《Love Beyond Boundaries》 錢紀明 Silent Auction

The World of Space presents a vibrant and imaginative vision of the universe through rich colors and rhythmic composition. Circular forms resembling planets, combined with radiating lines and space-like symbols, create a dynamic and fantastical cosmic scene.

The creative concept at that time was to make the picture more imaginative, and to give the sick a glimmer of hope that they could get better. We are all growing up day by day, but deep in our hearts we all have a small world like a spaceship or a universe movie.

The World of Space suggests that within each person lies a vast inner universe—a small world like a spaceship or cosmic realm that carries dreams and hope. As we grow and change each day, this inner space remains a place of imagination, wonder, and endless possibility.





《太空世界》為錢紀明創作之油畫作品，畫面以豐富鮮豔的色彩與充滿節奏感的構圖，描繪出一個充滿想像力的宇宙景象。圓形如行星般的元素與放射狀的線條交織，搭配如太空船與星體的符號，營造出一個動態而奇幻的宇宙空間。

那時候的創作意境是讓畫面有更多的想像力，希望生病的人都可以好起來的一絲希望，我們都在一天一天的長大，但自己的內心深處都有一個太空艙或宇宙電影般的小世界。

創作理念源於希望透過畫面激發更多想像力，並傳遞出一份溫柔的關懷——期盼生病的人能夠感受到一絲希望與力量。畫中如能量核心般的圓形結構，象徵生命的運行與內在的光芒；而周圍環繞的多彩元素，則如同宇宙中的星辰與能量流動。





錢紀明 油畫 8F





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