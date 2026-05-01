《Love Beyond Boundaries》陳舒妏 《馬上心花開》5/2026

My Heart will be filled with joy immediately features a lively and colorful watercolor style, with a gentle and charming horse as the central subject. Surrounding the horse are blooming flowers, a bright red apple, and heart shapes, creating a cheerful and playful atmosphere. The blue-toned background, enriched with circular patterns and color variations, adds a dreamy and imaginative quality to the composition.

The inspiration comes from the Year of the Horse, symbolizing energy, movement, and hope. The horse represents the courage to pursue one’s dreams and move forward with determination. The surrounding elements—flowers, apple, and hearts—convey blessings of happiness, health, peace, and love. Altogether, the artwork expresses a positive, uplifting spirit and a warm wish for a joyful and fulfilling life.

In this Year of the Horse (Bingwu year), may everyone gallop towards their dreams like a steed, achieving their aspirations. May everyone be happy, healthy, peaceful, and joyful every day. Therefore, the horse is surrounded by blooming flowers, red apples, and hearts.





《馬上心花開》以繽紛活潑的水彩風格呈現，一匹溫馴可愛的馬為畫面主角，搭配盛開的花朵、鮮紅的蘋果與愛心圖案，營造出充滿童趣與喜悅的氛圍。背景以藍色調為主，點綴圓形與色彩變化，增添夢幻與想像的空間感。

創作靈感來自於生肖馬年，象徵奔馳、活力與希望。畫中以「馬」寓意勇敢追逐夢想，期盼每個人都能如駿馬般朝目標前進、心想事成。同時，周圍綻放的花朵、蘋果與愛心，傳遞著祝福與關懷，象徵快樂、健康、平安與幸福。整體作品傳達出一種積極向上、充滿希望與溫暖的生命態度。

適逢丙午馬年，願大家如駿馬般朝著自己的夢想奔馳，能夠如願以償，更願大家能天天開心、健康幸福、平安喜樂，所以在馬的周圍有綻放的花朵、紅色的蘋果及愛心～





陳舒妏 水彩 4K





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