《Love Beyond Boundaries》 王誠陽 Silent Auction

Banana Harvest is a lively watercolor painting depicting two children reaching up to pick bananas from a tall banana tree. The lush green leaves and heavy bunches of unripe bananas fill the canvas with tropical energy.

One child climbs the tree while the other reaches up from below, capturing a joyful moment of rural life and childhood adventure. A woven basket sits nearby, ready to collect the harvest. Through fresh, expressive brushstrokes and vibrant greens, the artist brings to life the warmth and vitality of a countryside scene.









《採香蕉》是一幅生動活潑的水彩畫，描繪兩個孩子在高大的香蕉樹下採摘香蕉的歡樂場景。茂密的綠色蕉葉與沉甸甸的青綠色香蕉串，讓整幅畫充滿熱帶氣息。一個孩子樊上樹幹，另一個在下方伸手接應，捕捉了鄉村生活與童年冒險的快樂時刻。旁邊放著一個編織籃，準備盛裝豐收的果實。藝術家以清新而富有表現力的筆觸與鮮明的綠色調，生動地呈現出鄉間生活的溫暖與活力。





水彩 4K





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