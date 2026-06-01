《Love Beyond Boundaries》王怡方 《年年有餘》6/2026

Golden Fish of Abundance The painting features a vibrant golden fish swimming in a colorful, imaginative underwater world. Its jewel-like scales and flowing waves create a lively composition symbolizing abundance, good fortune, and vitality.A colorful fish swims freely among flowing geometric color blocks. Wang Yifang uses rich colors to create a detailed and rhythmic picture. Just as the fish symbolizes abundance and hope, it also conveys blessings for the future life and shows the freedom and rich world of the creator's heart.









In Chinese culture, the word for “fish” (yú) sounds like “abundance,” making it a symbol of prosperity. The phrase “Nián Nián Yǒu Yú” (年年有餘) expresses the wish for prosperity and happiness year after year.





Through bold colors and flowing lines, the artist conveys blessings, hope, and a bright, abundant future.





《年年有餘》畫中以一條色彩繽紛的金魚為主體，在充滿律動與想像力的海洋世界中自在悠游。金魚的魚鱗以層層鮮亮的色彩細緻描繪，宛如寶石般閃耀，象徵富足、吉祥與旺盛的生命力。周圍流動的波紋、翻騰的水花與多彩的背景交織在一起，形成富有節奏感的畫面，使整體氛圍顯得歡樂、生動而充滿希望。一條色彩繽紛的魚在流動的圖案幾何色塊之中自在游動，王怡方以豐富的色彩細緻充滿節奏感的畫面，如同魚象徵富足與希望也傳達對未來生活的祝福，展現創作者心的自由與豐富世界。





在中國文化中，「魚」與「餘」同音，因此金魚常被視為富足與吉祥的象徵。「年年有餘」寓意每一年都能生活豐盛、衣食無憂，也象徵幸福與好運長長久久。這樣的祝福不僅出現在節慶與傳統裝飾中，也常成為藝術創作的重要主題。





這幅作品透過大膽而活潑的色彩運用，以及自由流動的線條，呈現出一個充滿生命力與想像力的海洋世界。畫中的金魚彷彿帶著祝福在水中游動，傳遞對美好生活的期盼，也象徵著希望、富足與未來無限的可能。





王怡方 油畫 12M





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