《Love Beyond Boundaries》 錢紀明 Silent Auction

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43360 Mission Blvd #230, Fremont, CA 94539, USA
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The World of Space presents a vibrant and imaginative vision of the universe through rich colors and rhythmic composition. Circular forms resembling planets, combined with radiating lines and space-like symbols, create a dynamic and fantastical cosmic scene.
The creative concept at that time was to make the picture more imaginative, and to give the sick a glimmer of hope that they could get better. We are all growing up day by day, but deep in our hearts we all have a small world like a spaceship or a universe movie.
The World of Space suggests that within each person lies a vast inner universe—a small world like a spaceship or cosmic realm that carries dreams and hope. As we grow and change each day, this inner space remains a place of imagination, wonder, and endless possibility.
《太空世界》為錢紀明創作之油畫作品，畫面以豐富鮮豔的色彩與充滿節奏感的構圖，描繪出一個充滿想像力的宇宙景象。圓形如行星般的元素與放射狀的線條交織，搭配如太空船與星體的符號，營造出一個動態而奇幻的宇宙空間。
那時候的創作意境是讓畫面有更多的想像力，希望生病的人都可以好起來的一絲希望，我們都在一天一天的長大，但自己的內心深處都有一個太空艙或宇宙電影般的小世界。
創作理念源於希望透過畫面激發更多想像力，並傳遞出一份溫柔的關懷——期盼生病的人能夠感受到一絲希望與力量。畫中如能量核心般的圓形結構，象徵生命的運行與內在的光芒；而周圍環繞的多彩元素，則如同宇宙中的星辰與能量流動。
錢紀明 油畫 8F
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Succulents are a common sight in our lives. The lush greenery brings us peace of mind, and the green color soothes our eyes. Plants are nutrients, and by watering and caring for them carefully every day, we are giving back to nature, just like many other small lives.
Inspired by the greenery commonly found in daily surroundings, the artist conveys a sense of calm and healing through careful observation and expressive use of color. Green not only soothes the eyes but also symbolizes nourishment and the continuity of life. The daily act of watering and caring for plants reflects a mindful attention to small living beings, revealing a tender connection between humans and nature.
The work also expresses gratitude toward the natural world—through nurturing plants, we too are nurtured, rediscovering simplicity, balance, and the quiet beauty of life.
《多肉植物》在我們生活中常常看見，綠意盎然的植物給我們帶來安心，綠色顧眼睛，植物是養分，每天給他們細心澆水與照顧，就像許多小生命一樣，回饋大自然。
創作靈感來自生活中隨處可見的綠意。藝術家透過細膩的觀察與色彩表現，傳達植物帶給人的安定與療癒感。綠色不僅令人放鬆、舒緩視覺，也象徵著滋養與生命的延續。日復一日的澆水與照顧，如同對待每一個微小生命的用心與陪伴，展現出人與自然之間溫柔的連結。
作品亦隱含對自然的回應與感恩-在照料植物的過程中，我們同時也被滋養，重新感受生命的純粹與平衡。
錢紀明 油畫 10M
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The Sun Shines Life is full of ups and downs, and we all need a bright sun to illuminate our hearts. Paired with colorful images, like a rainbow-colored rice field, it adds a different kind of color to our lives amidst various pressures, touching the hearts of viewers.
This artwork centers on a radiant sun, expressed through vivid colors and dynamic textures that bring the landscape and sky to life. The rainbow-like fields and expressive brushwork create a warm and uplifting atmosphere filled with energy and hope.
The concept is inspired by the ups and downs of everyday life. Amid pressure and emotional fluctuations, everyone needs a source of light to illuminate the inner self. The bright sun in the painting symbolizes hope, positivity, and emotional comfort. Through rich layers of color and movement, the artist seeks to enrich daily life with visual diversity and offer viewers a sense of inspiration and healing.
