《Love Beyond Boundaries》 施禹安 Silent Auction

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43360 Mission Blvd #230, Fremont, CA 94539, USA
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Boy and Dog a heartwarming painting depicting a red-haired boy embracing a black dog with a red collar. Set against a cheerful blue background, the painting radiates warmth and companionship. Yu-An's bold, expressive brushstrokes and vibrant color palette bring this tender moment of connection between human and animal to life.
《男孩與狗》一幅溫馨的畫作，描繪了一位紅髮男孩擁抱著一隻戴紅色項圈的黑狗。以歡快的藍色為背景，畫面散發著溫暖與陪伴的氛圍。禹安大膽而富表現力的筆觸和鮮明的色彩，將人與動物之問這個溫柔的連結時刻栩栩如生地呈現出來。
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Portrait A striking portrait rendered in bold, vivid colors. The subject is depicted with an ornate orange and black patterned headpiece and garment, set against a vibrant pink background. The expressive brushwork and fearless use of color showcase Yu-An's confident artistic voice and his ability to capture personality through bold visual choices.
《人物畫像》一幅以大膽鮮明色彩繪成的引人注目人物畫像。畫中人物佩戴著華麗的橘色與黑色圖案頭飾和服裝，襯以鮮豔的粉紅色背景。富有表現力的筆觸和無畏的用色展現了禹安自信的藝術語言，以及他透過大膽視覺選擇捕捉人物個性的能力。
油畫 12 × 16 inch
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Great Horned Owl through keen observation, the artist uses an abstract approach and bold colors to depict a unique close-up of the Great Horned Owl.
This artwork portrays a Great Horned Owl resting quietly within a forest setting. Through keen observation and creative imagination, the artist uses abstract forms and bold colors to capture the owl’s distinctive presence. The owl’s bright, penetrating eyes become the focal point of the composition, symbolizing wisdom, alertness, and guardianship, as if watching over the life of the forest.
《大角貓頭鷹》透過敏銳的觀察力，用抽象的方式與大膽地用色，描繪出別樹一幟的大角貓頭鷹特寫。
本作品描繪一隻棲息於森林之中的大角貓頭鷹，透過敏銳的觀察力與豐富的想像力，以抽象而大膽的用色方式呈現其獨特神態。畫面中，貓頭鷹炯炯有神的雙眼成為視覺焦點，象徵著智慧、警覺與守護的力量，彷彿靜靜地守望著森林中的萬物。
油畫 12 × 16 inch
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Mysterious animals in the forest by using different bright and contrasting colors, along with the mysterious white animals in the painting, a vibrant and dreamlike, surreal atmosphere of the forest is created.
This painting creates a vibrant and dreamlike forest through the use of bold, contrasting colors. The intertwining red and blue trees generate a dynamic visual rhythm, symbolizing the rich and diverse energy within nature. At the center of this surreal landscape, a pure white mysterious creature walks gracefully, becoming the focal point and evoking a sense of calm, wonder, and sacred presence.
《森林裡的神秘動物》透過使用不同鮮明與對比的顏色，加上畫中白色的神秘動物，創造出森林裡的生氣盎然與夢境般、超現實的意境。
本作品以鮮明且富有對比的色彩，構築出一座充滿生命力與奇幻氛圍的森林景象。畫面中交錯的紅色與藍色樹木，形成強烈的視覺張力，象徵自然中多樣且豐富的能量流動。在這片夢境般的森林裡，一隻純白的神秘動物悠然行走，成為畫面中的焦點，也帶出一種超現實的寧靜與神聖感。
油畫 12 × 16 inch
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Owl using a few simple colors against a dark and mysterious background, the semi-abstract, vivid, and lively owl in the painting is highlighted.
The background is composed of dark, mysterious hues, establishing a calm and atmospheric setting that highlights the brightness and liveliness of the owl. Its exaggerated round eyes and simplified form add a playful and imaginative quality, inviting viewers to engage emotionally while evoking a sense of charm and curiosity.
《貓頭鷹》藉由幾個簡單的顏色，在昏暗神秘的背景顏色襯托下，突顯出畫中半抽象的、鮮明與生動有趣的貓頭鷹。
畫面背景以昏暗而神秘的色彩鋪陳，形成沉靜的氛圍，進一步襯托出主體貓頭鷹的明亮與靈動。其圓潤誇張的雙眼與簡化的造型，不僅增添趣味性，也帶有童趣與想像空間，使觀者在視覺上產生親近感與情感連結。
油畫 12 × 16 inch
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