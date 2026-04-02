《Love Beyond Boundaries》 趙晉呈 Silent Auction

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Bond centers on a forward-moving leopard in a dense, vibrant jungle. With its steady stride and direct gaze, the leopard symbolizes the role of a father—one who leads, protects, and quietly endures.
In the jungle of life, a father always walks ahead. He teaches his children courage and resilience, and silently protects them when they fall. The path may be lonely and arduous, but love never ceases. This bond is a protection and companionship passed down from generation to generation.
《牽絆》以一隻在叢林中堅定前行的豹為主體，透過直視觀者的眼神與穩健的步伐，象徵父親在人生道路上的引領角色。在這樣的背景中，父親始終走在前方，為孩子開路。他教會孩子勇敢與堅強，在跌倒時不言放棄，也在背後默默守護。
在人生的叢林中，父親始終走在前方。教會孩子勇敢與堅強，也在他跌倒時，默默守護。或許這條路孤獨而艱辛，但愛，從未中斷。牽絆，是一代傳一代的守護與陪伴。
油畫 3F (含框)
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A Pure Easter through expressive brushwork and vivid composition, the work transforms inner experiences into a visual language that transcends words. Innocent Easter becomes not only a symbol of renewal, but also a testament to the enduring resilience and rebirth of the human spirit.
This is not just a painting, but a spiritual journey spanning twenty years. The creator is an autistic artist who, during his long healing process, used color to express emotions that cannot be spoken. The rabbit's innocence represents his unchanging heart; the colorful Easter eggs represent his efforts to understand the world.
《純真的復活節》以直率而細膩的筆觸，將內在情感轉化為可見的圖像語言，呈現出一種超越言語的溝通與感知。「純真的復活節」不僅象徵生命的更新，也映照出心靈在困境中持續重生的力量。
這不只是一幅畫，而是一段走過二十年的心靈旅程。創作者為自閉症藝術家，在漫長療癒中，用色彩說出無法言語的情緒。兔子的純真，是他未被改變的心；彩蛋的繽紛，是他努力理解世界的方式。
油畫 4F (含框) with Frame
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