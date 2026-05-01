《Love Beyond Boundaries》卓中隆 《牧丹花開》5/2026

Blooming Peonies depicts peonies in full blossom with rich and harmonious colors, expressing the vitality and elegance of flowers at their peak. In Chinese culture, peonies symbolize prosperity, wealth, and good fortune. By portraying the flourishing peony blossoms, the artist conveys a message of blessing, abundance, and a thriving future. The delicate lines of petals and leaves create a balanced composition that reflects both the beauty of nature and the cultural symbolism behind the flower.





Peonies symbolize wealth and good fortune, so a painting of peonies in full bloom represents wealth and prosperity.





《牡丹花開》以盛開的牡丹為主題，畫面色彩豐富而溫潤，展現出花朵綻放時的生命力與華麗氣息。牡丹在華人文化中向來象徵富貴、吉祥與繁榮，因此作品透過描繪牡丹盛開的姿態，表達對美好生活與興盛未來的祝福。畫面中細緻的花瓣與葉片線條，使整體構圖既典雅又充滿生機，呈現出自然之美與文化寓意的結合。





牡丹花有著富貴、吉祥之意，因此畫了牡丹花盛開的時候，代表富貴、興旺。





卓中隆 油畫 8F





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