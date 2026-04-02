《Love Beyond Boundaries》 趙晉呈 Silent Auction

Bond centers on a forward-moving leopard in a dense, vibrant jungle. With its steady stride and direct gaze, the leopard symbolizes the role of a father—one who leads, protects, and quietly endures.





In the jungle of life, a father always walks ahead. He teaches his children courage and resilience, and silently protects them when they fall. The path may be lonely and arduous, but love never ceases. This bond is a protection and companionship passed down from generation to generation.





《牽絆》以一隻在叢林中堅定前行的豹為主體，透過直視觀者的眼神與穩健的步伐，象徵父親在人生道路上的引領角色。在這樣的背景中，父親始終走在前方，為孩子開路。他教會孩子勇敢與堅強，在跌倒時不言放棄，也在背後默默守護。





在人生的叢林中，父親始終走在前方。教會孩子勇敢與堅強，也在他跌倒時，默默守護。或許這條路孤獨而艱辛，但愛，從未中斷。牽絆，是一代傳一代的守護與陪伴。









油畫 3F (含框)





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