《Love Beyond Boundaries》許郡之 Silent Auction

貓頭鷹象徵智慧與堅韌，透過豐富色彩與筆觸，展現深層的內在世界。當上帝把一扇窗關上，則會打開另一扇門。她的畫，不只是作品，更是一段希望的旅程。

The owl symbolizes wisdom and resilience. Through rich colors and expressive brushstrokes, the artist reveals a deep inner world. When God closes a window, He opens another door. This painting is not just a work of art — it is a journey of hope.

水彩 4K





Welcome to visit our website for more related activities and information.

https://lovebeyond.art/