《陽光普照》生活中很多事情高低起伏，大家你我都需要一個大大的太陽照亮我們的內心，搭配彩色的畫面，彷彿像彩虹般的稻田，在有各種壓力的生活裡，增加一些不同的色彩，感動欣賞者。
本作品以燦爛明亮的太陽為視覺核心，透過強烈且富層次的色彩表現出大地與天空的生命力。畫面中如彩虹般的田野與豐富的筆觸，營造出溫暖、希望與活力交織的氛圍。
創作理念源於生活中高低起伏的種種經歷。在現實壓力與情緒波動之中，人們皆需要一束光來照亮內心，如同畫中耀眼的陽光，象徵希望、正能量與心靈的慰藉。作品藉由色彩的堆疊與流動，為日常生活增添不同的視覺感受，期望帶給觀者感動與療癒的力量。
錢紀明 油畫 10P
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Lotus portrays blooming lotus flowers floating on a tranquil water surface. Through layered dark blue tones and cool hues, the artist creates a serene and poetic atmosphere. The softly illuminated lotus blossoms and leaves stand out against the deeper background, forming a striking contrast that captures the rhythm and vitality of life in water.
The inspiration comes from a Lunar New Year visit to Asia University in Wufeng, where the artist enjoyed a lotus pond with family and took several photographs. These photographic moments were later transformed into a painted composition. By layering dark tones with vibrant lotus colors, the artist emphasizes visual depth and contrast, while also exploring the integration of photography and painting. The work reflects the transformation of personal memories into art and highlights the richness of diverse artistic expression.
《荷花》描繪水面上盛開的荷花，透過層層疊加的深藍與冷色調背景，營造出靜謐而富有詩意的氛圍。畫面中點綴著柔和明亮的荷花與葉片，形成明暗對比，展現水中生命的流動與律動之美。
創作靈感來自某年過年期間，與家人一同前往霧峰亞洲大學欣賞荷花池的經驗。藝術家透過當時隨手拍攝的照片作為素材，將攝影記錄轉化為繪畫語言。作品運用暗色基底堆疊，搭配明亮色系的荷花，呈現視覺上的層次與對比，也傳達出藝術形式之間相互融合的可能性。藉由此創作，展現生活記憶的轉化，以及藝術多元表現的魅力。
某一年過年時間與家人一同到霧峰亞洲大學欣賞荷花池，隨手照了幾張照片想將畫面用畫的紀錄下來，使用暗底色的堆疊，搭配亮色系的荷花，藝術也可以攝影並用多元化。
錢紀明 油畫 15F
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Lotus portrays blooming lotus flowers floating on a tranquil water surface. Through layered dark blue tones and cool hues, the artist creates a serene and poetic atmosphere. The softly illuminated lotus blossoms and leaves stand out against the deeper background, forming a striking contrast that captures the rhythm and vitality of life in water.
The inspiration comes from a Lunar New Year visit to Asia University in Wufeng, where the artist enjoyed a lotus pond with family and took several photographs. These photographic moments were later transformed into a painted composition. By layering dark tones with vibrant lotus colors, the artist emphasizes visual depth and contrast, while also exploring the integration of photography and painting. The work reflects the transformation of personal memories into art and highlights the richness of diverse artistic expression.
《荷花》描繪水面上盛開的荷花，透過層層疊加的深藍與冷色調背景，營造出靜謐而富有詩意的氛圍。畫面中點綴著柔和明亮的荷花與葉片，形成明暗對比，展現水中生命的流動與律動之美。
創作靈感來自某年過年期間，與家人一同前往霧峰亞洲大學欣賞荷花池的經驗。藝術家透過當時隨手拍攝的照片作為素材，將攝影記錄轉化為繪畫語言。作品運用暗色基底堆疊，搭配明亮色系的荷花，呈現視覺上的層次與對比，也傳達出藝術形式之間相互融合的可能性。藉由此創作，展現生活記憶的轉化，以及藝術多元表現的魅力。
某一年過年時間與家人一同到霧峰亞洲大學欣賞荷花池，隨手照了幾張照片想將畫面用畫的紀錄下來，使用暗底色的堆疊，搭配亮色系的荷花，藝術也可以攝影並用多元化。
錢紀明 油畫 8F
Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.
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