounded blossoms, rendered primarily in shades of purple and blue, creating a delicate yet richly layered visual effect. Set against a soft background, the flowers radiate natural vitality and quiet elegance.Inspired by close observation of hydrangeas, the artist places emphasis on the layered petals and gradual color transitions as the compositional focus. Through thick brushstrokes and repeated applications of contrasting colors, the painting enhances the three-dimensional quality of the blooms while establishing a gentle spatial depth. Interwoven light and shadow create a harmonious and poetic atmosphere, inviting viewers into a serene and dreamlike floral realm.
The Flower language and purple dream, inspired by their observations of hydrangeas, focus on the multi-layered petals and gradient tones of the flowers. Using bold brushstrokes and striking contrasts, they repeatedly apply color, creating a sense of depth and a soft background against the multi-layered petals and gradient tones. The interplay of light and shadow creates a harmonious atmosphere, as if the birds are gazing lovingly at each other, seemingly expressing their affection and wishing all lovers in the world a happy ending.
《花語紫夢》以盛開的繡球花為主題，畫面中層層堆疊的花瓣形成圓潤飽滿的花球，色彩以紫藍為主調，交織出細膩而豐富的視覺效果。花朵在柔和的背景中綻放，展現出自然的生命力與優雅氣息。
創作理念源自對繡球花細緻觀察，藝術家透過多層花瓣與漸層色彩的安排，使其成為畫面構圖的核心。運用厚實筆觸與鮮明對比反覆上色，不僅強化花朵的立體感，也營造出柔和的空間層次。整體在光影交錯之中，呈現出和諧且富有詩意的氛圍，彷彿將觀者帶入一場靜謐而夢幻的花之意境。
源自於繡球花的觀察，其多層花瓣與漸層色調成為構圖重心。以厚重筆觸與鮮明對比反覆上色，其多層花瓣與漸層色調成為構圖中心塑造花朵的立體感與柔和背景,在光影交錯營造出和諧氣圍。
林葦呈油畫 10F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Visiting Zengwen Reservoir with relatives and friends.
This painting captures a tranquil scene from Zengwen Reservoir, where calm waters are embraced by layers of lush green mountains. Soft clouds drift across the sky while birds in flight add a sense of life and movement, creating a peaceful and expansive composition.
The inspiration comes from a memorable visit to the reservoir with family and friends. Through this work, the artist not only portrays the beauty of nature but also preserves the warmth of shared moments. The interplay of light and color evokes a serene and reflective atmosphere, inviting viewers to experience both the landscape and the emotions embedded within it.
與親友同遊曾文水庫。
《曾文水庫一隅》描繪曾文水庫一隅的自然景致，畫面中湖水靜謐、群山環繞，遠方山巒層層疊翠，天空雲朵輕柔流動，並有飛鳥點綴其間，展現出悠然寧靜的氛圍。整體構圖開闊，色彩清新自然，呈現出山水間的和諧之美。
創作靈感源自與親友同遊曾文水庫的美好回憶。藝術家透過畫筆將當下所感受到的景色與情感融入畫面，不僅記錄自然風光，也寄託對相聚時光的珍惜。作品在光影與色彩的交織下，傳遞出一種平靜、溫暖且富有情感的風景意境。
林葦呈 油畫 12F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
This artwork portrays turbulent, surging waves engulfing fragments of shattered boats, symbolizing chaos and destruction in the human world. Amid the overwhelming sea stands a torii gate, representing sanctity and spiritual refuge. The torii serves as a boundary between the sacred and the mortal realms.
The concept draws from the symbolic meaning of the torii in religious belief—not merely as a physical threshold, but as a passage of the spirit. The artist reimagines it as the final “vermilion seal” upon the sea, a mark of salvation.
本作品描繪洶湧翻騰的海浪之中，一座象徵神聖與庇護的鳥居靜立其間。畫面中破碎的船隻與失序的浪潮，暗示《地中海風光》這幅畫描繪了迷人的地中海海岸景色。潔白的建築與藍色圓頂教堂依偎在海邊峭壁上，展現出地中海地區典型而迷人的建築風格。深藍色的大海與天空在遠方相互交融，營造出寧靜而遼闊的氛圍，彷彿陽光照耀下的海岸村落。
創作理念源於對「鳥居」在信仰中的意涵思考 - 它不僅是空間的界線，更是精神上的通道。藝術家將其比擬為海面上最後一枚「朱印」（救贖的印記），在毀滅性的狂濤之中，只要看見那一抹鮮紅，便如同看見通往彼岸與平安的方向。
林葦呈 油畫 10P
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Starting bid
Emerald Reflections on the Lake is an oil painting that portrays a tranquil lakeside scene, expressing the freshness and serenity of nature under gentle light.This artwork is a "breathing space" that I sought for my soul amidst the hustle and bustle of the world.
At the center of the composition lies a calm stretch of water, reflecting the blue sky and the lush green trees along the shore. The lake’s mirror-like surface captures layers of foliage and drifting light, creating a harmonious interplay between sky and land. The curving shoreline guides the viewer’s gaze into the distance, adding depth and a strong sense of spatial perspective to the painting.
The overall palette is fresh and natural, conveying calmness and peace. The painting invites viewers to step into the scene and experience the poetic moment of breeze, light, and reflection by the lakeside.
《湖光翠影》描繪一處靜謐湖畔風景，在柔和光線下展現自然的清新與寧靜。這幅作品是我在喧囂塵世中，為心靈尋找的一處「呼吸空間」。
畫面中央是一灣平靜的湖水，倒映著藍天與兩岸翠綠林木，水面如鏡，映照，出層層樹影與天光雲色。湖岸蜿蜒延伸，引導視線深入遠方，使整體構圖富有空間感與層次感。畫家以細膩而溫潤的筆觸堆疊出樹木的濃淡變化，綠色中帶有陽光灑落的金黃色調，呈現出晨昏交替時的柔美氛圍。
遠景林梢在天際線上形成柔和起伏，與近處清澈水面的倒影相互呼應，營造出動靜平衡的畫面效果。整體色調清新自然，給人安定、沉靜之感，彷彿邀請觀者走入畫中，靜心感受湖畔微風與光影流轉的詩意時刻。
林葦呈 油畫 15F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!