《Love Beyond Boundaries》 施禹安 Silent Auction

Great Horned Owl through keen observation, the artist uses an abstract approach and bold colors to depict a unique close-up of the Great Horned Owl.





This artwork portrays a Great Horned Owl resting quietly within a forest setting. Through keen observation and creative imagination, the artist uses abstract forms and bold colors to capture the owl’s distinctive presence. The owl’s bright, penetrating eyes become the focal point of the composition, symbolizing wisdom, alertness, and guardianship, as if watching over the life of the forest.





《大角貓頭鷹》透過敏銳的觀察力，用抽象的方式與大膽地用色，描繪出別樹一幟的大角貓頭鷹特寫。





本作品描繪一隻棲息於森林之中的大角貓頭鷹，透過敏銳的觀察力與豐富的想像力，以抽象而大膽的用色方式呈現其獨特神態。畫面中，貓頭鷹炯炯有神的雙眼成為視覺焦點，象徵著智慧、警覺與守護的力量，彷彿靜靜地守望著森林中的萬物。





油畫 12 × 16 inch





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